Hydrogen Market worth $410.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrogen Market is projected to reach USD 410.6 billion in 2030 from USD 242.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 7.8% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Hydrogen is the lightest and most abundant element in the universe. Hydrogen gas has an excellent energy carrying capacity. It can be produced in large quantities and supplied to large-scale industries for various operations. It can be produced as a principal and by-product from various primary energy sources (such as wind, solar, coal, natural gas, and nuclear). Currently, hydrogen is produced in bulk for many value-added uses and chemical substances. It delivers power for various applications, including fuel cells and combined heat and power technologies. global push to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change has led to an increased focus on clean and sustainable energy sources and drive the demand for Hydrogen Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hydrogen Market"

120 - Tables

45 - Figures

185 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=132975342

Hydrogen Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 410.6 billion in 2030 Growth Rate 7.8% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million); Value (Thousand Metric Tons) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Hydrogen Market by sector, application, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on promoting hydrogen economy development Key Market Drivers Increased greenhouse gas emissions regulations

The generation type segment, by sector, is expected to have the largest market during the forecast period.

Based on sector, the Hydrogen Market has been segmented into generation type, storage, and transportation. The generation type segment is expected to hold largest share during the forecast period. Governments and businesses are looking at low-carbon and zero-emission options as a result of the pressing need to slow down climate change and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Since it generates no carbon dioxide when used, green hydrogen generation offers a workable answer to the problem of decarbonization. Additionally, hydrogen is used as a feedstock or process fuel by many sectors, including chemical manufacture, refineries, and the production of steel. The demand for low-carbon and green hydrogen is rising as industry work to minimize their carbon footprint.

The mobility segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period

This report segments the Hydrogen Market based on application into three segments: energy, mobility, and chemical & refinery. The mobility segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. Owing to the rising adaption of the fuel cell electric vehicles and hydrogen fueling station. Due to the hydrogen fuel cell's electrochemical reaction only producing water vapor as a byproduct, FCEVs have zero emissions. Due to this feature, FCEVs are a desirable alternative for both consumers and governments aiming to reduce air pollution and battle climate change.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=132975342

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Hydrogen Industry

North America is expected to be the largest Hydrogen Market during the forecast period. The North America region, comprising of US, Canada, and Mexico. Governments are dedicated to combating climate change and lowering greenhouse gas emissions. One important clean energy carrier that can aid in achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainable development is hydrogen, especially green hydrogen produced from renewable sources.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Hydrogen Companies are Linde plc (Ireland), Air products and Chemicals, Inc. (US), Air Liquide (France), Worthington Industries (US), Cryolor (France), Hexagon Purus (Norway), and NPROXX (Netherlands). The major strategies these players adopt include merger & acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=132975342

Recent Developments

In July 2023, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. announced that it has been chosen as the hydrogen and technology provider for Alberta's first hydrogen fuel cell passenger vehicle fleet by Edmonton International Airport. Air Products will deploy a mobile hydrogen refueler at the airport to deliver hydrogen for the Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicle fleet.

In July 2023, Air Liquide and KBR collaborated to provide fully integrated low-carbon ammonia solutions based on Autothermal Reforming (ATR) technology. Air Liquide is a global leader in ATR technology, which is one of the best options for large-scale production of low-carbon hydrogen (H2), which is then mixed with nitrogen (N2) to make low-carbon ammonia (NH3).

In April 2023, Linde plc has signed a long-term arrangement with Evonik, a well-known specialty chemicals firm, to supply green hydrogen. Linde will build, own, and operate a nine-megawatt alkaline electrolyzer facility on Jurong Island in Singapore under this arrangement. This plant's major output will be green hydrogen, which Evonik wants to employ in the synthesis of methionine, an essential element in animal feed.

In April 2023, Air Liquide entered into an agreement with TotalEnergies to create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations. This initiative will help facilitate access to hydrogen, enabling the development of its use for goods transportation and further strengthening the hydrogen sector.

In October 2022, Hexagon Purus and Lhyfe collaborated for the production of green and renewable hydrogen for transportation and industrial applications.

In May 2022, Air Products Inc, OQ, and ACWA Power jointly signed an agreement for the world's largest green hydrogen-based ammonia production powered by renewable energy.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Green Ammonia Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Generation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Fuel Cell Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydrogen-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydrogen-market.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hydrogen-market-worth-410-6-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301886081.html