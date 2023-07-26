Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Achieves Record Quarterly Total Revenues and Gross Profit

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.02 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.73

All-time quarterly record new vehicle revenues, a 21.2% increase over the comparable prior year period

Parts and service revenues set record for 9th consecutive quarter, an 11.8% increase over the comparable prior year period

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 205 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("current quarter"), highlighted by all-time record quarterly total revenues of $4.6 billion and total gross profit of $775.5 million .

Current quarter total revenues were the highest in Company history, driven by all-time record new vehicle revenues and parts and service revenues of $2.2 billion and $562.0 million, respectively. The record current quarter gross profit outperformed the comparable prior year period, led by an all-time record parts and service gross profit of $304.1 million, a 9.5% increase.

"We continue to see payoffs from our investments in aftersales in both the U.S. and U.K. with another all-time record quarter. In particular in the U.K., our improved customer appointment scheduling combined with an approximate 10.0% increase in technician headcount, created more shop capacity for our valued customers," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we also demonstrated our focus on making prudent capital investments with the Beck & Masten acquisition, some of the largest GMC retailers in the country, while disposing of some smaller underperforming stores."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.6 billion, a 10.0% increase compared to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $170.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared to $199.3 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $166.1 million, a 15.9% decrease compared to $197.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $12.02, a 0.7% decrease compared to $12.11 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.73, a 2.2% decrease over the record prior year quarter of $12.00 . Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.02 and $0.10, respectively.

Second Quarter 2023 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP measure) Reported: 2Q23 Change 2Q23 Change Total revenues $4.6B +10.0 % $4.3B +5.9 % Total gross profit ("GP") $775.5M +0.9 % $735.4M (2.1) % NV units sold 44,740 +15.2 % 42,343 +12.3 % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $4,503 (16.9) % $4,435 (18.5) % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 46,764 (4.4) % 44,831 (6.4) % UV retail GP PRU $1,684 (7.9) % $1,661 (9.5) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $304.1M +9.5 % $291.3M +7.4 % P&S Gross Margin ("GM") 54.1 % (1.1) % 54.2 % (1.0) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $190.3M 0.0 % $181.2M (2.6) % F&I GP PRU $2,080 (4.1) % $2,078 (4.4) % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 61.9 % +199 bps 63.0 % +296 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 63.2 % +292 bps 63.1 % +308 bps

Corporate Development

A major contributor to our success and driver of incremental value creation for our shareholders is the speed at which we have been able to integrate new acquisitions into our existing operations. In the current quarter, the Company acquired three Buick-GMC dealerships and one Kia dealership in Texas . Two of the Buick-GMC dealerships located in the Houston market are among the highest volume dealerships in their brands in the U.S. The acquisition is expected to generate $845.0 million of annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $1.0 billion .

In April 2023, the Company disposed of one Buick-GMC dealership in New York . In May 2023, the Company disposed of one Ford dealership in Louisiana . In June 2023, the Company disposed of one Chevrolet dealership in Oklahoma . These dealerships generated approximately $145.0 million in annual revenues.

From January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023, the Company actively pursued growth opportunities, acquiring dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of $4.4 billion. Over the same period, portfolio optimization activities resulted in opportunistic dispositions of certain dealerships and the Company's Brazilian operations, with annual revenues of $590.0 million and $319.8 million, respectively, based on the most recent annual period prior to disposition.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 141,199 shares, representing approximately 1.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $221.52, for a total of $31 .3 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .3 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 322,181 shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $204.85, for a total of $66 .0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .5 million. During the eighteen-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,343,204 shares, at an average price per common share of $175.66, for a total of $587.3 million, representing approximately 19.5% of the common shares outstanding at the commencement of the period.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had an aggregate 14.1 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. The Company currently has $97 .4 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,243.2

$ 1,851.3

$ 391.9

21.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,450.6

1,505.4

(54.8)

(3.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

112.5

95.8

16.6

17.3 % Parts and service sales

562.0

502.6

59.4

11.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net

190.3

190.2

0.1

- % Total revenues

4,558.5

4,145.4

413.1

10.0 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

2,041.7

1,641.0

400.7

24.4 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,371.8

1,415.9

(44.1)

(3.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

111.6

95.1

16.5

17.4 % Parts and service sales

257.9

224.9

32.9

14.6 % Total cost of sales

3,783.0

3,377.0

406.0

12.0 % GROSS PROFIT

775.5

768.4

7.1

0.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

479.9

460.2

19.7

4.3 % Depreciation and amortization expense

23.1

23.0

0.1

0.6 % Asset impairments

1.8

0.8

1.0

118.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

270.8

284.5

(13.7)

(4.8) % Floorplan interest expense

15.6

5.9

9.7

165.3 % Other interest expense, net

25.9

18.5

7.4

40.2 % Other expense

1.3

-

1.3

100.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

227.9

260.1

(32.2)

(12.4) % Provision for income taxes

57.6

60.8

(3.2)

(5.3) % Net income from continuing operations

170.3

199.3

(29.0)

(14.6) % Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.2

(3.4)

3.6

107.0 % NET INCOME

$ 170.5

$ 195.9

$ (25.4)

(13.0) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

4.1

5.4

(1.2)

(22.5) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 166.4

$ 190.6

$ (24.2)

(12.7) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 12.02

$ 12.11

$ (0.08)

(0.7) % Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations

$ 0.02

$ (0.20)

$ 0.22

108.2 % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 12.04

$ 11.90

$ 0.14

1.2 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.8

16.0

(2.2)

(13.7) % Weighted average participating securities

0.3

0.5

(0.1)

(23.6) % Total weighted average shares

14.2

16.5

(2.3)

(14.0) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

25.3 %

23.4 %

1.9 %









Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,198.9

$ 3,596.4

$ 602.4

16.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,799.5

2,865.3

(65.8)

(2.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

224.4

189.3

35.1

18.6 % Parts and service sales

1,110.3

975.5

134.8

13.8 % Finance, insurance and other, net

355.4

363.2

(7.8)

