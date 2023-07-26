The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.07.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.07.2023
Aktien
1 US09074H2031 Biotricity Inc.
2 CA22289D1078 Coveo Solutions Inc.
3 US37892E1029 Global Industrial Co.
4 GB00BR3VDF43 GlobalData PLC
5 US68235C2061 Oncocyte Corp.
Anleihen/ETF
1 XS2649707929 HT Troplast GmbH
2 USU91505AT17 Univision Communications Inc.
3 XS2659226943 National Grid Electricity Distribution [South West] PLC
4 FR001400JI88 Frankreich, Republik
5 US91282CHQ78 United States of America
6 XS2642454271 ADIB Capital Invest 3 Ltd.
7 US316773DK32 Fifth Third Bancorp
8 XS2630760796 MFB Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank Zrt.
9 US74460WAF41 Public Storage
10 US74460WAG24 Public Storage
11 US91282CHR51 United States of America
12 US91282CHN48 United States of America
13 DE000HLB4983 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale
14 US91282CHP95 United States of America
15 IE000M86QRT4 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF
16 LU2611732806 Amundi US Aggregate SRI UCITS ETF
17 IE000389GTC0 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF
18 IE000QL3QEM2 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Government Bond UCITS ETF
19 IE000N5JOGS2 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF
20 IE000YUU9UG5 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF
