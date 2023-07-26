Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
WKN: A2JNEQ | ISIN: KYG8116R1074
Frankfurt
26.07.23
09:15 Uhr
0,590 Euro
-0,005
-0,84 %
26.07.2023 | 11:28
SY Holdings to Invest SGD500M in Strategic Partnership with CQ Pharma to Expand Supply Chain, Strengthening China-Singapore Business Connectivity

DJ SY Holdings to Invest SGD500M in Strategic Partnership with CQ Pharma to Expand Supply Chain, Strengthening China-Singapore Business Connectivity 

EQS Newswire / 26/07/2023 / 16:56 UTC+8 
SY Holdings to Invest SGD500 Million in Strategic Partnership with CQ Pharmaceutical to Expand Pharmaceutical Supply 
Chain Ecosystem 
 Strategic Partnership Strengthens China-Singapore (Chongqing) Business Connectivity 
 
 
Hong Kong, July 26, 2023 - SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings," "SY," or "the Group", stock code: 6069.HK), a 
leading supply chain technology platform, today entered into a strategic partnership focused on major projects in 
China's healthcare industry with CQ Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd. ("CQP," stock code: 000950.SZ), a Chongqing-based 
state-owned pharmaceutical distribution company providing services for the entire pharmaceutical industry. According to 
the terms of the strategic partnership, SY Holdings will invest a total of SGD500 million (approximately RMB2.7 
billion) to deepen China-Singapore pharmaceutical industry coordination, increase capital investment, and expand the 
supply chain ecosystem. 
 
The strategic parentship was signed in Singapore on July 18, 2023 at the Singapore-Chongqing Business Matchmaking Event 
& Promotion for Western Chongqing, part of the Singapore-Chongqing Week. The State-owned Assets Supervision and 
Administration Commission of Chongqing Municipal People's Government organized the event where a number of state-owned 
enterprises (SOEs) from Chongqing met with Singaporean investors looking for investment opportunities to further 
strengthen Singapore-Chongqing economic cooperation going forward. 
 
In attendance at the signing of the strategic partnership were Mr. Chen Mingbo, Member of the Standing Committee of the 
Chongqing Municipal Committee and Executive Vice Mayor of Chongqing, Mr. Zhang Junrong, Deputy Director of Enterprise 
Singapore and Mr. Zong Changqing, Minister Counsellor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the 
People's Republic of China in Singapore. 
 
The Singapore-Chongqing Week is a symbolic event organized to deepen cooperation and exchange under the third 
intergovernmental cooperation program between China and Singapore, the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Strategic 
Connectivity Demonstration Initiative ("China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative"). The China-Singapore Connectivity 
Initiative is part of China's national strategy to open Western China to investment with Chongqing serving as the 
primary operational center. Since it was first held in 2015, 256 government and commercial partnership projects and 249 
financial service projects have been signed with a total investment of USD25.277 billion and USD30.26 billion, 
respectively. The program serves as a successful case study for high-quality development under China's Belt and Road 
Initiative (BRI). 
 
SY Holdings is a leading supply chain technology platform listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and 
backed by notable Singaporean investors including Temasek, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. SY Holdings's stock is 
included in MSCI index series and the Hang Seng Composite Index, and is eligible for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong and 
Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connects. This reflects the Company's recognition in international markets. Established by 
Singaporeans in 2013, SY Holdings has historically focused on the Chinese market to unlock the enormous potential of 
the supply chains there. The Company offers services to more than 12,700 SMEs in China with cumulative supply chain 
assets processed by its platform exceeding RMB159 billion. SY is committed to becoming the most reliable supply chain 
technology platform in the Asia-Pacific region with growth being primarily driven by the Industrial Internet-of-Things 
and digital financing sectors. SY Holdings remains optimistic about the future growth prospects of strategic industries 
in China such as infrastructure, healthcare and energy. Since 2017, the Company has focused its efforts on nurturing 
innovation in geographies such as Chongqing which offers a solid foundation to build a partnership with CQP focused on 
hospital SPD solutions and promoting supply chain inclusive financing. Over the past decade, SY Holdings has 
continuously invested in China, with total cumulative investment exceeding RMB6 billion. 
 
As a large SOE, CQP is a pharmaceutical distribution company providing services for the entire pharmaceutical industry 
supply chain. With more than 200 branches and subsidiaries at all levels, CQP is a leading player in Western China in 
terms of scale and market coverage, ranking 202 among the top 500 listed companies in China and first among listed SOEs 
in Chongqing in terms of revenue. 
 
SY Holdings and CQP will leverage their respective resources to cooperate in equity investment, digital financing, and 
pharmaceutical supply chain upgrading in the healthcare sector, promoting the integration of industry and financing 
through innovation, and contributing to the development of Chongqing's open economy. In particular, SY will make equity 
investments in innovative medical services companies with a primary focus on the development of the pharmaceutical 
distribution industry, biopharmaceutical research and production, and digital upgrades of hospital SPD solutions. 
Building upon its deep experience in traditional supply chain financing, SY will leverage its digital capabilities for 
hospital SPD solutions to unlock the value of pharmaceutical industry data and develop innovative, inclusive supply 
chain financing services. Drawing on its extensive expertise in intelligent software and hardware development, SY will 
drive the digital transformation of pharmaceutical supply chains including intelligent warehousing logistics, IoT 
hardware, and supply chain data applications, thus supporting the growth of enterprises in the healthcare supply chain 
industry. 
 
SY Holding's spokesperson commented, "2023 marks the 10th anniversary of China's BRI. Over the past 8 years, the 
China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative has continuously expanded the scope of collaboration, facilitating efficient 
exchanges of people, logistics, capital, and information flows across regions which has injected renewed vitality into 
the BRI. In March 2023, the leaders of China and Singapore agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to an 
all-encompassing, high-quality and future-oriented partnership. Seizing the opportunity presented by the 
Singapore-Chongqing Week, we are committed to upholding the high standards nurtured by the China-Singapore Connectivity 
Initiative. By integrating Singapore's technological and financial advantages with Chongqing's market and industrial 
strengths, we aim to set a benchmark for projects under the China-Singapore Connectivity Initiative, creating more 
extensive and deeper collaboration across diverse industries." 
 
Media Contact 
SY Holdings Group Limited 
Galin Chen 
Tel: 0755-6188 0088-842 
Email: Galin.Chen@syholdings.com 
 
Christensen China Limited 
Stephanie Chen 
Tel: +852 2117 0861 
Email: stephanie.chen@christensencommcs.com 
 
File: SY Holdings to Invest SGD500M in Strategic Partnership with CQ Pharma to Expand Supply Chain, Strengthening 
China-Singapore Business Connectivity 
26/07/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688447&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2023 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