(2.1) % Total revenues

8,688.5

7,989.7

698.8

8.7 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

3,810.7

3,184.9

625.8

19.6 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,644.0

2,688.0

(44.0)

(1.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

221.6

185.7

35.9

19.3 % Parts and service sales

508.9

438.0

70.9

16.2 % Total cost of sales

7,185.1

6,496.6

688.5

10.6 % GROSS PROFIT

1,503.4

1,493.1

10.3

0.7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

942.7

878.6

64.1

7.3 % Depreciation and amortization expense

45.5

44.2

1.4

3.1 % Asset impairments

2.9

0.8

2.1

257.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

512.3

569.5

(57.2)

(10.0) % Floorplan interest expense

28.2

11.2

17.1

153.1 % Other interest expense, net

45.6

35.9

9.7

27.0 % Other expense

4.2

-

4.2

100.0 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

434.3

522.4

(88.2)

(16.9) % Provision for income taxes

105.2

122.0

(16.8)

(13.8) % Net income from continuing operations

329.1

400.4

(71.4)

(17.8) % Net loss from discontinued operations

(0.1)

(1.6)

1.5

(93.9) % NET INCOME

$ 329.0

$ 398.9

$ (69.9)

(17.5) % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

8.2

11.2

(3.0)

(26.8) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 320.8

$ 387.6

$ (66.9)

(17.3) % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 23.14

$ 23.88

$ (0.74)

(3.1) % Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ (0.09)

$ 0.09

(92.8) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 23.13

$ 23.79

$ (0.65)

(2.7) % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

13.9

16.3

(2.4)

(14.9) % Weighted average participating securities

0.4

0.5

(0.1)

(24.8) % Total weighted average shares

14.2

16.8

(2.5)

(15.2) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

24.2 %

23.4 %

0.9 %









Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information - Consolidated (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 22.8

$ 47.9

$ (25.1)

(52.3) % Inventories, net

$ 1,718.0

$ 1,356.6

$ 361.5

26.6 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 1,160.5

$ 1,005.2

$ 155.3

15.5 % Total debt

$ 2,249.6

$ 2,082.5

$ 167.1

8.0 % Total equity

$ 2,518.9

$ 2,237.5

$ 281.4

12.6 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $267.7 and $153.6, respectively.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

82.0 %

81.5 %

80.1 %

80.9 % United Kingdom

18.0 %

18.5 %

19.9 %

19.1 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

23.1 %

24.7 %

22.7 %

23.9 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

14.7 %

15.8 %

16.1 %

15.5 % BMW/MINI

11.3 %

12.3 %

11.8 %

12.7 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick

9.4 %

6.4 %

8.1 %

6.3 % Ford/Lincoln

7.7 %

8.6 %

8.0 %

8.4 % Honda/Acura

8.0 %

6.6 %

7.6 %

7.3 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

6.5 %

6.5 %

6.5 %

6.2 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.0 %

5.4 %

5.0 %

4.9 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

4.6 %

5.0 %

4.1 %

5.1 % Nissan

4.0 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.0 % Subaru

2.6 %

2.4 %

2.7 %

2.6 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.6 %

1.5 %

1.8 %

1.4 % Mazda

1.3 %

1.1 %

1.2 %

1.2 % Other

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.3 %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

















June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

June 30, 2022 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

27

24

15 Used vehicle inventory

35

34

35 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

27

21

11 Used vehicle inventory

31

28

32 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

29

36

31 Used vehicle inventory

48

63

43



(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,243.2

$ 1,851.3

$ 391.9

21.2 %



$ (1.3)

21.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,450.6

1,505.4

(54.8)

(3.6) %



(1.2)

(3.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 112.5

95.8

16.6

17.3 %



(0.1)

17.4 % Total used 1,563.0

1,601.2

(38.2)

(2.4) %



(1.3)

(2.3) % Parts and service sales 562.0

502.6

59.4

11.8 %



(0.2)

11.9 % F&I, net 190.3

190.2

0.1

- %



(0.1)

0.1 % Total revenues $ 4,558.5

$ 4,145.4

$ 413.1

10.0 %



$ (2.8)

10.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 201.5

$ 210.3

$ (8.8)

(4.2) %



$ 0.1

(4.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 78.8

89.5

(10.7)

(12.0) %



(0.1)

(11.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.9

0.8

0.1

10.5 %



-

10.9 % Total used 79.6

90.3

(10.6)

(11.8) %



(0.1)

(11.7) % Parts and service sales 304.1

277.7

26.4

9.5 %



(0.1)

9.5 % F&I, net 190.3

190.2

0.1

- %



(0.1)

0.1 % Total gross profit $ 775.5

$ 768.4

$ 7.1

0.9 %



$ (0.2)

0.9 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.0 %

11.4 %

(2.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.9 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.8 %

0.8 %

- %













Total used 5.1 %

5.6 %

(0.5) %













Parts and service sales 54.1 %

55.2 %

(1.1) %













Total gross margin 17.0 %

18.5 %

(1.5) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 44,740

38,822

5,918

15.2 %









Retail used vehicles sold 46,764

48,907

(2,143)

(4.4) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 10,493

9,514

979

10.3 %









Total used 57,257

58,421

(1,164)

(2.0) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,504

$ 47,686

$ 2,818

5.9 %



$ 338

5.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,019

$ 30,781

$ 238

0.8 %



$ (25)

0.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,503

$ 5,416

$ (913)

(16.9) %



$ 2

(16.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,684

$ 1,830

$ (145)

(7.9) %



$ (2)

(7.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 81

$ 81

$ -

0.2 %



$ -

0.5 % Total used $ 1,390

$ 1,545

$ (154)

(10.0) %



$ (2)

(9.9) % F&I PRU $ 2,080

$ 2,168

$ (88)

(4.1) %



$ (1)

(4.1) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 479.9

$ 460.2

$ 19.7

4.3 %



$ (0.3)

