Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
26-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 25 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.110     GBP0.946 
                                    GBP0.942 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.094 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096456    GBP0.943881

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,973,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
694       1.098         XDUB      12:16:15      00066349608TRLO0 
449       1.098         XDUB      12:16:15      00066349607TRLO0 
2803       1.100         XDUB      13:06:41      00066351116TRLO0 
3539       1.096         XDUB      13:07:43      00066351201TRLO0 
4131       1.094         XDUB      13:29:31      00066352076TRLO0 
914       1.094         XDUB      13:57:26      00066352940TRLO0 
1220       1.094         XDUB      13:57:26      00066352939TRLO0 
1696       1.094         XDUB      13:57:35      00066352942TRLO0 
430       1.094         XDUB      13:57:35      00066352941TRLO0 
738       1.098         XDUB      15:01:05      00066356668TRLO0 
696       1.098         XDUB      15:01:05      00066356667TRLO0 
216       1.098         XDUB      15:01:05      00066356666TRLO0 
4234       1.096         XDUB      15:10:05      00066357159TRLO0 
113       1.098         XDUB      15:18:00      00066357514TRLO0 
495       1.098         XDUB      15:18:00      00066357513TRLO0 
939       1.098         XDUB      15:18:00      00066357512TRLO0 
1696       1.100         XDUB      15:20:32      00066357581TRLO0 
950       1.100         XDUB      15:20:32      00066357580TRLO0 
1686       1.096         XDUB      15:52:17      00066359506TRLO0 
2361       1.096         XDUB      15:52:18      00066359509TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
16        94.20         XLON      10:56:00      00066347014TRLO0 
3301       94.50         XLON      13:29:31      00066352075TRLO0 
5028       94.40         XLON      14:17:02      00066353838TRLO0 
2514       94.60         XLON      14:59:42      00066356546TRLO0 
3392       94.30         XLON      15:20:32      00066357582TRLO0 
3074       94.30         XLON      15:32:32      00066358179TRLO0 
1536       94.20         XLON      15:32:34      00066358180TRLO0 
1139       94.30         XLON      15:52:18      00066359508TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 260104 
EQS News ID:  1688103 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

