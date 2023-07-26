Das Instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2023
The instrument 0E41 US29336T1007 ENLINK MIDSTREAM UTS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2023
Das Instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2023
The instrument SCT GB0007908733 SSE PLC LS-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2023
Das Instrument P8W GB0003385308 WORLDWIDE HEALTH.TR LS-25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.07.2023
The instrument P8W GB0003385308 WORLDWIDE HEALTH.TR LS-25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.07.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 27.07.2023
Das Instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH. EO 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.07.2023
The instrument BX9 FR0000074072 BIGBEN INTERACT.INH. EO 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 26.07.2023
