

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for six months ended 30 June, 2023 declined to US$5.12 billion or 313.9 US cents per share from US$8.94 billion or 549.0 US cents per share in the same period last year.



Profit before taxation for the period was US$6.93 billion down from US$12.32 billion in the prior year.



Consolidated sales revenue for the period declined to US$26.67 billion from US$29.78 billion last year.



The company noted that its board expects total cash returns to shareholders over the longer term to be in a range of 40% to 60% of underlying earnings in aggregate through the cycle.



The company said the 2023 interim dividend, equivalent to 177 US cents per share will be paid on 21 September 2023 to Rio Tinto Limited, Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto plc ADR shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2023.



The company will pay an interim ordinary dividend of US$2.9 billion, compared to US$4.3 billion paid in 2022.



In 2023, the company expects its share of capital investment to be $7.0 billion, excluding Simandou.