4.4 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 490.3

$ 463.3

$ 26.9

5.8 %



$ (0.3)

5.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 61.9 %

59.9 %

2.0 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.2 %

60.3 %

2.9 %













Operating margin % 5.9 %

6.9 %

(0.9) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.8 %

6.8 %

(1.0) %













Pretax margin % 5.0 %

6.3 %

(1.3) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 4.8 %

6.2 %

(1.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 15.6

$ 5.9

$ 9.7

165.3 %



$ -

165.6 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 18.5

14.1

4.4

30.8 %



-

30.8 % Net floorplan expense $ (2.9)

$ (8.3)

$ 5.4







$ -









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,198.9

$ 3,596.4

$ 602.4

16.8 %



$ (34.4)

17.7 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,799.5

2,865.3

(65.8)

(2.3) %



(33.5)

(1.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 224.4

189.3

35.1

18.6 %



(3.2)

20.2 % Total used 3,023.9

3,054.6

(30.7)

(1.0) %



(36.7)

0.2 % Parts and service sales 1,110.3

975.5

134.8

13.8 %



(7.9)

14.6 % F&I, net 355.4

363.2

(7.8)

(2.1) %



(1.8)

(1.7) % Total revenues $ 8,688.5

$ 7,989.7

$ 698.8

8.7 %



$ (80.8)

9.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 388.2

$ 411.5

$ (23.3)

(5.7) %



$ (2.9)

(5.0) % Used vehicle retail sales 155.5

177.3

(21.8)

(12.3) %



(1.9)

(11.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.9

3.6

(0.7)

(20.3) %



-

(20.7) % Total used 158.4

180.9

(22.6)

(12.5) %



(1.9)

(11.4) % Parts and service sales 601.4

537.5

64.0

11.9 %



(4.5)

12.7 % F&I, net 355.4

363.2

(7.8)

(2.1) %



(1.8)

(1.7) % Total gross profit $ 1,503.4

$ 1,493.1

$ 10.3

0.7 %



$ (11.2)

1.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.2 %

11.4 %

(2.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.6 %

6.2 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3 %

1.9 %

(0.6) %













Total used 5.2 %

5.9 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

55.1 %

(0.9) %













Total gross margin 17.3 %

18.7 %

(1.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 84,389

75,555

8,834

11.7 %









Retail used vehicles sold 92,201

92,713

(512)

(0.6) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 20,867

18,613

2,254

12.1 %









Total used 113,068

111,326

1,742

1.6 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 50,103

$ 47,600

$ 2,503

5.3 %



$ (61)

5.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,363

$ 30,905

$ (542)

(1.8) %



$ (364)

(0.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,600

$ 5,446

$ (846)

(15.5) %



$ (35)

(14.9) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,687

$ 1,913

$ (226)

(11.8) %



$ (21)

(10.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 137

$ 193

$ (56)

(29.0) %



$ 1

(29.3) % Total used $ 1,401

$ 1,625

$ (224)

(13.8) %



$ (17)

(12.8) % F&I PRU $ 2,013

$ 2,159

$ (146)

(6.8) %



$ (10)

(6.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 942.7

$ 878.6

$ 64.1

7.3 %



$ (7.9)

8.2 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 953.9

$ 903.2

$ 50.7

5.6 %



$ (7.9)

6.5 % SG&A as % gross profit 62.7 %

58.8 %

3.9 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.4 %

60.5 %

3.0 %













Operating margin % 5.9 %

7.1 %

(1.2) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.8 %

6.8 %

(1.0) %













Pretax margin % 5.0 %

6.5 %

(1.5) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (2) 4.9 %

6.2 %

(1.4) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 28.2

$ 11.2

$ 17.1

153.1 %



$ (0.3)

155.3 % Less: Floorplan assistance (3) 33.1

28.2

4.9

17.3 %



-

17.4 % Net floorplan expense $ (4.8)

$ (17.0)

$ 12.2







$ (0.2)









(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (3) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,915.5

$ 1,561.7

$ 353.8

22.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,139.9

1,197.6

(57.7)

(4.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

79.8

59.1

20.6

34.9 % Total used

1,219.7

1,256.8

(37.1)

(3.0) % Parts and service sales

491.2

445.6

45.7

10.2 % F&I, net

173.2

173.1

0.1

0.1 % Total revenues

$ 3,799.6

$ 3,437.2

$ 362.4

10.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 170.7

$ 184.5

$ (13.8)

(7.5) % Used vehicle retail sales

62.0

73.7

(11.7)

(15.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.2

1.9

(0.6)

(34.7) % Total used

63.2

75.5

(12.3)

(16.3) % Parts and service sales

262.6

243.1

19.4

8.0 % F&I, net

173.2

173.1

0.1

0.1 % Total gross profit

$ 669.7

$ 676.3

$ (6.6)

(1.0) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

8.9 %

11.8 %

(2.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %

6.2 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.5 %

3.1 %

(1.6) %



Total used

5.2 %

6.0 %

(0.8) %



Parts and service sales

53.5 %

54.6 %

(1.1) %



Total gross margin

17.6 %

19.7 %

(2.1) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

36,695

31,627

5,068

16.0 % Retail used vehicles sold

36,306

38,523

(2,217)

(5.8) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

7,436

6,059

1,377

22.7 % Total used

43,742

44,582

(840)

(1.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,201

$ 49,380

$ 2,821

5.7 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,397

$ 31,089

$ 308

1.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,651

$ 5,834

$ (1,183)

(20.3) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,707

$ 1,913

$ (205)

(10.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 163

$ 307

$ (144)

(46.8) % Total used

$ 1,445

$ 1,694

$ (250)

(14.7) % F&I PRU

$ 2,373

$ 2,468

$ (95)

