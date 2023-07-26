Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Achieves Record Quarterly Total Revenues and Gross Profit

- Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.02 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.73
- All-time quarterly record new vehicle revenues, a 21.2% increase over the comparable prior year period
- Parts and service revenues set record for 9th consecutive quarter, an 11.8% increase over the comparable prior year period
HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 205 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("current quarter"), highlighted by all-time record quarterly total revenues of $4.6 billion and total gross profit of $775.5 million .
Current quarter total revenues were the highest in Company history, driven by all-time record new vehicle revenues and parts and service revenues of $2.2 billion and $562.0 million, respectively. The record current quarter gross profit outperformed the comparable prior year period, led by an all-time record parts and service gross profit of $304.1 million, a 9.5% increase.
"We continue to see payoffs from our investments in aftersales in both the U.S. and U.K. with another all-time record quarter. In particular in the U.K., our improved customer appointment scheduling combined with an approximate 10.0% increase in technician headcount, created more shop capacity for our valued customers," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we also demonstrated our focus on making prudent capital investments with the Beck & Masten acquisition, some of the largest GMC retailers in the country, while disposing of some smaller underperforming stores."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.6 billion, a 10.0% increase compared to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022 ("prior year quarter").
Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $170.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared to $199.3 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $166.1 million, a 15.9% decrease compared to $197.5 million for the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $12.02, a 0.7% decrease compared to $12.11 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.73, a 2.2% decrease over the record prior year quarter of $12.00 . Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.02 and $0.10, respectively.
Second Quarter 2023
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP measure)
Reported:
2Q23
Change
2Q23
Change
Total revenues
$4.6B
+10.0 %
$4.3B
+5.9 %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$775.5M
+0.9 %
$735.4M
(2.1) %
NV units sold
44,740
+15.2 %
42,343
+12.3 %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$4,503
(16.9) %
$4,435
(18.5) %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
46,764
(4.4) %
44,831
(6.4) %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,684
(7.9) %
$1,661
(9.5) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$304.1M
+9.5 %
$291.3M
+7.4 %
P&S Gross Margin ("GM")
54.1 %
(1.1) %
54.2 %
(1.0) %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$190.3M
0.0 %
$181.2M
(2.6) %
F&I GP PRU
$2,080
(4.1) %
$2,078
(4.4) %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
61.9 %
+199 bps
63.0 %
+296 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
63.2 %
+292 bps
63.1 %
+308 bps
Corporate Development
A major contributor to our success and driver of incremental value creation for our shareholders is the speed at which we have been able to integrate new acquisitions into our existing operations. In the current quarter, the Company acquired three Buick-GMC dealerships and one Kia dealership in Texas . Two of the Buick-GMC dealerships located in the Houston market are among the highest volume dealerships in their brands in the U.S. The acquisition is expected to generate $845.0 million of annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $1.0 billion .
In April 2023, the Company disposed of one Buick-GMC dealership in New York . In May 2023, the Company disposed of one Ford dealership in Louisiana . In June 2023, the Company disposed of one Chevrolet dealership in Oklahoma . These dealerships generated approximately $145.0 million in annual revenues.
From January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023, the Company actively pursued growth opportunities, acquiring dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of $4.4 billion. Over the same period, portfolio optimization activities resulted in opportunistic dispositions of certain dealerships and the Company's Brazilian operations, with annual revenues of $590.0 million and $319.8 million, respectively, based on the most recent annual period prior to disposition.
Share Repurchases
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 141,199 shares, representing approximately 1.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $221.52, for a total of $31 .3 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .3 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 322,181 shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $204.85, for a total of $66 .0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .5 million. During the eighteen-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,343,204 shares, at an average price per common share of $175.66, for a total of $587.3 million, representing approximately 19.5% of the common shares outstanding at the commencement of the period.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had an aggregate 14.1 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. The Company currently has $97 .4 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 205 automotive dealerships, 277 franchises, and 42 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,243.2
$ 1,851.3
$ 391.9
21.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,450.6
1,505.4
(54.8)
(3.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
112.5
95.8
16.6
17.3 %
Parts and service sales
562.0
502.6
59.4
11.8 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
190.3
190.2
0.1
- %
Total revenues
4,558.5
4,145.4
413.1
10.0 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
2,041.7
1,641.0
400.7
24.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,371.8
1,415.9
(44.1)
(3.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
111.6
95.1
