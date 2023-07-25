Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
21.07.23
09:13 Uhr
3,050 Euro
+0,018
+0,59 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9463,04225.07.
2,9623,02225.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2023 | 22:34
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

Montrouge, France, July 25, 2023

DBV Technologies to ReportFirst Half 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, July 31st, at 5:00 p.m. ET to report first half 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access this event via the below teleconferencing numbers and asking to join the DBV Technologies call:

  • United States: 1-844-481-2866
  • International: +1-412-317-1859

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Katie Matthews
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2563
katie.matthews.@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/57728e1a-dc61-4ca6-b107-d09faed2b47b)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.