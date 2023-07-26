Anzeige
26.07.2023 | 06:36
PureSoftware receives the "Excellence in Digital Banking" Award at Finnovex South Africa 2023

Recognized for its ground-breaking digital banking platform, Arttha, revolutionizing the financial landscape in Africa

JOHANNESBURG and NOIDA, India, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware, a leading global software products and digital services company, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the esteemed "Excellence in Digital Banking" award at the prestigious Finnovex Southern Africa 2023 Summit. The award recognizes PureSoftware's outstanding contribution to the financial industry with its revolutionary digital banking platform, Arttha.

Arttha (from PureSoftware) is a Banking as a Service platform designed to empower banks and financial institutions to enhance the overall user experience for their customers through Arttha's cloud native modules including Core Banking, Digital Payments, eWallet, Digital Lending, Agency Banking and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The innovative no-code approach deployed in Arttha allows global Banking customers to create more intuitive personalized customer banking experiences.

Commenting on the award, Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware, expressed gratitude and excitement: "Receiving the 'Excellence in Digital Banking' award is a testament to PureSoftware's unwavering commitment to innovation and the relentless pursuit of delivering high-quality products that create tangible value for our customers. We are proud to be at the forefront of reshaping the digital banking landscape, and this award reinforces our dedication to driving positive change within the industry."

PureSoftware's team remains dedicated to introducing industry leading solutions that will shape the future of digital banking and transform the way banks and financial institutions operate. With a mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that exceed customer expectations, PureSoftware is poised to continue leading the charge in revolutionizing the financial sector.

Finnovex is renowned for being a series of global summits, gathering visionaries and leaders to discuss the future of financial services and how disruptive innovations are reshaping the industry. The 19th edition of this landmark event united over 150 banking leaders from across the region to address the challenges of transforming Africa's banking landscape.

About PureSoftware

PureSoftware is a global software products and digital services company that has been driving transformation for the world's top organizations across multiple verticals, such as banking and financial services, telecom, healthcare, gaming, and entertainment. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is a globally trusted financial technology platform. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, digital lending, payments, BNPL and merchant management.

For more information, visit www.puresoftware.com; www.arttha.com

Media Contact:

Amitabh Chaudhary
amitabh.chaudhary@puresoftware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161231/PureSoftware_Arttha_Logo.jpg

PureSoftware Arttha Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/puresoftware-receives-the-excellence-in-digital-banking-award-at-finnovex-south-africa-2023-301885335.html