16.5
17.4 %
Parts and service sales
257.9
224.9
32.9
14.6 %
Total cost of sales
3,783.0
3,377.0
406.0
12.0 %
GROSS PROFIT
775.5
768.4
7.1
0.9 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
479.9
460.2
19.7
4.3 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
23.1
23.0
0.1
0.6 %
Asset impairments
1.8
0.8
1.0
118.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
270.8
284.5
(13.7)
(4.8) %
Floorplan interest expense
15.6
5.9
9.7
165.3 %
Other interest expense, net
25.9
18.5
7.4
40.2 %
Other expense
1.3
-
1.3
100.0 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
227.9
260.1
(32.2)
(12.4) %
Provision for income taxes
57.6
60.8
(3.2)
(5.3) %
Net income from continuing operations
170.3
199.3
(29.0)
(14.6) %
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
0.2
(3.4)
3.6
107.0 %
NET INCOME
$ 170.5
$ 195.9
$ (25.4)
(13.0) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
4.1
5.4
(1.2)
(22.5) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 166.4
$ 190.6
$ (24.2)
(12.7) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 12.02
$ 12.11
$ (0.08)
(0.7) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ (0.20)
$ 0.22
108.2 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 12.04
$ 11.90
$ 0.14
1.2 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.8
16.0
(2.2)
(13.7) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.3
0.5
(0.1)
(23.6) %
Total weighted average shares
14.2
16.5
(2.3)
(14.0) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
25.3 %
23.4 %
1.9 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,198.9
$ 3,596.4
$ 602.4
16.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,799.5
2,865.3
(65.8)
(2.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
224.4
189.3
35.1
18.6 %
Parts and service sales
1,110.3
975.5
134.8
13.8 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
355.4
363.2
(7.8)
(2.1) %
Total revenues
8,688.5
7,989.7
698.8
8.7 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
3,810.7
3,184.9
625.8
19.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,644.0
2,688.0
(44.0)
(1.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
221.6
185.7
35.9
19.3 %
Parts and service sales
508.9
438.0
70.9
16.2 %
Total cost of sales
7,185.1
6,496.6
688.5
10.6 %
GROSS PROFIT
1,503.4
1,493.1
10.3
0.7 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
942.7
878.6
64.1
7.3 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
45.5
44.2
1.4
3.1 %
Asset impairments
2.9
0.8
2.1
257.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
512.3
569.5
(57.2)
(10.0) %
Floorplan interest expense
28.2
11.2
17.1
153.1 %
Other interest expense, net
45.6
35.9
9.7
27.0 %
Other expense
4.2
-
4.2
100.0 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
434.3
522.4
(88.2)
(16.9) %
Provision for income taxes
105.2
122.0
(16.8)
(13.8) %
Net income from continuing operations
329.1
400.4
(71.4)
(17.8) %
Net loss from discontinued operations
(0.1)
(1.6)
1.5
(93.9) %
NET INCOME
$ 329.0
$ 398.9
$ (69.9)
(17.5) %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
8.2
11.2
(3.0)
(26.8) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 320.8
$ 387.6
$ (66.9)
(17.3) %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 23.14
$ 23.88
$ (0.74)
(3.1) %
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.01)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.09
(92.8) %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 23.13
$ 23.79
$ (0.65)
(2.7) %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
13.9
16.3
(2.4)
(14.9) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.4
0.5
(0.1)
(24.8) %
Total weighted average shares
14.2
16.8
(2.5)
(15.2) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
24.2 %
23.4 %
0.9 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 22.8
$ 47.9
$ (25.1)
(52.3) %
Inventories, net
$ 1,718.0
$ 1,356.6
$ 361.5
26.6 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 1,160.5
$ 1,005.2
$ 155.3
15.5 %
Total debt
$ 2,249.6
$ 2,082.5
$ 167.1
8.0 %
Total equity
$ 2,518.9
$ 2,237.5
$ 281.4
12.6 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $267.7 and $153.6, respectively.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
82.0 %
81.5 %
80.1 %
80.9 %
United Kingdom
18.0 %
18.5 %
19.9 %
19.1 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
23.1 %
24.7 %
22.7 %
23.9 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
14.7 %
15.8 %
16.1 %
15.5 %
BMW/MINI
11.3 %
12.3 %
11.8 %
12.7 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick
9.4 %
6.4 %
8.1 %
6.3 %
Ford/Lincoln
7.7 %
8.6 %
8.0 %
8.4 %
Honda/Acura
8.0 %
6.6 %
7.6 %
7.3 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
6.5 %
6.5 %
6.5 %
6.2 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
5.0 %
5.4 %
5.0 %
4.9 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
4.6 %
5.0 %
4.1 %
5.1 %
Nissan
4.0 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
4.0 %
Subaru
2.6 %
2.4 %
2.7 %
2.6 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.6 %
1.5 %
1.8 %
1.4 %
Mazda
1.3 %
1.1 %
1.2 %
1.2 %
Other
0.3 %
0.3 %
0.4 %
0.3 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
27
24
15
Used vehicle inventory
35
34
35
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
27
21
11
Used vehicle inventory
31
28
32
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
29
36
31
Used vehicle inventory
48
63
43
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,243.2
$ 1,851.3
$ 391.9
21.2 %
$ (1.3)
21.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,450.6
1,505.4
(54.8)
(3.6) %
(1.2)
(3.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
112.5
95.8
16.6
17.3 %
(0.1)
17.4 %
Total used
1,563.0
1,601.2
(38.2)
(2.4) %
(1.3)
(2.3) %
Parts and service sales
562.0
502.6
59.4
11.8 %
(0.2)
11.9 %
F&I, net
190.3
190.2
0.1
- %
(0.1)
0.1 %
Total revenues
$ 4,558.5
$ 4,145.4
$ 413.1
10.0 %
$ (2.8)
10.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 201.5
$ 210.3
$ (8.8)
(4.2) %
$ 0.1
(4.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
78.8
89.5
(10.7)
(12.0) %
(0.1)
(11.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.9
0.8
0.1
10.5 %
-
10.9 %
Total used
79.6
90.3
(10.6)
(11.8) %
(0.1)
(11.7) %
Parts and service sales
304.1
277.7
26.4
9.5 %
(0.1)
9.5 %
F&I, net
190.3
190.2
0.1
- %
(0.1)
0.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 775.5
$ 768.4
$ 7.1
0.9 %
$ (0.2)
0.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.0 %
11.4 %
(2.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