(3.8) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 403.7

$ 393.6

$ 10.1

2.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 413.2

$ 396.8

$ 16.4

4.1 % SG&A as % gross profit

60.3 %

58.2 %

2.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.7 %

58.7 %

3.0 %









(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,524.1

$ 2,994.9

$ 529.2

17.7 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,170.0

2,235.5

(65.5)

(2.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

162.1

116.4

45.8

39.3 % Total used

2,332.1

2,351.9

(19.8)

(0.8) % Parts and service sales

965.0

854.0

111.0

13.0 % F&I, net

320.8

327.9

(7.0)

(2.1) % Total revenues

$ 7,142.0

$ 6,528.5

$ 613.5

9.4 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 324.8

$ 357.8

$ (33.0)

(9.2) % Used vehicle retail sales

121.8

142.3

(20.6)

(14.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

3.4

5.1

(1.7)

(32.4) % Total used

125.2

147.4

(22.2)

(15.1) % Parts and service sales

516.4

464.1

52.3

11.3 % F&I, net

320.8

327.9

(7.0)

(2.1) % Total gross profit

$ 1,287.2

$ 1,297.2

$ (10.0)

(0.8) % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

9.2 %

11.9 %

(2.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.6 %

6.4 %

(0.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.1 %

4.4 %

(2.3) %



Total used

5.4 %

6.3 %

(0.9) %



Parts and service sales

53.5 %

54.3 %

(0.8) %



Total gross margin

18.0 %

19.9 %

(1.8) %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

67,578

61,125

6,453

10.6 % Retail used vehicles sold

70,746

72,463

(1,717)

(2.4) % Wholesale used vehicles sold

14,916

12,060

2,856

23.7 % Total used

85,662

84,523

1,139

1.3 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 52,148

$ 48,996

$ 3,153

6.4 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,672

$ 30,850

$ (178)

(0.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,806

$ 5,854

$ (1,048)

(17.9) % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,721

$ 1,964

$ (243)

(12.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 231

$ 423

$ (192)

(45.3) % Total used

$ 1,462

$ 1,744

$ (283)

(16.2) % F&I PRU

$ 2,320

$ 2,454

$ (135)

(5.5) % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 792.4

$ 747.2

$ 45.2

6.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 802.6

$ 769.1

$ 33.5

4.4 % SG&A as % gross profit

61.6 %

57.6 %

4.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.4 %

59.3 %

3.1 %









(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 327.6

$ 289.5

$ 38.1

13.2 %



$ (1.3)

13.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 310.7

307.8

2.9

0.9 %



(1.2)

1.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 32.7

36.7

(4.0)

(10.9) %



(0.1)

(10.7) % Total used 343.4

344.5

(1.1)

(0.3) %



(1.3)

0.1 % Parts and service sales 70.8

57.1

13.7

24.0 %



(0.2)

24.4 % F&I, net 17.1

17.1

-

(0.2) %



(0.1)

0.1 % Total revenues $ 758.9

$ 708.2

$ 50.7

7.2 %



$ (2.8)

7.6 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 30.8

$ 25.8

$ 5.0

19.6 %



$ 0.1

19.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 16.8

15.8

1.0

6.2 %



(0.1)

6.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.4)

(1.1)

0.7

66.7 %



-

66.9 % Total used 16.4

14.7

1.7

11.6 %



(0.1)

12.3 % Parts and service sales 41.5

34.5

7.0

20.2 %



(0.1)

20.5 % F&I, net 17.1

17.1

-

(0.2) %



(0.1)

0.1 % Total gross profit $ 105.8

$ 92.1

$ 13.7

14.9 %



$ (0.2)

15.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

8.9 %

0.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.1 %

0.3 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.1) %

(3.0) %

1.9 %













Total used 4.8 %

4.3 %

0.5 %













Parts and service sales 58.7 %

60.5 %

(1.9) %













Total gross margin 13.9 %

13.0 %

0.9 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 8,045

7,195

850

11.8 %









Retail used vehicles sold 10,458

10,384

74

0.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 3,057

3,455

(398)

(11.5) %









Total used 13,515

13,839

(324)

(2.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 42,416

$ 40,241

$ 2,176

5.4 %



$ (162)

5.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,708

$ 29,640

$ 68

0.2 %



$ (113)

0.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,829

$ 3,580

$ 249

7.0 %



$ 10

6.7 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,604

$ 1,521

$ 82

5.4 %



$ (10)

6.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (119)

$ (316)

$ 197

62.4 %



$ (1)

62.6 % Total used $ 1,214

$ 1,063

$ 151

14.2 %



$ (8)

15.0 % F&I PRU $ 923

$ 973

$ (50)

(5.2) %



$ (3)

(4.9) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 76.1

$ 66.6

$ 9.6

14.4 %



$ (0.3)

14.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 77.1

$ 66.6

$ 10.5

15.8 %



$ (0.3)

16.3 % SG&A as % gross profit 71.9 %

72.2 %

(0.3) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 72.8 %

72.2 %

0.6 %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 674.8

$ 601.6

$ 73.2

12.2 %



$ (34.4)

17.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 629.5

629.8

(0.3)

- %



(33.5)

5.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 62.3

72.9

(10.6)

(14.6) %



(3.2)

(10.2) % Total used 691.8

702.7

(10.9)

(1.6) %



(36.7)

3.7 % Parts and service sales 145.3

121.5

23.8

19.6 %



(7.9)

26.1 % F&I, net 34.6

35.4

(0.8)

(2.2) %



(1.8)

2.8 % Total revenues $ 1,546.5

$ 1,461.2

$ 85.3

5.8 %



$ (80.8)

11.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 63.4

$ 53.7

$ 9.7

18.1 %



$ (2.9)

23.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 33.7

35.0

(1.3)

(3.6) %



(1.9)

1.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.6)

(1.5)

0.9

61.1 %



-

60.3 % Total used 33.1

33.5

(0.3)

(1.0) %



(1.9)

4.8 % Parts and service sales 85.1

73.4

11.7

15.9 %



(4.5)

22.1 % F&I, net 34.6

35.4

(0.8)

(2.2) %



(1.8)

2.8 % Total gross profit $ 216.2

$ 195.9

$ 20.3

10.3 %



$ (11.2)

16.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

8.9 %

0.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.6 %

(0.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9) %

(2.1) %

1.1 %













Total used 4.8 %

4.8 %

- %













Parts and service sales 58.5 %

60.4 %

(1.9) %













Total gross margin 14.0 %

13.4 %

0.6 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 16,811

14,430

2,381

16.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold 21,455

20,250

1,205

6.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,951

6,553

(602)

(9.2) %









Total used 27,406

26,803

603

2.2 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 41,566

$ 41,689

$ (123)

(0.3) %



$ (2,119)

4.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,341

$ 31,101

$ (1,760)

(5.7) %



$ (1,564)

(0.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,772

$ 3,721

$ 51

1.4 %



$ (175)

6.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,572

$ 1,727

$ (155)

(9.0) %



$ (90)

(3.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (99)

$ (230)

$ 132

57.2 %



$ 2

56.3 % Total used $ 1,209

$ 1,249

$ (39)

(3.2) %



$ (70)

2.4 % F&I PRU $ 904

$ 1,020

$ (116)

(11.4) %



$ (46)

(6.8) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 150.3

$ 131.4

$ 18.9

14.4 %



$ (7.9)

20.3 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 151.3

$ 134.1

$ 17.2

12.8 %



$ (7.9)

18.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.5 %

67.1 %

2.4 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 70.0 %

68.4 %

1.5 %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,093.0

$ 1,806.4

$ 286.6

15.9 %



$ (1.2)

15.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,377.2

1,480.6

(103.4)

(7.0) %



(1.1)

(6.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 106.7

93.8

12.9

13.8 %



(0.1)

13.8 % Total used 1,483.9

1,574.3

(90.5)

(5.7) %



(1.2)

(5.7) % Parts and service sales 537.7

491.2

46.5

9.5 %



(0.2)

9.5 % F&I, net 181.2

186.0

(4.9)

(2.6) %



(0.1)

(2.6) % Total revenues $ 4,295.7

$ 4,058.0

$ 237.7

5.9 %



$ (2.7)

5.9 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 187.8

$ 205.1

$ (17.3)

(8.4) %



$ 0.1

(8.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 74.5

88.0

(13.5)

(15.4) %



(0.1)

(15.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.8

0.7

-

1.1 %



-

1.4 % Total used 75.2

88.7

(13.5)

(15.2) %



(0.1)

(15.1) % Parts and service sales 291.3

271.2

20.1

7.4 %



(0.1)

7.5 % F&I, net 181.2

186.0

(4.9)

(2.6) %



(0.1)

(2.6) % Total gross profit $ 735.4

$ 751.0

$ (15.6)

(2.1) %



$ (0.2)

(2.0) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.0 %

11.4 %

(2.4) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

5.9 %

(0.5) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.7 %

0.8 %

(0.1) %













Total used 5.1 %

5.6 %

(0.6) %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

55.2 %

(1.0) %













Total gross margin 17.1 %

18.5 %

(1.4) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 42,343

37,691

4,652

12.3 %









Retail used vehicles sold 44,831

47,917

(3,086)

(6.4) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 10,065

9,250

815

8.8 %









Total used 54,896

57,167

(2,271)

(4.0) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,811

$ 47,927

$ 1,884

3.9 %



$ 352

3.2 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,719

$ 30,898

$ (179)

(0.6) %



$ (25)

(0.5) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,435

$ 5,441

$ (1,006)

(18.5) %



$ 2

(18.5) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,661

$ 1,836

$ (175)

(9.5) %



$ (2)

(9.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 75

$ 80

$ (6)

(7.1) %



$ -

(6.8) % Total used $ 1,370

$ 1,552

$ (182)

(11.7) %



$ (2)

(11.6) % F&I PRU $ 2,078

$ 2,173

$ (95)

(4.4) %



$ (1)

(4.3) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 463.4

$ 450.9

$ 12.4

2.8 %



$ (0.3)

2.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 464.2

$ 450.9

$ 13.3

2.9 %



$ (0.3)

3.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.0 %

60.0 %

3.0 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.1 %

60.0 %

3.1 %













Operating margin % 5.8 %

6.8 %

(1.0) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.8 %

6.8 %

(1.0) %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,947.4

$ 3,514.8

$ 432.6

12.3 %



$ (33.6)

13.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,654.4

2,815.5

(161.1)

(5.7) %



(32.6)

(4.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 209.8

185.5

24.3

13.1 %



(3.1)

14.8 % Total used 2,864.2

3,001.0

(136.8)

(4.6) %



(35.7)

(3.4) % Parts and service sales 1,059.5

953.2

106.2

11.1 %



(7.2)

11.9 % F&I, net 337.5

354.9

(17.4)

(4.9) %



(1.7)

(4.4) % Total revenues $ 8,208.5

$ 7,823.9

$ 384.6

4.9 %



$ (78.3)

5.9 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 363.3

$ 401.4

$ (38.1)

(9.5) %



$ (2.9)

(8.8) % Used vehicle retail sales 147.9

174.1

(26.2)

(15.0) %



(1.9)

(14.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.8

3.6

(0.8)

(21.1) %



-

(21.4) % Total used 150.7

177.7

(26.9)

(15.2) %



(1.8)

(14.1) % Parts and service sales 573.8

524.7

49.1

9.4 %



(4.2)

10.2 % F&I, net 337.5

354.9

(17.4)

(4.9) %



(1.7)

(4.4) % Total gross profit $ 1,425.3

$ 1,458.6

$ (33.3)

(2.3) %



$ (10.7)

(1.6) % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.2 %

11.4 %

(2.2) %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.6 %

6.2 %

(0.6) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3 %

1.9 %

(0.6) %













Total used 5.3 %

5.9 %

(0.7) %













Parts and service sales 54.2 %

55.0 %

(0.9) %













Total gross margin 17.4 %

18.6 %

(1.3) %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 80,022

73,425

6,597

9.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 88,008

90,747

(2,739)

