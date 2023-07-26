

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago, as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



The trade surplus was SEK 1.1 billion in June, down from SEK 1.7 billion in the corresponding month last year.



In May, the trade balance showed a deficit of SEK 0.6 billion.



On an annual basis, both exports and imports declined by 3.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively, in June.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 23.3 billion in June, while the trade balance with the EU revealed a deficit of SEK 22.2 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade gap was SEK 1.0 billion in June, compared to SEK 0.5 billion in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Mega-Chance Cyber Security Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können. Hier klicken