DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLUS LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.6743 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1006390 CODE: CLUS LN ISIN: LU2055175025 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2055175025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLUS LN Sequence No.: 260239 EQS News ID: 1688529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)