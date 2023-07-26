Anzeige
26.07.2023
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Jul-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.5917 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4949231 
CODE: TIPG LN 
ISIN: LU1452600270 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1452600270 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      TIPG LN 
Sequence No.:  260158 
EQS News ID:  1688357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

