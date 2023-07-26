Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023

WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
26.07.23
10:48 Uhr
28,050 Euro
-0,550
-1,92 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,05528,12510:49
28,07028,13510:49
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2023 | 10:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Equinor (187/23)

The following information is based on the press release from Equinor ASA
(Equinor) published on July 26, 2023 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Equinor ASA (Equinor) has decided to distribute an extraordinary
dividend of USD 0.60 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of USD 0.30
per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 14, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Equinor (EQNR). 

For further information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1157114
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
