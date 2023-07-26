

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.36 billion, or $3.51 per share. This compares with $1.66 billion, or $4.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $5.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $10.69 billion from $10.97 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.51 vs. $4.22 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.42 -Revenue (Q2): $10.69 Bln vs. $10.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.28 - $22.72 Full year revenue guidance: $43.4 - $44.0 Bln



