Mittwoch, 26.07.2023

26.07.2023
Augmentum Fintech Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

26 July 2023

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Augmentum Fintech plc (the "Company") will be held on Tuesday, 19 September 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the offices of Augmentum Fintech Management Limited, 5th floor, 4 Chiswell Street EC1Y 4UP.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on 28 July 2023 and will be also available today on the Company's website (www.augmentum.vc) and the National Storage Mechanism website (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism).

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8733