(3.0) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 19,835

18,069

1,766

9.8 %









Total used 107,843

108,816

(973)

(0.9) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 49,691

$ 47,869

$ 1,822

3.8 %



$ (57)

3.9 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,161

$ 31,026

$ (865)

(2.8) %



$ (371)

(1.6) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 4,540

$ 5,466

$ (926)

(16.9) %



$ (36)

(16.3) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,680

$ 1,918

$ (238)

(12.4) %



$ (21)

(11.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 143

$ 199

$ (56)

(28.1) %



$ 1

(28.4) % Total used $ 1,398

$ 1,633

$ (235)

(14.4) %



$ (17)

(13.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,009

$ 2,162

$ (153)

(7.1) %



$ (10)

(6.6) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 903.1

$ 878.7

$ 24.3

2.8 %



$ (7.6)

3.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (2) $ 902.8

$ 878.7

$ 24.1

2.7 %



$ (7.6)

3.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 63.4 %

60.2 %

3.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2) 63.3 %

60.2 %

3.1 %













Operating margin % 5.8 %

6.9 %

(1.1) %













Adjusted operating margin % (2) 5.8 %

6.9 %

(1.0) %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold. (2) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,772.8

$ 1,517.8

$ 255.1

16.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,074.4

1,174.6

(100.3)

(8.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 75.0

57.3

17.7

30.9 % Total used 1,149.3

1,231.9

(82.5)

(6.7) % Parts and service sales 472.6

436.6

35.9

8.2 % F&I, net 164.5

169.0

(4.6)

(2.7) % Total revenues $ 3,559.2

$ 3,355.3

$ 203.9

6.1 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 157.7

$ 179.4

$ (21.7)

(12.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 58.4

72.3

(13.9)

(19.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.1

1.8

(0.7)

(38.7) % Total used 59.5

74.1

(14.6)

(19.8) % Parts and service sales 252.3

237.8

14.5

6.1 % F&I, net 164.5

169.0

(4.6)

(2.7) % Total gross profit $ 634.0

$ 660.4

$ (26.4)

(4.0) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 8.9 %

11.8 %

(2.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.4 %

6.2 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.5 %

3.2 %

(1.7) %



Total used 5.2 %

6.0 %

(0.8) %



Parts and service sales 53.4 %

54.5 %

(1.1) %



Total gross margin 17.8 %

19.7 %

(1.9) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 34,468

30,529

3,939

12.9 % Retail used vehicles sold 34,670

37,631

(2,961)

(7.9) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,077

5,825

1,252

21.5 % Total used 41,747

43,456

(1,709)

(3.9) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,434

$ 49,716

$ 1,718

3.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,989

$ 31,215

$ (226)

(0.7) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,575

$ 5,876

$ (1,301)

(22.1) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,683

$ 1,921

$ (238)

(12.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 157

$ 312

$ (154)

(49.5) % Total used $ 1,425

$ 1,706

$ (281)

(16.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,379

$ 2,480

$ (101)

(4.1) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 389.8

$ 386.0

$ 3.8

1.0 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 390.7

$ 386.0

$ 4.7

1.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 61.5 %

58.4 %

3.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 61.6 %

58.4 %

3.2 %









(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 3,288.3

$ 2,914.6

$ 373.6

12.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,042.0

2,189.3

(147.3)

(6.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 149.1

112.9

36.2

32.1 % Total used 2,191.1

2,302.2

(111.1)

(4.8) % Parts and service sales 925.8

837.4

88.4

10.6 % F&I, net 303.7

319.8

(16.1)

(5.0) % Total revenues $ 6,708.8

$ 6,374.0

$ 334.8

5.3 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 301.6

$ 347.8

$ (46.2)

(13.3) % Used vehicle retail sales 115.5

139.3

(23.8)

(17.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.4

5.1

(1.6)

(32.2) % Total used 118.9

144.4

(25.5)

(17.6) % Parts and service sales 493.9

454.1

39.8

8.8 % F&I, net 303.7

319.8

(16.1)

(5.0) % Total gross profit $ 1,218.2

$ 1,266.1

$ (47.9)

(3.8) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 9.2 %

11.9 %

(2.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales 5.7 %

6.4 %

(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.3 %

4.5 %

(2.2) %



Total used 5.4 %

6.3 %

(0.8) %



Parts and service sales 53.4 %

54.2 %

(0.9) %



Total gross margin 18.2 %

19.9 %

(1.7) %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 63,570

59,051

4,519

7.7 % Retail used vehicles sold 67,187

70,676

(3,489)

(4.9) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 13,991

11,576

2,415

20.9 % Total used 81,178

82,252

(1,074)

(1.3) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 51,727

$ 49,358

$ 2,369

4.8 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,393

$ 30,977

$ (584)

(1.9) % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 4,745

$ 5,890

$ (1,145)

(19.4) % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,719

$ 1,972

$ (252)

(12.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 245

$ 437

$ (192)

(43.9) % Total used $ 1,465

$ 1,756

$ (290)

(16.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,323

$ 2,465

$ (142)

(5.8) % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 758.6

$ 747.6

$ 11.0

1.5 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 758.3

$ 747.6

$ 10.8

1.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 62.3 %

59.0 %

3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 62.3 %

59.0 %

3.2 %









(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 320.2

$ 288.7

$ 31.5

10.9 %



$ (1.2)

11.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 302.8

305.9

(3.1)

(1.0) %



(1.1)

(0.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 31.7

36.5

(4.8)

(13.2) %



(0.1)

(12.9) % Total used 334.5

342.5

(7.9)

(2.3) %



(1.2)

(2.0) % Parts and service sales 65.1

54.5

10.6

19.4 %



(0.2)

19.8 % F&I, net 16.7

17.0

(0.3)

(1.8) %



(0.1)