5.9 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.8 %
0.8 %
- %
Total used
5.1 %
5.6 %
(0.5) %
Parts and service sales
54.1 %
55.2 %
(1.1) %
Total gross margin
17.0 %
18.5 %
(1.5) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
44,740
38,822
5,918
15.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
46,764
48,907
(2,143)
(4.4) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
10,493
9,514
979
10.3 %
Total used
57,257
58,421
(1,164)
(2.0) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,504
$ 47,686
$ 2,818
5.9 %
$ 338
5.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,019
$ 30,781
$ 238
0.8 %
$ (25)
0.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,503
$ 5,416
$ (913)
(16.9) %
$ 2
(16.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,684
$ 1,830
$ (145)
(7.9) %
$ (2)
(7.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 81
$ 81
$ -
0.2 %
$ -
0.5 %
Total used
$ 1,390
$ 1,545
$ (154)
(10.0) %
$ (2)
(9.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,080
$ 2,168
$ (88)
(4.1) %
$ (1)
(4.1) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 479.9
$ 460.2
$ 19.7
4.3 %
$ (0.3)
4.4 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 490.3
$ 463.3
$ 26.9
5.8 %
$ (0.3)
5.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.9 %
59.9 %
2.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
63.2 %
60.3 %
2.9 %
Operating margin %
5.9 %
6.9 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.8 %
6.8 %
(1.0) %
Pretax margin %
5.0 %
6.3 %
(1.3) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
4.8 %
6.2 %
(1.4) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 15.6
$ 5.9
$ 9.7
165.3 %
$ -
165.6 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
18.5
14.1
4.4
30.8 %
-
30.8 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (2.9)
$ (8.3)
$ 5.4
$ -
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3)
Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,198.9
$ 3,596.4
$ 602.4
16.8 %
$ (34.4)
17.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,799.5
2,865.3
(65.8)
(2.3) %
(33.5)
(1.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
224.4
189.3
35.1
18.6 %
(3.2)
20.2 %
Total used
3,023.9
3,054.6
(30.7)
(1.0) %
(36.7)
0.2 %
Parts and service sales
1,110.3
975.5
134.8
13.8 %
(7.9)
14.6 %
F&I, net
355.4
363.2
(7.8)
(2.1) %
(1.8)
(1.7) %
Total revenues
$ 8,688.5
$ 7,989.7
$ 698.8
8.7 %
$ (80.8)
9.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 388.2
$ 411.5
$ (23.3)
(5.7) %
$ (2.9)
(5.0) %
Used vehicle retail sales
155.5
177.3
(21.8)
(12.3) %
(1.9)
(11.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.9
3.6
(0.7)
(20.3) %
-
(20.7) %
Total used
158.4
180.9
(22.6)
(12.5) %
(1.9)
(11.4) %
Parts and service sales
601.4
537.5
64.0
11.9 %
(4.5)
12.7 %
F&I, net
355.4
363.2
(7.8)
(2.1) %
(1.8)
(1.7) %
Total gross profit
$ 1,503.4
$ 1,493.1
$ 10.3
0.7 %
$ (11.2)
1.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.2 %
11.4 %
(2.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
6.2 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.3 %
1.9 %
(0.6) %
Total used
5.2 %
5.9 %
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
55.1 %
(0.9) %
Total gross margin
17.3 %
18.7 %
(1.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
84,389
75,555
8,834
11.7 %
Retail used vehicles sold
92,201
92,713
(512)
(0.6) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
20,867
18,613
2,254
12.1 %
Total used
113,068
111,326
1,742
1.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 50,103
$ 47,600
$ 2,503
5.3 %
$ (61)
5.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,363
$ 30,905
$ (542)
(1.8) %
$ (364)
(0.6) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,600
$ 5,446
$ (846)
(15.5) %
$ (35)
(14.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,687
$ 1,913
$ (226)
(11.8) %
$ (21)
(10.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 137
$ 193
$ (56)
(29.0) %
$ 1
(29.3) %
Total used
$ 1,401
$ 1,625
$ (224)
(13.8) %
$ (17)
(12.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,013
$ 2,159
$ (146)
(6.8) %
$ (10)
(6.3) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 942.7
$ 878.6
$ 64.1
7.3 %
$ (7.9)
8.2 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 953.9
$ 903.2
$ 50.7
5.6 %
$ (7.9)
6.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
62.7 %
58.8 %
3.9 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
63.4 %
60.5 %
3.0 %
Operating margin %
5.9 %
7.1 %
(1.2) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.8 %
6.8 %
(1.0) %
Pretax margin %
5.0 %
6.5 %
(1.5) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (2)
4.9 %
6.2 %
(1.4) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 28.2
$ 11.2
$ 17.1
153.1 %
$ (0.3)
155.3 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (3)
33.1
28.2
4.9
17.3 %
-
17.4 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (4.8)
$ (17.0)
$ 12.2
$ (0.2)
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(3)
Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,915.5
$ 1,561.7
$ 353.8
22.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,139.9
1,197.6
(57.7)
(4.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
79.8
59.1
20.6
34.9 %
Total used
1,219.7
1,256.8
(37.1)
(3.0) %
Parts and service sales
491.2
445.6
45.7
10.2 %
F&I, net
173.2
173.1
0.1
0.1 %
Total revenues
$ 3,799.6
$ 3,437.2
$ 362.4
10.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 170.7
$ 184.5
$ (13.8)
(7.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
62.0
73.7
(11.7)
(15.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.2
1.9
(0.6)
(34.7) %
Total used
63.2
75.5
(12.3)
(16.3) %
Parts and service sales
262.6
243.1
19.4
8.0 %
F&I, net
173.2
173.1
0.1
0.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 669.7
$ 676.3
$ (6.6)
(1.0) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
11.8 %
(2.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
6.2 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.5 %
3.1 %
(1.6) %
Total used
5.2 %
6.0 %
(0.8) %
Parts and service sales
53.5 %
54.6 %
(1.1) %
Total gross margin
17.6 %
19.7 %
(2.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
36,695
31,627
5,068
16.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
36,306
38,523
(2,217)
(5.8) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,436
6,059
1,377
22.7 %
Total used
43,742
44,582
(840)
(1.9) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,201
$ 49,380
$ 2,821
5.7 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,397
