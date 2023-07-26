

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British automobile major Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) on Wednesday reported lower losses for the first half of the year compared to the previous year.



Half yearly loss before tax narrowed 50 percent to 142.2 million pounds from a loss of 285.4 million pounds for the same period last year.



Adjusted EBIT decreased 19 percent to a loss of 86.7 million pounds from a loss of 72.7 million pounds of the prior year.



Revenue increased 25 percent to 677.4 million pounds from 541.7 million pounds of last year driven by strong DBX volume & ASP growth.



Total wholesale volumes increased 10 percent to 2.954 billion from 2.676 billion of the previous year.



Looking ahead to the fiscal 2024/25, the company said it is on track to achieving its medium-term financial targets of 500 million pounds of adjusted EBITDA and 2 billion pounds of revenue.



Currently, shares of Aston Martin are trading at 362.18 pence up 6.46% on the London Stock Exchange.



