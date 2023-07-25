Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Havertys to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 2, 2023

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Wednesday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live webcast of the conference call on its website at http://ir.havertys.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on August 2.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 122 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770179/Havertys-to-Host-Second-Quarter-2023-Earnings-Conference-Call-on-August-2-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
