BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.
The NZ dollar fell to 2-day lows of 0.6184 against U.S. dollar and 87.25 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6221 and 87.60.
Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.7852 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7762.
If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.80 against the euro.
