

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L) reported first half profit before tax of 25.96 million pounds compared to 32.61 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 32.8 pence compared to 41.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax was 50.7 million pounds in the first six months of 2023 compared to 50.0 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 64.8 pence compared to 65.9 pence.



Net interest income increased to 22.97 million pounds from 6.10 million pounds, last year, reflecting the further increases to the UK base rate.



The Board has increased interim dividend by 3.6% to 29 pence. The record date will be 4 August 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 25 August 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken