

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L), on Wednesday, issued trading update for the 42 weeks to 22 July 2023, and reported like-for-like sales growth for the 42-week period of 10.7% compared to last year.



Like-for-like sales in the 16 weeks to 22 July 2023 were up 10.9% versus the previous year, reflecting the warmer weather in June, which enabled the company to maximise the return on investment in its outdoor trading areas undertaken ahead of the summer months.



Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs for the 42-week period were up 12.0% on last year.



Andrew Andrea, CEO, said, 'Marston's has delivered another strong trading performance, validating the strategy we are implementing and demonstrating the appeal of our pubs. We are making good progress and are beginning to see the benefits of the actions we have taken in H1, simplifying our trading formats and repositioning our pub portfolio, as well as the investments we have made in our pub gardens and outside trading areas...'



