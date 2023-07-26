Half-Year Point Marks Exceptional Document Signing Growth for GMO GlobalSign

Data from leading Certificate Authority shows more than 22 million documents have been digitally signed since January

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / In the first half of 2023, document signing technology is exhibiting strong signs of growth according to GMO GlobalSign Inc.,(https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions. Since January 1, customers worldwide have digitally signed more than 22 million documents on GMO GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS), which is available via the company's high-speed cloud certificate management engine, Atlas. In addition, more than 100 million timestamps have been applied via GMO GlobalSign's Time Stamp Authority since January, including close to 70 million Qualified timestamps.

A breakdown of those figures shows that GlobalSign continues to grow its document signing activity on the Atlas platform [SH1] through to the end of June 2023.

Digital Signing Services signatures - 22,822,948

Digital Signing Service timestamps - 21,811,697

Non-DSS timestamps - 101,847,309

These latest numbers are in contrast to figures from 2021, when GMO GlobalSign issued nearly 14 million certificates, 28 million digital signing service signatures and 117 million timestamps throughout the whole year.

"The tremendous increase in GMO GlobalSign document signing and timestamping usage indicates there is continuous demand for trusted documents as people and organizations are increasingly transforming and adopting them all the time," said Mohit Kumar, Manager, Product Management, GMO GlobalSign. "Worldwide, people are realizing there is a more secure way to tie up their identities to ensure trust in a document. As a provider of trusted identity solutions, we are very pleased to be playing a crucial role as companies are increasingly looking for ways to guarantee security and identity."

Document signing via electronic and digital signatures are increasingly relied upon as digital transformation continues to sweep businesses worldwide. Solutions such as digital signatures or seals are ideal for modern hybrid, mobile workforces to sign important documents such as contracts and invoices easily and securely. In addition, the cost and time savings can be significant. GMO GlobalSign's document solution users range from leading global enterprises to SME's in all major industry vertical marketplaces.

In addition, there is growing interest in GMO GlobalSign's newest document signing solution for qualified signatures. The company recently launched a Qualified Signing Service (QSS) which enables both enterprises and service providers to deploy qualified electronic signatures and seals into their signing application with a simple REST API integration for internal employee signing. The GlobalSign QSS offering conforms to eIDAS, a critical regulation in the European Union.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K., a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

Media Relations Contact

Amy Krigman

Director of Public Relations - West Region

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770225/Half-Year-Point-Marks-Exceptional-Document-Signing-Growth-for-GMO-GlobalSign