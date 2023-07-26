

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK), a German maker of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the second-quarter, particularly reflecting currency impacts, higher sourcing, freight, and promotional activity costs. However, the company registered a rise in sales, driven by strong growth in EMEA and APAC regions, including Greater China.



In addition, the firm said that it is on track to achieve its Annual targets.



For the second-quarter, the company posted a net income of 55 million euros or 0.37 euro per share, lesser than, 84.3 million euros or 0.56 euro per share, reported for the same period of 2022.



The operating result or EBIT decreased to 115.3 million euros from last year's 146.3 million euros.



Operating expenses stood at 843.4 million euros, higher than 791.2 million euros of previous year.



However, sales for the quarter improved to 2.120 billion euros from 2.002 billion euros of last year.



Looking ahead, Arne Freundt, CEO of PUMA, said: 'On the back of our Q2 results, we are perfectly on track to achieve our full-year outlook in the transition year 2023. PUMA continued to grow by double-digits, demonstrating continued strong brand momentum, despite the volatile environment.'



In line with the previous outlook for 2023, PUMA expects its Annual EBIT to be in the range of 590 million euros - 670 million euros with a respective change in net income. For 2022, the company had reported EBIT of 641 million euros.



