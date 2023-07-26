

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) said, for fiscal 2023, the company expects EPS to be between $5.18 and $5.31. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $5.93 and $6.06. Capital return is projected to be between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion.



For fiscal 2023, the company expects system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent compared to 2022.



For the third quarter, the company expects EPS to be between $1.49 and $1.54. EPS, adjusted for special items, is projected to be between $1.60 and $1.65.



The company expects third quarter system-wide comparable RevPAR, on a currency neutral basis, to increase between 4 percent and 6 percent compared to the third quarter of 2022.



Second quarter earnings came in at $411 million, or $1.55 per share compared with $368 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's second quarter. Excluding items, Hilton reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $1.63 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.8% to $2.66 billion from $2.24 billion last year. System-wide comparable RevPAR increased 12.1 percent, on a currency neutral basis, for the second quarter.



