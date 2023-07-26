DJ Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI China ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 86.7101 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4346851 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914

July 26, 2023 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)