

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Advantest Corporation (ATE), a Japanese semiconductor and electronics company, on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in earnings amidst a fall in sales on decreased demand from semiconductor and electronics industries.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company registered a net profit of 9.202 billion yen or 49.76 yen per share, significantly lower than 36.496 billion yen or 191.34 yen per share last year.



Pre-tax income stood at 12.961 billion yen as against previous year's 48.416 billion yen.



Operating profit plunged to 14.269 billion yen from 44.783 billion yen a year ago.



Financial expenses were at 1.602 billion yen, higher than last year's 359 million yen.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 36.903 billion yen from 34.024 billion yen a year ago.



Sales for the period stood at 101.251 billion yen, lesser than 135.943 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, the company expects to post earnings of 78 billion yen, and an operating profit of 105 billion yen, on sales of 480 billion yen.



For the second-quarter, Advantest now intends to pay a dividend of 65 yen per share, compared with 65 yen per share paid for the same period last year.



