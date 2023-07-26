Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I's Large Language Model Receives New Patent That Is Key to Driving Digital Transformation in Contact Centers

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, announced a patent approval of a Natural Language Relation Extraction Method based on Neural Network Filtering that is key to providing productive solutions for Knowledge Graphs and Relation Prediction.

This new patent effectively enhances the functionality of the recently launched Xiao-I Hua Zang Large Language Model (Hua Zang LLM), and reflects the commercial potential of these new advances while facilitating its business applications, especially in contact centers.

"The patent exemplifies the advanced capabilities of Hua Zang LLM," Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I. "Our LLM possesses big potential to reshape traditional call centers to a new generation of contact centers, promoting efficiency throughout the customer journey, from pre-sale to in-sale and after-sale services."

To date, this new generation of smart contact centers is an essential service for most companies. Conventional chatbots for smart customer service only deliver inflexible responses based on pre-set rules. Xiao-I's LLM-based contact centers, however, can not only learn industrial and corporate knowledge rapidly, but they can also understand complex colloquialisms, enabling them to provide accurate answers containing various contents, such as texts, pictures, diagrams, and links.

Based on Xiao-I's 20-year accumulation of domain corpora, the company-powered smart chatbot can be implemented in many industries and business scenarios, such as finance, public service, healthcare, construction, electric-power, communication, education, e-commerce, logistics, tourism, media, digital products, automobile, pharmacy, energy, legal, and retail.

By training Hua Zang LLM with tremendous background in domain corpora, it can establish a deeper cooperation with business segments such as R&D, marketing, customer service, and business administration, which can empower contact centers for more added value. For example, precision marketing can be carried out through a Xiao-I powered smart contact center while knowing the needs of consumers, and product iterations can be acquired by the customer insights from the smart service chatbot.

Moreover, Hua Zang LLM can provide customized services combine with Xiao-I's Live Chat, Smart Agent Assistant, Smart Coach, and Intelligent Knowledge Management. For example, Xiao-I has created a new-generation database system for a leading kitchenware company in China, integrating knowledge from multiple channels and dimensions in a unified backend. In this way, it provides a cross-functional, omni-channel, multi-modal intelligent knowledge management system. Compared with previous databases, this has the ability to deliver exclusive answers to customers, which optimizes the workflow and efficiency of customer service.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact

PTG-ASIA

Ms. Grace Hsu

+86 13717891416

Email: grace@ptg-asiagroup.com

SOURCE: Xiao-I Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770353/Xiao-Is-Large-Language-Model-Receives-New-Patent-That-Is-Key-to-Driving-Digital-Transformation-in-Contact-Centers