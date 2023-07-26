

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis (STLA) reported first half net profit of 10.9 billion euros, up 37% from last year. Adjusted operating income was 14.1 billion euros, up 11%. Net revenues were 98.4 billion euros, up 12% primarily due to higher shipments.



'Our outstanding performance in the first half of this year supports our long-term sustainability and our ability to achieve the bold ambitions of our Dare Forward 2030 plan. We are well-positioned for the remainder of 2023 and beyond,' said, Carlos Tavares, CEO.