$ 31,089
$ 308
1.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,651
$ 5,834
$ (1,183)
(20.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,707
$ 1,913
$ (205)
(10.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 163
$ 307
$ (144)
(46.8) %
Total used
$ 1,445
$ 1,694
$ (250)
(14.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,373
$ 2,468
$ (95)
(3.8) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 403.7
$ 393.6
$ 10.1
2.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 413.2
$ 396.8
$ 16.4
4.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.3 %
58.2 %
2.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.7 %
58.7 %
3.0 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,524.1
$ 2,994.9
$ 529.2
17.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,170.0
2,235.5
(65.5)
(2.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
162.1
116.4
45.8
39.3 %
Total used
2,332.1
2,351.9
(19.8)
(0.8) %
Parts and service sales
965.0
854.0
111.0
13.0 %
F&I, net
320.8
327.9
(7.0)
(2.1) %
Total revenues
$ 7,142.0
$ 6,528.5
$ 613.5
9.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 324.8
$ 357.8
$ (33.0)
(9.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
121.8
142.3
(20.6)
(14.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.4
5.1
(1.7)
(32.4) %
Total used
125.2
147.4
(22.2)
(15.1) %
Parts and service sales
516.4
464.1
52.3
11.3 %
F&I, net
320.8
327.9
(7.0)
(2.1) %
Total gross profit
$ 1,287.2
$ 1,297.2
$ (10.0)
(0.8) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.2 %
11.9 %
(2.7) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
6.4 %
(0.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.1 %
4.4 %
(2.3) %
Total used
5.4 %
6.3 %
(0.9) %
Parts and service sales
53.5 %
54.3 %
(0.8) %
Total gross margin
18.0 %
19.9 %
(1.8) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
67,578
61,125
6,453
10.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
70,746
72,463
(1,717)
(2.4) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,916
12,060
2,856
23.7 %
Total used
85,662
84,523
1,139
1.3 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 52,148
$ 48,996
$ 3,153
6.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,672
$ 30,850
$ (178)
(0.6) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,806
$ 5,854
$ (1,048)
(17.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,721
$ 1,964
$ (243)
(12.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 231
$ 423
$ (192)
(45.3) %
Total used
$ 1,462
$ 1,744
$ (283)
(16.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,320
$ 2,454
$ (135)
(5.5) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 792.4
$ 747.2
$ 45.2
6.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 802.6
$ 769.1
$ 33.5
4.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.6 %
57.6 %
4.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.4 %
59.3 %
3.1 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 327.6
$ 289.5
$ 38.1
13.2 %
$ (1.3)
13.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
310.7
307.8
2.9
0.9 %
(1.2)
1.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
32.7
36.7
(4.0)
(10.9) %
(0.1)
(10.7) %
Total used
343.4
344.5
(1.1)
(0.3) %
(1.3)
0.1 %
Parts and service sales
70.8
57.1
13.7
24.0 %
(0.2)
24.4 %
F&I, net
17.1
17.1
-
(0.2) %
(0.1)
0.1 %
Total revenues
$ 758.9
$ 708.2
$ 50.7
7.2 %
$ (2.8)
7.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 30.8
$ 25.8
$ 5.0
19.6 %
$ 0.1
19.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
16.8
15.8
1.0
6.2 %
(0.1)
6.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.4)
(1.1)
0.7
66.7 %
-
66.9 %
Total used
16.4
14.7
1.7
11.6 %
(0.1)
12.3 %
Parts and service sales
41.5
34.5
7.0
20.2 %
(0.1)
20.5 %
F&I, net
17.1
17.1
-
(0.2) %
(0.1)
0.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 105.8
$ 92.1
$ 13.7
14.9 %
$ (0.2)
15.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.4 %
8.9 %
0.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
5.1 %
0.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.1) %
(3.0) %
1.9 %
Total used
4.8 %
4.3 %
0.5 %
Parts and service sales
58.7 %
60.5 %
(1.9) %
Total gross margin
13.9 %
13.0 %
0.9 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
8,045
7,195
850
11.8 %
Retail used vehicles sold
10,458
10,384
74
0.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,057
3,455
(398)
(11.5) %
Total used
13,515
13,839
(324)
(2.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 42,416
$ 40,241
$ 2,176
5.4 %
$ (162)
5.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,708
$ 29,640
$ 68
0.2 %
$ (113)
0.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,829
$ 3,580
$ 249
7.0 %
$ 10
6.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,604
$ 1,521
$ 82
5.4 %
$ (10)
6.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (119)
$ (316)
$ 197
62.4 %
$ (1)
62.6 %
Total used
$ 1,214
$ 1,063
$ 151
14.2 %
$ (8)
15.0 %
F&I PRU
$ 923
$ 973
$ (50)
(5.2) %
$ (3)
(4.9) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 76.1
$ 66.6
$ 9.6
14.4 %
$ (0.3)
14.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 77.1
$ 66.6
$ 10.5
15.8 %
$ (0.3)
16.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
71.9 %
72.2 %
(0.3) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
72.8 %
72.2 %
0.6 %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 674.8
$ 601.6
$ 73.2
12.2 %
$ (34.4)
17.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
629.5
629.8
(0.3)
- %
(33.5)
5.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
62.3
72.9
(10.6)
(14.6) %
(3.2)
(10.2) %
Total used
691.8
702.7
(10.9)
(1.6) %
(36.7)
3.7 %
Parts and service sales
145.3
121.5
23.8
19.6 %
(7.9)
26.1 %
F&I, net
34.6
35.4
(0.8)
(2.2) %
(1.8)
2.8 %
Total revenues
$ 1,546.5
$ 1,461.2
$ 85.3
5.8 %
$ (80.8)
11.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 63.4
$ 53.7
$ 9.7
18.1 %
$ (2.9)
23.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
33.7
35.0
(1.3)
(3.6) %
(1.9)
1.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.6)
(1.5)
0.9
61.1 %
-
60.3 %
Total used
33.1
33.5
(0.3)
(1.0) %
(1.9)
4.8 %
Parts and service sales
85.1
73.4
11.7
15.9 %
(4.5)
22.1 %
F&I, net
34.6
35.4
(0.8)
(2.2) %
(1.8)
2.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 216.2
$ 195.9
$ 20.3
10.3 %
$ (11.2)
16.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.4 %
8.9 %
0.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
5.6 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9) %
(2.1) %
1.1 %
