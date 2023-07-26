The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 26.07.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 26.07.2023Aktien1 US09074H2031 Biotricity Inc.2 CA22289D1078 Coveo Solutions Inc.3 US37892E1029 Global Industrial Co.4 GB00BR3VDF43 GlobalData PLC5 US68235C2061 Oncocyte Corp.Anleihen/ETF1 XS2649707929 HT Troplast GmbH2 USU91505AT17 Univision Communications Inc.3 XS2659226943 National Grid Electricity Distribution [South West] PLC4 FR001400JI88 Frankreich, Republik5 US91282CHQ78 United States of America6 XS2642454271 ADIB Capital Invest 3 Ltd.7 US316773DK32 Fifth Third Bancorp8 XS2630760796 MFB Magyar Fejlesztesi Bank Zrt.9 US74460WAF41 Public Storage10 US74460WAG24 Public Storage11 US91282CHR51 United States of America12 US91282CHN48 United States of America13 DE000HLB4983 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale14 US91282CHP95 United States of America15 IE000M86QRT4 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight ESG Leaders UCITS ETF16 LU2611732806 Amundi US Aggregate SRI UCITS ETF17 IE000389GTC0 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF18 IE000QL3QEM2 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - Global Government Bond UCITS ETF19 IE000N5JOGS2 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF20 IE000YUU9UG5 HSBC Global Funds ICAV - China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF