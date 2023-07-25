DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Report First Half 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

Montrouge, France, July 25, 2023

DBV Technologies to ReportFirst Half 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, July 31st, at 5:00 p.m. ET to report first half 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access this event via the below teleconferencing numbers and asking to join the DBV Technologies call:

United States: 1-844-481-2866

International: +1-412-317-1859

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the presentation will also be available on DBV's website after the event.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and North American operations in Basking Ridge, New Jersey. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact

Katie Matthews

DBV Technologies

+1 857-529-2563

katie.matthews.@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact

Angela Marcucci

DBV Technologies

+1 646-842-2393

angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