Total used
4.8 %
4.8 %
- %
Parts and service sales
58.5 %
60.4 %
(1.9) %
Total gross margin
14.0 %
13.4 %
0.6 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
16,811
14,430
2,381
16.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
21,455
20,250
1,205
6.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,951
6,553
(602)
(9.2) %
Total used
27,406
26,803
603
2.2 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 41,566
$ 41,689
$ (123)
(0.3) %
$ (2,119)
4.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,341
$ 31,101
$ (1,760)
(5.7) %
$ (1,564)
(0.6) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,772
$ 3,721
$ 51
1.4 %
$ (175)
6.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,572
$ 1,727
$ (155)
(9.0) %
$ (90)
(3.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (99)
$ (230)
$ 132
57.2 %
$ 2
56.3 %
Total used
$ 1,209
$ 1,249
$ (39)
(3.2) %
$ (70)
2.4 %
F&I PRU
$ 904
$ 1,020
$ (116)
(11.4) %
$ (46)
(6.8) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 150.3
$ 131.4
$ 18.9
14.4 %
$ (7.9)
20.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 151.3
$ 134.1
$ 17.2
12.8 %
$ (7.9)
18.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.5 %
67.1 %
2.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
70.0 %
68.4 %
1.5 %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,093.0
$ 1,806.4
$ 286.6
15.9 %
$ (1.2)
15.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,377.2
1,480.6
(103.4)
(7.0) %
(1.1)
(6.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
106.7
93.8
12.9
13.8 %
(0.1)
13.8 %
Total used
1,483.9
1,574.3
(90.5)
(5.7) %
(1.2)
(5.7) %
Parts and service sales
537.7
491.2
46.5
9.5 %
(0.2)
9.5 %
F&I, net
181.2
186.0
(4.9)
(2.6) %
(0.1)
(2.6) %
Total revenues
$ 4,295.7
$ 4,058.0
$ 237.7
5.9 %
$ (2.7)
5.9 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 187.8
$ 205.1
$ (17.3)
(8.4) %
$ 0.1
(8.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
74.5
88.0
(13.5)
(15.4) %
(0.1)
(15.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.8
0.7
-
1.1 %
-
1.4 %
Total used
75.2
88.7
(13.5)
(15.2) %
(0.1)
(15.1) %
Parts and service sales
291.3
271.2
20.1
7.4 %
(0.1)
7.5 %
F&I, net
181.2
186.0
(4.9)
(2.6) %
(0.1)
(2.6) %
Total gross profit
$ 735.4
$ 751.0
$ (15.6)
(2.1) %
$ (0.2)
(2.0) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.0 %
11.4 %
(2.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
5.9 %
(0.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
0.8 %
(0.1) %
Total used
5.1 %
5.6 %
(0.6) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
55.2 %
(1.0) %
Total gross margin
17.1 %
18.5 %
(1.4) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
42,343
37,691
4,652
12.3 %
Retail used vehicles sold
44,831
47,917
(3,086)
(6.4) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
10,065
9,250
815
8.8 %
Total used
54,896
57,167
(2,271)
(4.0) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,811
$ 47,927
$ 1,884
3.9 %
$ 352
3.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,719
$ 30,898
$ (179)
(0.6) %
$ (25)
(0.5) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,435
$ 5,441
$ (1,006)
(18.5) %
$ 2
(18.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,661
$ 1,836
$ (175)
(9.5) %
$ (2)
(9.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 75
$ 80
$ (6)
(7.1) %
$ -
(6.8) %
Total used
$ 1,370
$ 1,552
$ (182)
(11.7) %
$ (2)
(11.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,078
$ 2,173
$ (95)
(4.4) %
$ (1)
(4.3) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 463.4
$ 450.9
$ 12.4
2.8 %
$ (0.3)
2.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 464.2
$ 450.9
$ 13.3
2.9 %
$ (0.3)
3.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.0 %
60.0 %
3.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
63.1 %
60.0 %
3.1 %
Operating margin %
5.8 %
6.8 %
(1.0) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.8 %
6.8 %
(1.0) %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,947.4
$ 3,514.8
$ 432.6
12.3 %
$ (33.6)
13.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,654.4
2,815.5
(161.1)
(5.7) %
(32.6)
(4.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
209.8
185.5
24.3
13.1 %
(3.1)
14.8 %
Total used
2,864.2
3,001.0
(136.8)
(4.6) %
(35.7)
(3.4) %
Parts and service sales
1,059.5
953.2
106.2
11.1 %
(7.2)
11.9 %
F&I, net
337.5
354.9
(17.4)
(4.9) %
(1.7)
(4.4) %
Total revenues
$ 8,208.5
$ 7,823.9
$ 384.6
4.9 %
$ (78.3)
5.9 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 363.3
$ 401.4
$ (38.1)
(9.5) %
$ (2.9)
(8.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
147.9
174.1
(26.2)
(15.0) %
(1.9)
(14.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.8
3.6
(0.8)
(21.1) %
-
(21.4) %
Total used
150.7
177.7
(26.9)
(15.2) %
(1.8)
(14.1) %
Parts and service sales
573.8
524.7
49.1
9.4 %
(4.2)
10.2 %
F&I, net
337.5
354.9
(17.4)
(4.9) %
(1.7)
(4.4) %
Total gross profit
$ 1,425.3
$ 1,458.6
$ (33.3)
(2.3) %
$ (10.7)
(1.6) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.2 %
11.4 %
(2.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
6.2 %
(0.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.3 %
1.9 %
(0.6) %
Total used
5.3 %
5.9 %
(0.7) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
55.0 %
(0.9) %
Total gross margin
17.4 %
18.6 %
(1.3) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
80,022
73,425
6,597
9.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
88,008
90,747
(2,739)
(3.0) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
19,835
18,069
1,766
9.8 %
Total used
107,843
108,816
(973)
(0.9) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 49,691
$ 47,869
$ 1,822
3.8 %
$ (57)
3.9 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,161
$ 31,026
$ (865)
(2.8) %
$ (371)
(1.6) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,540
$ 5,466
$ (926)
(16.9) %
$ (36)
(16.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,680
$ 1,918
$ (238)
(12.4) %
$ (21)
(11.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 143
$ 199
$ (56)
(28.1) %
$ 1
(28.4) %
Total used
$ 1,398
$ 1,633
$ (235)
(14.4) %
$ (17)
(13.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,009
$ 2,162
$ (153)
(7.1) %
$ (10)
(6.6) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 903.1
$ 878.7
$ 24.3
2.8 %
$ (7.6)
3.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)
$ 902.8
$ 878.7
$ 24.1
2.7 %
$ (7.6)
3.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
63.4 %
60.2 %
3.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)
63.3 %
