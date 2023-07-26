

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $4.437 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $4.105 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $29.917 billion from $29.643 billion last year.



AT&T Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $4.437 Bln. vs. $4.105 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $29.917 Bln vs. $29.643 Bln last year.



