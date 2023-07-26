Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 09:00
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

[26.07.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BN4GXL63

23,839,000.00

EUR

0

209,989,493.46

8.8087

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

896,227.45

88.9115

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BMQ5Y557

448,600.00

EUR

0

45,936,418.24

102.3995

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BMDWWS85

120,002.00

USD

0

13,156,176.03

109.633

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BN0T9H70

56,339.00

GBP

0

6,041,567.05

107.236

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BKX90X67

63,431.00

EUR

0

6,607,480.27

104.168

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE00BKX90W50

53,319.00

CHF

0

5,239,248.33

98.2623

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000V6NHO66

6,885,618.00

EUR

0

63,171,439.62

9.1744

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000L1I4R94

2,983,090.00

USD

0

30,524,784.15

10.2326

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000LJG9WK1

669,740.00

GBP

0

6,763,303.58

10.0984

Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000JL9SV51

1,504,060.00

USD

0

15,230,044.49

10.126

Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

25.07.23

IE000BQ3SE47

3,777,000.00

SEK

0

380,410,031.10

100.7175


© 2023 PR Newswire