60.2 %
3.1 %
Operating margin %
5.8 %
6.9 %
(1.1) %
Adjusted operating margin % (2)
5.8 %
6.9 %
(1.0) %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
(2)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,772.8
$ 1,517.8
$ 255.1
16.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,074.4
1,174.6
(100.3)
(8.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
75.0
57.3
17.7
30.9 %
Total used
1,149.3
1,231.9
(82.5)
(6.7) %
Parts and service sales
472.6
436.6
35.9
8.2 %
F&I, net
164.5
169.0
(4.6)
(2.7) %
Total revenues
$ 3,559.2
$ 3,355.3
$ 203.9
6.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 157.7
$ 179.4
$ (21.7)
(12.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
58.4
72.3
(13.9)
(19.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.1
1.8
(0.7)
(38.7) %
Total used
59.5
74.1
(14.6)
(19.8) %
Parts and service sales
252.3
237.8
14.5
6.1 %
F&I, net
164.5
169.0
(4.6)
(2.7) %
Total gross profit
$ 634.0
$ 660.4
$ (26.4)
(4.0) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
11.8 %
(2.9) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.4 %
6.2 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.5 %
3.2 %
(1.7) %
Total used
5.2 %
6.0 %
(0.8) %
Parts and service sales
53.4 %
54.5 %
(1.1) %
Total gross margin
17.8 %
19.7 %
(1.9) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
34,468
30,529
3,939
12.9 %
Retail used vehicles sold
34,670
37,631
(2,961)
(7.9) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,077
5,825
1,252
21.5 %
Total used
41,747
43,456
(1,709)
(3.9) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,434
$ 49,716
$ 1,718
3.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,989
$ 31,215
$ (226)
(0.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,575
$ 5,876
$ (1,301)
(22.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,683
$ 1,921
$ (238)
(12.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 157
$ 312
$ (154)
(49.5) %
Total used
$ 1,425
$ 1,706
$ (281)
(16.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,379
$ 2,480
$ (101)
(4.1) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 389.8
$ 386.0
$ 3.8
1.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 390.7
$ 386.0
$ 4.7
1.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.5 %
58.4 %
3.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.6 %
58.4 %
3.2 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,288.3
$ 2,914.6
$ 373.6
12.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,042.0
2,189.3
(147.3)
(6.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
149.1
112.9
36.2
32.1 %
Total used
2,191.1
2,302.2
(111.1)
(4.8) %
Parts and service sales
925.8
837.4
88.4
10.6 %
F&I, net
303.7
319.8
(16.1)
(5.0) %
Total revenues
$ 6,708.8
$ 6,374.0
$ 334.8
5.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 301.6
$ 347.8
$ (46.2)
(13.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
115.5
139.3
(23.8)
(17.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.4
5.1
(1.6)
(32.2) %
Total used
118.9
144.4
(25.5)
(17.6) %
Parts and service sales
493.9
454.1
39.8
8.8 %
F&I, net
303.7
319.8
(16.1)
(5.0) %
Total gross profit
$ 1,218.2
$ 1,266.1
$ (47.9)
(3.8) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.2 %
11.9 %
(2.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.7 %
6.4 %
(0.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.3 %
4.5 %
(2.2) %
Total used
5.4 %
6.3 %
(0.8) %
Parts and service sales
53.4 %
54.2 %
(0.9) %
Total gross margin
18.2 %
19.9 %
(1.7) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
63,570
59,051
4,519
7.7 %
Retail used vehicles sold
67,187
70,676
(3,489)
(4.9) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
13,991
11,576
2,415
20.9 %
Total used
81,178
82,252
(1,074)
(1.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 51,727
$ 49,358
$ 2,369
4.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,393
$ 30,977
$ (584)
(1.9) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,745
$ 5,890
$ (1,145)
(19.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,719
$ 1,972
$ (252)
(12.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 245
$ 437
$ (192)
(43.9) %
Total used
$ 1,465
$ 1,756
$ (290)
(16.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,323
$ 2,465
$ (142)
(5.8) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 758.6
$ 747.6
$ 11.0
1.5 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 758.3
$ 747.6
$ 10.8
1.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
62.3 %
59.0 %
3.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.3 %
59.0 %
3.2 %
(1)
See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 320.2
$ 288.7
$ 31.5
10.9 %
$ (1.2)
11.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
302.8
305.9
(3.1)
(1.0) %
(1.1)
(0.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
31.7
36.5
(4.8)
(13.2) %
(0.1)
(12.9) %
Total used
334.5
342.5
(7.9)
(2.3) %
(1.2)
(2.0) %
Parts and service sales
65.1
54.5
10.6
19.4 %
(0.2)
19.8 %
F&I, net
16.7
17.0
(0.3)
(1.8) %
(0.1)
(1.5) %
Total revenues
$ 736.5
$ 702.6
$ 33.9
4.8 %
$ (2.7)
5.2 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 30.1
$ 25.7
$ 4.4
17.2 %
$ 0.1
16.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
16.1
15.7
0.4
2.7 %
(0.1)
3.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.4)
(1.1)
0.7
66.2 %
-
66.4 %
Total used
15.7
14.6
1.1
7.8 %
(0.1)
8.5 %
Parts and service sales
39.0
33.3
5.6
16.9 %
(0.1)
17.2 %
F&I, net
16.7
17.0
(0.3)
(1.8) %
(0.1)
(1.5) %
Total gross profit
$ 101.5
$ 90.6
$ 10.9
12.0 %
$ (0.2)
12.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.4 %
8.9 %
0.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.1 %
0.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.1) %
(2.9) %
1.8 %
Total used
4.7 %
4.3 %
0.4 %
Parts and service sales
59.9 %
61.1 %
(1.3) %
Total gross margin
13.8 %
12.9 %
0.9 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
7,875
7,162
713
10.0 %
Retail used vehicles sold
10,161
10,286
(125)
(1.2) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,988
3,425
(437)
(12.8) %
Total used
13,149
13,711
(562)
(4.1) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 42,383
$ 40,305
$ 2,077
5.2 %
$ (163)
5.6 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,798
$ 29,740
$ 58
0.2 %
$ (112)
0.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,821
$ 3,585
$ 236
6.6 %
$ 10
6.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,584
$ 1,523
$ 61
4.0 %
$ (10)
4.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (122)
