Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 26-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 25 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.110 GBP0.946 GBP0.942 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.094 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.096456 GBP0.943881

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,973,663 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 694 1.098 XDUB 12:16:15 00066349608TRLO0 449 1.098 XDUB 12:16:15 00066349607TRLO0 2803 1.100 XDUB 13:06:41 00066351116TRLO0 3539 1.096 XDUB 13:07:43 00066351201TRLO0 4131 1.094 XDUB 13:29:31 00066352076TRLO0 914 1.094 XDUB 13:57:26 00066352940TRLO0 1220 1.094 XDUB 13:57:26 00066352939TRLO0 1696 1.094 XDUB 13:57:35 00066352942TRLO0 430 1.094 XDUB 13:57:35 00066352941TRLO0 738 1.098 XDUB 15:01:05 00066356668TRLO0 696 1.098 XDUB 15:01:05 00066356667TRLO0 216 1.098 XDUB 15:01:05 00066356666TRLO0 4234 1.096 XDUB 15:10:05 00066357159TRLO0 113 1.098 XDUB 15:18:00 00066357514TRLO0 495 1.098 XDUB 15:18:00 00066357513TRLO0 939 1.098 XDUB 15:18:00 00066357512TRLO0 1696 1.100 XDUB 15:20:32 00066357581TRLO0 950 1.100 XDUB 15:20:32 00066357580TRLO0 1686 1.096 XDUB 15:52:17 00066359506TRLO0 2361 1.096 XDUB 15:52:18 00066359509TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 16 94.20 XLON 10:56:00 00066347014TRLO0 3301 94.50 XLON 13:29:31 00066352075TRLO0 5028 94.40 XLON 14:17:02 00066353838TRLO0 2514 94.60 XLON 14:59:42 00066356546TRLO0 3392 94.30 XLON 15:20:32 00066357582TRLO0 3074 94.30 XLON 15:32:32 00066358179TRLO0 1536 94.20 XLON 15:32:34 00066358180TRLO0 1139 94.30 XLON 15:52:18 00066359508TRLO0

