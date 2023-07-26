

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 94.98 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 95.63.



The aussie edged down to 1.6401 against the euro, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.6266.



Against the U.S., the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 0.6734, 1.0875 and 0.8888 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6789, 1.0910 and 0.8941, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 93.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.07 against the kiwi and 0.86 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken