Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
25.07.23
20:39 Uhr
5,838 Euro
+0,008
+0,14 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8085,86007:43
5,8045,83807:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.07.2023 | 07:10
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in Oslo on November 29-30, 2023

Save the dates for Norsk Hydro's Capital Markets Day 2023! The event will take place at Hydro's headquarters in Oslo, NO on November 29, 2023.

November 29 will consist of presentations held by Hydro's Corporate Management with an annual update on Hydro's activities as well as on the latest market developments and outlook. The presentations will be followed by Q&A sessions.

November 30 is reserved for one-on-one meetings and Q&As/Roundtables with the members of Hydro's Corporate Management for investors and analysts.

Formal invitation and agenda will be distributed later.


Investor contact:


Martine Rambøl Hagen
+47 91708918
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com

Elitsa Boyadzhieva
+47 91775472
elitsa.boyadzhieva@hydro.com

Frida Rongved Jacobsen
+47 47860460
frida.jacobsen@hydro.com?

Camilla Gihle
+47 92637820
camilla.gihle@hydro.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.