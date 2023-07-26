DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILI LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 142.5521 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 440072 CODE: GILI LN ISIN: LU1407893301 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407893301 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILI LN Sequence No.: 260138 EQS News ID: 1688317 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 26, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)