(1.5) % Total revenues $ 736.5

$ 702.6

$ 33.9

4.8 %



$ (2.7)

5.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 30.1

$ 25.7

$ 4.4

17.2 %



$ 0.1

16.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 16.1

15.7

0.4

2.7 %



(0.1)

3.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.4)

(1.1)

0.7

66.2 %



-

66.4 % Total used 15.7

14.6

1.1

7.8 %



(0.1)

8.5 % Parts and service sales 39.0

33.3

5.6

16.9 %



(0.1)

17.2 % F&I, net 16.7

17.0

(0.3)

(1.8) %



(0.1)

(1.5) % Total gross profit $ 101.5

$ 90.6

$ 10.9

12.0 %



$ (0.2)

12.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

8.9 %

0.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.1 %

0.2 %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.1) %

(2.9) %

1.8 %













Total used 4.7 %

4.3 %

0.4 %













Parts and service sales 59.9 %

61.1 %

(1.3) %













Total gross margin 13.8 %

12.9 %

0.9 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 7,875

7,162

713

10.0 %









Retail used vehicles sold 10,161

10,286

(125)

(1.2) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 2,988

3,425

(437)

(12.8) %









Total used 13,149

13,711

(562)

(4.1) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 42,383

$ 40,305

$ 2,077

5.2 %



$ (163)

5.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,798

$ 29,740

$ 58

0.2 %



$ (112)

0.6 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,821

$ 3,585

$ 236

6.6 %



$ 10

6.3 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,584

$ 1,523

$ 61

4.0 %



$ (10)

4.7 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (122)

$ (314)

$ 192

61.2 %



$ (1)

61.5 % Total used $ 1,196

$ 1,064

$ 132

12.4 %



$ (8)

13.2 % F&I PRU $ 925

$ 974

$ (49)

(5.0) %



$ (3)

(4.7) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 73.6

$ 65.0

$ 8.6

13.3 %



$ (0.3)

13.7 % SG&A as % gross profit 72.5 %

71.7 %

0.8 %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

Increase/ (Decrease)

% Change



Currency Impact on Current Period Results

Constant Currency % Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 659.1

$ 600.1

$ 59.0

9.8 %



$ (33.6)

15.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 612.4

626.2

(13.8)

(2.2) %



(32.6)

3.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 60.7

72.6

(11.9)

(16.4) %



(3.1)

(12.1) % Total used 673.2

698.8

(25.7)

(3.7) %



(35.7)

1.4 % Parts and service sales 133.7

115.9

17.8

15.4 %



(7.2)

21.7 % F&I, net 33.8

35.1

(1.3)

(3.8) %



(1.7)

1.1 % Total revenues $ 1,499.8

$ 1,449.9

$ 49.8

3.4 %



$ (78.3)

8.8 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 61.7

$ 53.6

$ 8.1

15.1 %



$ (2.9)

20.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 32.4

34.7

(2.4)

(6.8) %



(1.9)

(1.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.6)

(1.5)

0.9

59.3 %



-

58.4 % Total used 31.8

33.3

(1.5)

(4.4) %



(1.8)

1.1 % Parts and service sales 79.9

70.6

9.3

13.1 %



(4.2)

19.1 % F&I, net 33.8

35.1

(1.3)

(3.8) %



(1.7)

1.1 % Total gross profit $ 207.1

$ 192.5

$ 14.6

7.6 %



$ (10.7)

13.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 9.4 %

8.9 %

0.4 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.3 %

5.5 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.0) %

(2.0) %

1.0 %













Total used 4.7 %

4.8 %

- %













Parts and service sales 59.7 %

60.9 %

(1.2) %













Total gross margin 13.8 %

13.3 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold (1) 16,452

14,374

2,078

14.5 %









Retail used vehicles sold 20,821

20,071

750

3.7 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,844

6,493

(649)

(10.0) %









Total used 26,665

26,564

101

0.4 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail (1) $ 41,517

$ 41,751

$ (234)

(0.6) %



$ (2,117)

4.5 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,413

$ 31,199

$ (1,786)

(5.7) %



$ (1,566)

(0.7) % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,748

$ 3,727

$ 21

0.6 %



$ (174)

5.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,555

$ 1,730

$ (175)

(10.1) %



$ (89)

(5.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (103)

$ (227)

$ 124

54.8 %



$ 2

53.8 % Total used $ 1,192

$ 1,252

$ (60)

(4.8) %



$ (69)

0.7 % F&I PRU $ 907

$ 1,020

$ (113)

(11.1) %



$ (46)

(6.5) % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 144.4

$ 131.2

$ 13.3

10.1 %



$ (7.6)

15.9 % SG&A as % gross profit 69.7 %

68.1 %

1.6 %



















(1) Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal items and other professional fees

Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 479.9

$ 9.6

$ (0.3)

$ 1.1

$ -

$ 490.3 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 23.1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.3)

$ 22.8 Asset impairments

$ 1.8

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (1.8)

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 270.8

$ (9.6)

$ 0.3

$ (1.1)

$ 2.1

$ 262.5

























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 227.9

$ (9.6)

$ 0.3

$ (1.1)

$ 2.1

$ 219.6 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

57.6

(4.5)

0.1

(0.3)

0.5

53.5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

170.3

(5.1)

0.2

(0.9)

1.6

166.1 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

4.1

(0.1)

-

-

-

4.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 166.1

$ (5.0)

$ 0.2

$ (0.8)

$ 1.5

$ 162.1

























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 12.02

$ (0.36)

$ 0.01

$ (0.06)

$ 0.11

$ 11.73

























Effective tax rate

25.3 %

















24.3 %

























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.9 %

















63.2 % Operating margin (2)

5.9 %

















5.8 % Pretax margin (3)

5.0 %

















4.8 %

























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 463.4

$ -

$ (0.3)

$ 1.1

$ -

$ 464.2 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.0 %

















63.1 %

























Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 248.3

$ -

$ 0.3

$ (1.1)

$ 2.1

$ 249.5 Same Store operating margin (2)

5.8 %

















5.8 %































U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 0.2













Net income (loss)

$ 170.5

$ (4.2)

$ 166.4 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

4.1

(0.1)

4.0 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 166.4

$ (4.1)

$ 162.3













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.02

$ -

$ 0.02 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

12.02

(0.29)

11.73 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 12.04

$ (0.29)

$ 11.75





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges









Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Asset impairments

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 460.2

$ 3.2

$ -

$ 463.3 Asset impairments

$ 0.8

$ -

$ (0.8)

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 284.5

$ (3.2)

$ 0.8

$ 282.1

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 260.1

$ (3.2)

$ 0.8

$ 257.8 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

60.8

(0.8)

0.2

60.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

199.3

(2.4)

0.6

197.5 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

5.4

(0.1)

-

5.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 193.9

$ (2.3)

$ 0.6

$ 192.1

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 12.11

$ (0.15)

$ 0.04

$ 12.00

















Effective tax rate

23.4 %









23.4 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.9 %









60.3 % Operating margin (2)

6.9 %









6.8 % Pretax margin (3)

6.3 %









6.2 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 277.0

$ -

$ 0.8

$ 277.8 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.8 %









6.8 %























U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (3.4)

$ 5.0

$ 1.6 Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(0.1)

0.1

- Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (3.3)

$ 4.9

$ 1.6













Net income

$ 195.9

$ 3.2

$ 199.2 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

5.4

0.1

5.4 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 190.6

$ 3.1

$ 193.7













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.20)

$ 0.30

$ 0.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

12.11

(0.11)

12.00 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 11.90

$ 0.20

$ 12.10





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Non-cash gain on interest rate swaps

Dealership and real estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal items and other professional fees

Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 942.7

$ -

$ 11.4

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ -

$ 953.9 Depreciation and amortization expense

$ 45.5

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (0.6)

$ 45.0 Asset impairments

$ 2.9

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ (2.9)

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 512.3

$ -

$ (11.4)

$ 0.3

$ -

$ 3.5

$ 504.6 Other interest expense, net

$ 45.6

$ 4.0

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 49.6





























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 434.3

$ (4.0)

$ (11.4)

$ 0.3

$ -

$ 3.5

$ 422.5 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

105.2

(0.9)

(4.9)

0.1

-

0.8

100.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

329.1

(3.1)

(6.5)

0.2

-

2.6

322.3 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

8.2

(0.1)

(0.2)

-

-

0.1

8.1 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 320.8

$ (3.0)

$ (6.4)

$ 0.2

$ -

$ 2.6

$ 314.2





























Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 23.14

$ (0.22)

$ (0.46)

$ 0.01

$ -

$ 0.18

$ 22.66





























Effective tax rate

24.2 %





















23.7 %





























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.7 %





















63.4 % Operating margin (2)

5.9 %





















5.8 % Pretax margin (3)

5.0 %





















4.9 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 903.1

$ -

$ -

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ -

$ 902.8 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

63.4 %





















63.3 %





























Same Store income from operations

$ 476.2

$ -

$ -

$ 0.3

$ -

$ 3.2

$ 479.7 Same Store operating margin (2)

5.8 %





















5.8 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ (0.1) Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

-

-

- Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (0.1)

$ -

$ (0.1)













Net income (loss)

$ 329.0

$ (6.8)

$ 322.2 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

8.2

(0.2)

8.0 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 320.8

$ (6.6)

$ 314.1













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.01)

$ -

$ (0.01) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

23.14

(0.48)

22.66 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 23.13

$ (0.48)

$ 22.65





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Asset impairments

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 878.6

$ 24.5

$ -

$ 903.2 Asset impairments

$ 0.8

$ -

$ (0.8)

$ - Income (loss) from operations

$ 569.5

$ (24.5)

$ 0.8

$ 545.8

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 522.4

$ (24.5)

$ 0.8

$ 498.7 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

122.0

(5.6)

0.2

116.5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

400.4

(18.9)

0.6

382.2 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

11.3

(0.5)

-

10.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to diluted common shares

$ 389.2

$ (18.4)

$ 0.6

$ 371.4

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

$ 23.88

$ (1.13)

$ 0.04

$ 22.79

















Effective tax rate

23.4 %









23.4 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.8 %









60.5 % Operating margin (2)

7.1 %









6.8 % Pretax margin (3)

6.5 %









6.2 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 536.3

$ -

$ 0.8

$ 537.1 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.9 %









6.9 %























U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP adjustments

Non-GAAP adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (1.6)

$ 5.0

$ 3.4 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

-

0.1

0.1 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (1.5)

$ 4.9

$ 3.3













Net income (loss)

$ 398.9

$ (13.3)

$ 385.6 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

11.2

(0.4)

10.9 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 387.6

$ (12.9)

$ 374.7













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.09)

$ 0.30

$ 0.21 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

23.88

(1.09)

22.79 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 23.79

$ (0.79)

$ 22.99





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal items and other professional fees

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 403.7

$ 8.6

$ (0.3)

$ 1.1

$ 413.2 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.3 %













61.7 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 389.8

$ -

$ (0.3)

$ 1.1

$ 390.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.5 %













61.6 %



























Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 393.6

$ 3.2

$ 396.8 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.2 %





58.7 %



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Acquisition costs

Legal items and other professional fees

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 792.4

$ 10.5

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ 802.6 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.6 %













62.4 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 758.6

$ -

$ (0.3)

$ -

$ 758.3 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.3 %













62.3 %



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Non-GAAP adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 747.2

$ 21.9

$ 769.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

57.6 %





59.3 %





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)

















Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 76.1

$ 0.9

$ 77.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

71.9 %





72.8 %



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 150.3

$ 0.9

$ 151.3 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

69.5 %





70.0 %



















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and real estate transactions

Non-GAAP Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 131.4

$ 2.7

$ 134.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.1 %





68.4 %





(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

