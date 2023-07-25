Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore or "the Company"). The Board and Management of Xplore Resources regrettably announces the passing of Director David Walters, a Director since April, 2023.

Wes Hanson, Chair of Xplore, stated, "On behalf of the Board, I wish to extend our sincere condolences to David's family and friends. In his brief time as a Director of Xplore, David provided invaluable insight and sage advice. His loss will be felt by many, especially his beloved family and our thoughts are with them as they mourn David's sudden passing."

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

Xplore Resources is a Toronto based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and exploration of grass roots lithium properties in Canada and Brazil. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

Lithium Properties

The Company is earning a 100% interest in the Surge (~3400 ha) and Perrigo Lake (~3300 ha) lithium properties, both situated in northwester ON, approximately 100 kms north of Sioux Lookout ON. The Surge property lies along the regional scale Pakwash-Lake St. Joseph Fault, approximately 2.0 kms east of the Root Bay lithium discovery. The Perrigo property is located west of the Allison Lake batholith considered to be "the largest fertile peraluminous granite mass in northwestern Ontario."

The Company, through it's wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, holds a 100% interest in the Energia (~4500 ha) and Borborema (~9100 ha) lithium properties in Brazil. The Energia claims are situated in the state of Minas Gerais, the center of Brazil's rapidly evolving lithium production. The Borborema claims are situated in the state of Rio Grade de Norte in northeastern Brazil, in a Borborema pegmatite field, a historically significant producer of tantalum prior to 1980.

Qualified Person

Mr. Wes Hanson, P. Geo., President & CEO of Xplore and registered in the Province of Ontario is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and is responsible for the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Wesley C. Hanson"

Chair of the Board

For further information, please contact:

Phone: +1 647-362-9675

Email: info@xploreresources.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174878