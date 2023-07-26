Equinor ASA: Information relating to the cash dividend for second quarter 2023 and extraordinary dividend for second quarter 2023

Key information relating to the cash dividend and extraordinary cash dividend to be paid by Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) for second quarter 2023.

Cash dividend amount: 0.30

Extraordinary cash dividend: 0.60

Declared currency: USD

Last day including rights: 13 November 2023

Ex-date: 14 November 2023

Record date: 15 November 2023

Payment date: 28 November 2023

Date of approval: 25 July 2023

Other information: Cash dividend and extraordinary dividend per share in NOK will be communicated 21 November 2023.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.