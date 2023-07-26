

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Danone S.A. (DANOY.PK), a French food products company, on Wednesday reported a rise in earnings for the first-half, amidst higher demand and resilient volume/mix and continued pricing.



For the six-month period, Danone posted a net income of 1.093 billion euros or 1.70 euros per share, compared with 737 million euros or 1.14 euros per share, registered for the same period of 2022.



Recurring net income moved up to 1.133 billion euros or 1.76 euros per share from previous year's 1.051 billion euros or 1.63 euros per share. Operating profit stood at 1.681 billion euros as against last year's 1.380 billion euros.



Recurring operating income was at 1.734 billion euros, higher than 1.612 billion euros a year ago.



Sales for the period moved up by 6.3 percent to 14.167 billion euros from previous year's 13.325 billion euros. On a like-for-like basis, the company recorded a sales growth of 8.4 percent.



Looking ahead, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, CEO of Danone, said: '.This year, we expect to deliver a like-for-like sales growth in the upper end of our +4 and +6% guidance, underpinned by sequential volume/mix improvement in the second half, and moderate recurring operating margin improvement.'



