

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 1.2 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.4 percent and was down from the upwardly revised 1.7 percent gain in May (originally 1.6 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices eased 0.2 percent following the flat reading in the previous month.



Excluding international transportation, producer prices rose 1.7 percent on year and fell 0.2 percent on month.



