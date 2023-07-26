

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU):



Earnings: $28.96 million in Q4 vs. -$189.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q4 vs. -$1.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported adjusted earnings of $62.09 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $860.57 million in Q4 vs. $524.02 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $983.2 - $1005.5 Mln



