Equinor ASA: Information relating to the cash dividend for second quarter 2023 and extraordinary dividend for second quarter 2023

Key information relating to the cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2023.
Cash dividend amount: 0.30
Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.60
Declared currency: USD
Last day including rights: 13 November 2023
Ex-date: 14 November 2023
Record date: 15 November 2023
Payment date: 28 November 2023
Date of approval: 25 July 2023
Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 21 November 2023.
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.