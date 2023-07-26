Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 12:48
Astronergy TOPCon modules offering sustainable energy for Singapore F1 race

HANGZHOU, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With installation of 1,396 pieces of Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules, the F1 Pit Building in Singapore will use solar power for the coming Formula 1 Grand Prix F1 race period in September.

A photo captures the F1 Pit Building rooftop equipped with Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules.

Upgraded by a total of 0.76MW ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV modules, the F1 race building in Singapore is enabled to use solar power to generate about 803,155 kWh of energy in a year, which is sufficient to power the facility for the entire race period for the Formula 1 Paddock Club suites, Race Control Room, Media Centre, garages, and the administrative offices. And excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset the facility's utility costs.

According to local media reports, utilization of solar power for cleaner updating of F1 Pit building is one of the new measures announced by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP to make F1 race much more environmentally sustainable.

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules and globally top 2 in TOPCon capacity, Astronergy frontier TOPCon 3.0 tech enables all its ASTRO N series TOPCon PV modules to have advantages of higher efficiency, higher power, higher performance and lower BOS&LCOE costs, which could make all possible demands for sustainable energy come true.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162054/A_photo_captures_F1_Pit_Building_rooftop_equipped_Astronergy_n_type.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/astronergy-topcon-modules-offering-sustainable-energy-for-singapore-f1-race-301886191.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
