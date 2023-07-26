Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
26.07.2023 | 03:06
HCLTech Rated as Leader in Avasant's GCC Region Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been recognized as a Leader in Avasant's GCC Region Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView.

Digital transformation in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is happening at scale as governments and businesses adopt the latest sophisticated digital technologies to drive innovation, improve efficiencies and enhance their overall competitiveness.

"HCLTech is glad to partner with the government and business sectors in the GCC region to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This recognition reinforces our support to the GCC governments' agendas through our continued investments in digital solutions, service offerings and local talent," said Vineet Shukla, Business Head, Middle East, HCLTech.

"This focus on expanding its digital and technological capabilities, investments in developing local talent and collaboration with regional players has placed HCLTech as a leader in Avasant's GCC Region Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView," noted Gaurav Dewan, Research Director, Avasant.

HCLTech designates GCC as a focus market and has helped clients in the region transform their technology landscapes through its value-centric approach and next-generation technology capabilities. This recognition represents a milestone as the company expands its GCC footprint.

Avasant's GCC Region Digital Services 2022-2023 RadarView assesses the 20 top-tier service providers supporting clients in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region with digital transformation. To know more, click here.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2023 totaled $12.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hcltech-rated-as-leader-in-avasants-gcc-region-digital-services-20222023-radarview-301885774.html

