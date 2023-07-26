Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 12:54
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 26

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue465.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue473.35p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue367.84p
INCLUDING current year revenue373.79p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue277.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue277.47p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue185.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue185.37p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue108.02p
INCLUDING current year revenue109.18p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 25-July-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue152.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue152.55p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

