i3 Energy PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BDHXPJ60

Issuer Name

I3 ENERGY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

21-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.999201 0.109635 8.108836 97458669 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.006587 0.106944 8.113531

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BDHXPJ60 96140347 7.999201 Sub Total 8.A 96140347 7.999201%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/08/2023 02/08/2023 Cash 55645 0.004617 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/02/2024 02/02/2024 Cash 15931 0.001324 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/04/2024 03/04/2024 Cash 80965 0.006732 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/05/2024 02/05/2024 Cash 34303 0.002846 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2024 04/06/2024 Cash 74474 0.006190 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/06/2024 19/06/2024 Cash 858000 0.071388 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2024 02/07/2024 Cash 79823 0.006628 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/08/2024 02/08/2024 Cash 106432 0.008850 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2024 19/08/2024 Cash 7192 0.000598 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/09/2024 03/09/2024 Cash 5557 0.000462 Sub Total 8.B2 1318322 0.109635%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 7.997829 8.107464% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%) J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

25-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

