Mittwoch, 26.07.2023
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 12:30
139 Leser
SANY Group: SANY: Demonstrating Their Commitment to Sustainability in Africa

BEIJING, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo was held in Changsha from June 29th to July 2nd, where 53 African countries, 12 international organizations, and over 1500 exhibitors gathered, driving Sino-Africa economic and trade cooperation development. SANY Group ("SANY") exhibited 14 flagship products, including those from concrete, road, and port machinery categories at the Expo.

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo 1

At the Expo, Xiang Wenbo, the rotating Chairman of SANY, delivered a speech as the sole Chinese business representative. He highlighted the long-standing history of Sino-Africa friendship and the highly complementary economic patterns of the two regions, bringing enormous cooperation potential.

Sino-Africa relations are currently at their strongest in history as the all-around and multilevel cooperation framework has gradually taken shape. According to China's Ministry of Commerce, China has remained Africa's largest trading partner for 14 consecutive years. In 2021, Sino-Africa trade reached a record high of USD 254.289 billion, up 35.3% year on year. The infrastructure collaboration between the two sides continues to be strong, with Chinese enterprises having invested in the construction of thousands of bridges and hundreds of ports across the continent.

In cooperation with China, Africa has extended its backbone network to 150,000 kilometers and its network service to nearly 700 million users, accelerating its industrialization and modernization. In terms of social development, China has trained more than 160,000 African professionals in various fields by inviting African students to study in China. Besides, China has also shared its agricultural solutions with Africa, promoting the overall sustainable rural transformation of African countries.

At the same time, Africa's huge economic potential offers a vast market for China. In 2002, SANY exported its graders to Morocco as the first group of construction machinery manufacturers entering the African market. Since then, SANY's products have covered over 50 countries and regions across Africa, and participated in many major construction projects, including Adama's Wind Power Project. In recent times, 102 of SANY's wind turbines have become part of the Ethiopian landscape, continuously transmitting clean energy to Addis Ababa, the country's capital.

The wind power industry plays a crucial role in promoting energy transformation and ensuring energy security under China's "dual carbon" goal. SANY is dedicated to becoming a global leader in providing clean energy equipment and services, and is committed to developing wider and deeper cooperation with African countries to create a green and sustainable society.

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo 2


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162006/FAN5865.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162007/FAN6637.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1518641/logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-demonstrating-their-commitment-to-sustainability-in-africa-301886175.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
