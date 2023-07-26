Orange, one of the world's leading telecoms operators, has just published its half-year results for 2023. Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange Group, comments on the results and the Group's future strategy.

Topics covered in the interview include:

Main highlights of H1

- Analysis of H1 Performance

- EBITDAaL for the First Half and Outlook

- Orange Bank Masmovil

- Scale Up Plan

- 2023 Forecasts

- Conclusion

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 43.5 billion euros in 2022 and 136,000 employees worldwide at 30 June 2023, including 74,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 291 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2023, including 246 million mobile customers and 24 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

