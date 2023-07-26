Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on November 29-30, 2023

Save the dates for Norsk Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2023! The event will take place at Hydro's headquarters in Oslo, NO on November 29, 2023.

November 29 will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Corporate Management with an annual update on Hydro's activities as well as on the latest market developments and outlook. The presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

November 30 is reserved for one-on-one meetings and Q&As/Roundtables with the members of Hydro's Corporate Management for investors and analysts.

Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.





Investor contact:



Martine Rambøl Hagen

+47 91708918

martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com

Elitsa Boyadzhieva

+47 91775472

elitsa.boyadzhieva@hydro.com

Frida Rongved Jacobsen

+47 47860460

frida.jacobsen@hydro.com?

Camilla Gihle

+47 92637820

camilla.gihle@hydro.com