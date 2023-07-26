The "EU Green Deal Impact Analysis on Europe/Other Countries Smart Agriculture Market A Regional and Global Analysis: Focus on Trade Impact, Sustainable Development Goals, and Country Analysis, 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EU Green Deal is the key new growth strategy for the EU to move the EU economy toward a sustainable economic model. The main goal of the EU Green Deal, which was unveiled in December 2019, is for the EU to achieve climate neutrality as the first continent by 2050.

This would lead to a cleaner environment, more cheap energy, smarter mobility, new jobs, and an overall higher standard of living. In this report, the impact of the EU Green Deal's policies on the agriculture sector has been analyzed.

This majorly discusses the impact on the smart agriculture market of the countries that are major importers of agricultural goods from the EU. The impact analysis highlights the challenges and opportunities that would be open for the subsequent smart agriculture industry in the country, accounting for the scenario when the EU Green Deal would be fully implemented.

Industrial Impact

The strategy also lists several specific goals that must be accomplished in each area for the EU to be able to accomplish these overarching objectives. For instance, by 2030, 25% of all farmlands must be used for organic farming, 50% of chemicals and pesticides used in agriculture, and 50% of antimicrobials sold in the EU for use in farming and farmed animals.

The plan also specifies a few steps that the European Commission (EC) will take in the upcoming years to make it possible for the players in the food system to accomplish these goals. For instance, the European Commission (EC) has developed an action plan to encourage the agricultural industry to engage in activities such as carbon sequestration (capturing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere so that it cannot contribute to global warming) and farming techniques that support biodiversity.

The commission will suggest food labeling guidelines and frameworks to enable consumers to choose wholesome, environmentally friendly foods, assisting in the transition to healthy and sustainable diets. It will suggest a modification of EU regulations on date marking ('use by' and 'best by' dates) to improve the use and comprehension of these labels and decrease food loss and waste.

Overall, the report entails the impact of the EU Green Deal and the subsequent policies, such as the Farm to Fork Strategy, on the smart agriculture sector of the countries. The countries are expected to face certain challenges, such as regulatory limitations, lack of knowledge about sustainable farming practices and methods, and others.

Additionally, the EU Green Deal is also anticipated to open new endeavors for smart agriculture companies globally through opportunities such as increased market access through international partnerships and collaborations, sustainable methods for agricultural production, increased government support to abide by the EU policies, and others.

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia Crisis

The Ukraine-Russia crisis, which gained momentum in 2022, has had a significant impact on the country's progress toward achieving the EU Green Deal. The tensions have made it challenging for Ukraine to achieve the EU Green Deal policies and standards, particularly in the areas of economic growth, infrastructure development, human development, and environmental sustainability.

The conflict has created significant obstacles to progress, and it will take time and significant effort to overcome these challenges and make progress toward abiding by the EU Green Deal. Since both Ukraine and Russia are significant players in the global agricultural industry through a richness of crops such as wheat and oilseeds. Russia is a significant producer and exporter of fertilizers and pesticides. The tension between the two countries has disrupted the supply chains, which is impacting the global agriculture sector.

The crisis and the country's negative growth toward the EU Green Deal have significantly impacted their domestic smart agriculture market as well as the market in the EU.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The countries that are analyzed have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the country's imports, export, and agricultural trade agreements with the EU.

