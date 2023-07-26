

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gold mining company Centamin plc (CELTF.PK) Wednesday posted profit before tax of $114.8 million for the first half of the year, 35% up from $84.75 million in the comparable period last year, primarily driven by growth in gold production as well as price.



Net profit increased to $90.97 million or 7.73 cents per share from $84.74 million or 7.28 cents per share a year ago.



Revenue for the first half grew 11% to $425.61 million from $381.79 million in the previous year.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 2 cents per share for the half-year period, to be paid on September 29, to shareholders on the register on September 1.



Looking forward, the company has reiterated its full-year Gold production guidance of 450,000 oz to 480,000 oz.



