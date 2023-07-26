

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Automobile majors Renault Group (RNO.PA) and Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (7201.T) said on Wednesday that they intend to become a strategic investor in Ampere, Renault's new EV and software firm in Europe, by investing up to 600 million euros and securing a board seat.



'The investment opportunity in Ampere complements and strengthens Nissan's ongoing electric push in Europe and will deliver numerous synergies, including cost efficiencies, regulatory compliance, and a broader range of EV products and powertrains.', said Makoto Uchida, President and CEO, Nissan.



The alliance collaboration also focuses on:



Creation of high value operational projects in India, Latin America and Europe, rebalance Renault-Nissan cross shareholdings, and reinforce the governance of the alliance.



The definitive agreement formalizes rebalancing the Renault Group-Nissan cross-shareholdings. The new alliance entered by the companies will replace the current agreements governing the Alliance from March 2019.



Renault Group and Nissan will retain cross-shareholdings of 15% and Renault will transfer 28.4% of its Nissan shares into a French trust. The voting rights of both the companies would be capped at 15 percent of the exercisable voting rights.



Currently, shares of Nissan are trading at 653.70 yen down 1.70% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and shares of Renault closed at 39.52 euros down 1.20% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