$ (314)
$ 192
61.2 %
$ (1)
61.5 %
Total used
$ 1,196
$ 1,064
$ 132
12.4 %
$ (8)
13.2 %
F&I PRU
$ 925
$ 974
$ (49)
(5.0) %
$ (3)
(4.7) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 73.6
$ 65.0
$ 8.6
13.3 %
$ (0.3)
13.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit
72.5 %
71.7 %
0.8 %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Increase/
(Decrease)
% Change
Currency
Impact on
Current
Period
Results
Constant
Currency
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 659.1
$ 600.1
$ 59.0
9.8 %
$ (33.6)
15.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
612.4
626.2
(13.8)
(2.2) %
(32.6)
3.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
60.7
72.6
(11.9)
(16.4) %
(3.1)
(12.1) %
Total used
673.2
698.8
(25.7)
(3.7) %
(35.7)
1.4 %
Parts and service sales
133.7
115.9
17.8
15.4 %
(7.2)
21.7 %
F&I, net
33.8
35.1
(1.3)
(3.8) %
(1.7)
1.1 %
Total revenues
$ 1,499.8
$ 1,449.9
$ 49.8
3.4 %
$ (78.3)
8.8 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 61.7
$ 53.6
$ 8.1
15.1 %
$ (2.9)
20.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
32.4
34.7
(2.4)
(6.8) %
(1.9)
(1.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.6)
(1.5)
0.9
59.3 %
-
58.4 %
Total used
31.8
33.3
(1.5)
(4.4) %
(1.8)
1.1 %
Parts and service sales
79.9
70.6
9.3
13.1 %
(4.2)
19.1 %
F&I, net
33.8
35.1
(1.3)
(3.8) %
(1.7)
1.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 207.1
$ 192.5
$ 14.6
7.6 %
$ (10.7)
13.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
9.4 %
8.9 %
0.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.3 %
5.5 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.0) %
(2.0) %
1.0 %
Total used
4.7 %
4.8 %
- %
Parts and service sales
59.7 %
60.9 %
(1.2) %
Total gross margin
13.8 %
13.3 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold (1)
16,452
14,374
2,078
14.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
20,821
20,071
750
3.7 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,844
6,493
(649)
(10.0) %
Total used
26,665
26,564
101
0.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail (1)
$ 41,517
$ 41,751
$ (234)
(0.6) %
$ (2,117)
4.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,413
$ 31,199
$ (1,786)
(5.7) %
$ (1,566)
(0.7) %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,748
$ 3,727
$ 21
0.6 %
$ (174)
5.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,555
$ 1,730
$ (175)
(10.1) %
$ (89)
(5.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (103)
$ (227)
$ 124
54.8 %
$ 2
53.8 %
Total used
$ 1,192
$ 1,252
$ (60)
(4.8) %
$ (69)
0.7 %
F&I PRU
$ 907
$ 1,020
$ (113)
(11.1) %
$ (46)
(6.5) %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 144.4
$ 131.2
$ 13.3
10.1 %
$ (7.6)
15.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.7 %
68.1 %
1.6 %
(1)
Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
and real
estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal items
and other
professional
fees
Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 479.9
$ 9.6
$ (0.3)
$ 1.1
$ -
$ 490.3
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 23.1
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ 22.8
Asset impairments
$ 1.8
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (1.8)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 270.8
$ (9.6)
$ 0.3
$ (1.1)
$ 2.1
$ 262.5
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 227.9
$ (9.6)
$ 0.3
$ (1.1)
$ 2.1
$ 219.6
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
57.6
(4.5)
0.1
(0.3)
0.5
53.5
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
170.3
(5.1)
0.2
(0.9)
1.6
166.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
securities
4.1
(0.1)
-
-
-
4.0
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
available to diluted common shares
$ 166.1
$ (5.0)
$ 0.2
$ (0.8)
$ 1.5
$ 162.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
continuing operations
$ 12.02
$ (0.36)
$ 0.01
$ (0.06)
$ 0.11
$ 11.73
Effective tax rate
25.3 %
24.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9 %
63.2 %
Operating margin (2)
5.9 %
5.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.0 %
4.8 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 463.4
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ 1.1
$ -
$ 464.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.0 %
63.1 %
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$ 248.3
$ -
$ 0.3
$ (1.1)
$ 2.1
$ 249.5
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.8 %
5.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 0.2
Net income (loss)
$ 170.5
$ (4.2)
$ 166.4
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
4.1
(0.1)
4.0
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 166.4
$ (4.1)
$ 162.3
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.02
$ -
$ 0.02
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
12.02
(0.29)
11.73
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 12.04
$ (0.29)
$ 11.75
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Asset
impairments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 460.2
$ 3.2
$ -
$ 463.3
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ -
$ (0.8)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 284.5
$ (3.2)
$ 0.8
$ 282.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 260.1
$ (3.2)
$ 0.8
$ 257.8
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
60.8
(0.8)
0.2
60.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
199.3
(2.4)
0.6
197.5
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
5.4
(0.1)
-
5.4
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
diluted common shares
$ 193.9
$ (2.3)
$ 0.6
$ 192.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing
operations
$ 12.11
$ (0.15)
$ 0.04
$ 12.00
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.9 %
60.3 %
Operating margin (2)
6.9 %
6.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.3 %
6.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 277.0
$ -
$ 0.8
$ 277.8
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.8 %
6.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (3.4)
$ 5.0
$ 1.6
Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(0.1)
0.1
-
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (3.3)
$ 4.9
$ 1.6
Net income
$ 195.9
$ 3.2
$ 199.2
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
5.4
0.1
5.4
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 190.6
$ 3.1
$ 193.7
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.20)
$ 0.30
$ 0.10
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
12.11
(0.11)
12.00
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 11.90
$ 0.20
$ 12.10
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash
gain on
interest rate
swaps
Dealership
and real
estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal items
and other
professional
fees
Asset
impairments
and
accelerated
depreciation
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 942.7
$ -
$ 11.4
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ -
$ 953.9
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 45.5
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (0.6)
$ 45.0
Asset impairments
$ 2.9
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (2.9)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 512.3
$ -
$ (11.4)
$ 0.3
$ -
$ 3.5
$ 504.6
Other interest expense, net
$ 45.6
$ 4.0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 49.6
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 434.3
$ (4.0)
$ (11.4)
$ 0.3
$ -
$ 3.5
$ 422.5
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
105.2
(0.9)
(4.9)
0.1
-
0.8
100.2
Net income (loss) from continuing
operations
329.1
(3.1)
(6.5)
0.2
-
2.6
322.3
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
participating securities
8.2
(0.1)
(0.2)
-
-
0.1
8.1
Net income (loss) from continuing
operations available to diluted common
shares
$ 320.8
$ (3.0)
$ (6.4)
$ 0.2
$ -
$ 2.6
$ 314.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
from continuing operations
$ 23.14
$ (0.22)
$ (0.46)
$ 0.01
$ -
$ 0.18
$ 22.66
Effective tax rate
24.2 %
23.7 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.7 %
63.4 %
Operating margin (2)
5.9 %
5.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.0 %
4.9 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 903.1
$ -
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ -
$ 902.8
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
63.4 %
63.3 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 476.2
$ -
$ -
$ 0.3
$ -
$ 3.2
$ 479.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
5.8 %
5.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ (0.1)
Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
-
-
-
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (0.1)
$ -
$ (0.1)
Net income (loss)
$ 329.0
$ (6.8)
$ 322.2
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
8.2
(0.2)
8.0
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 320.8
$ (6.6)
$ 314.1
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.01)
$ -
$ (0.01)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
23.14
(0.48)
22.66
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 23.13
$ (0.48)
$ 22.65
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Asset
impairments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 878.6
$ 24.5
$ -
$ 903.2
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ -
$ (0.8)
$ -
Income (loss) from operations
$ 569.5
$ (24.5)
$ 0.8
$ 545.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 522.4
$ (24.5)
$ 0.8
$ 498.7
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
122.0
(5.6)
0.2
116.5
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
400.4
(18.9)
0.6
382.2
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
11.3
(0.5)
-
10.8
Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to
diluted common shares
$ 389.2
$ (18.4)
$ 0.6
$ 371.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing
operations
$ 23.88
$ (1.13)
$ 0.04
$ 22.79
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.8 %
60.5 %
Operating margin (2)
7.1 %
6.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.5 %
6.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 536.3
$ -
$ 0.8
$ 537.1
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.9 %
6.9 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustments
Non-GAAP
adjusted
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (1.6)
$ 5.0
$ 3.4
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
-
0.1
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (1.5)
$ 4.9
$ 3.3
Net income (loss)
$ 398.9
$ (13.3)
$ 385.6
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
11.2
(0.4)
10.9
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 387.6
$ (12.9)
$ 374.7
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.09)
$ 0.30
$ 0.21
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
23.88
(1.09)
22.79
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 23.79
$ (0.79)
$ 22.99
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2)
Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.
(3)
Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal items
and other
professional
fees
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 403.7
$ 8.6
$ (0.3)
$ 1.1
$ 413.2
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.3 %
61.7 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 389.8
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ 1.1
$ 390.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.5 %
61.6 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 393.6
$ 3.2
$ 396.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.2 %
58.7 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Acquisition
costs
Legal items
and other
professional
fees
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 792.4
$ 10.5
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ 802.6
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.6 %
62.4 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 758.6
$ -
$ (0.3)
$ -
$ 758.3
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.3 %
62.3 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Non-GAAP
adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 747.2
$ 21.9
$ 769.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
57.6 %
59.3 %
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Non-GAAP
Adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 76.1
$ 0.9
$ 77.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
71.9 %
72.8 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Non-GAAP
Adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 150.3
$ 0.9
$ 151.3
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
69.5 %
70.0 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
real estate
transactions
Non-GAAP
Adjusted
SG&A expenses
$ 131.4
$ 2.7
$ 134.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.1 %
68.4 %
(1)
Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.