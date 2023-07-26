Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910163 | ISIN: US3989051095 | Ticker-Symbol: GAV
Stuttgart
26.07.23
08:05 Uhr
224,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,00226,0014:01
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 12:01
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Achieves Record Quarterly Total Revenues and Gross Profit

  • Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.02 and current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.73
  • All-time quarterly record new vehicle revenues, a 21.2% increase over the comparable prior year period
  • Parts and service revenues set record for 9th consecutive quarter, an 11.8% increase over the comparable prior year period

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 205 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record financial results for the second quarter of 2023 ("current quarter"), highlighted by all-time record quarterly total revenues of $4.6 billion and total gross profit of $775.5 million .

Current quarter total revenues were the highest in Company history, driven by all-time record new vehicle revenues and parts and service revenues of $2.2 billion and $562.0 million, respectively. The record current quarter gross profit outperformed the comparable prior year period, led by an all-time record parts and service gross profit of $304.1 million, a 9.5% increase.

"We continue to see payoffs from our investments in aftersales in both the U.S. and U.K. with another all-time record quarter. In particular in the U.K., our improved customer appointment scheduling combined with an approximate 10.0% increase in technician headcount, created more shop capacity for our valued customers," said Daryl Kenningham, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This quarter, we also demonstrated our focus on making prudent capital investments with the Beck & Masten acquisition, some of the largest GMC retailers in the country, while disposing of some smaller underperforming stores."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the current quarter were $4.6 billion, a 10.0% increase compared to $4.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022 ("prior year quarter").

Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $170.3 million, a 14.6% decrease compared to $199.3 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $166.1 million, a 15.9% decrease compared to $197.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was $12.02, a 0.7% decrease compared to $12.11 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $11.73, a 2.2% decrease over the record prior year quarter of $12.00 . Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations exclude adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.02 and $0.10, respectively.

Second Quarter 2023

Key Performance Metrics

(year-over-year comparable period basis)

Consolidated

Same Store

(a non-GAAP measure)

Reported:

2Q23

Change

2Q23

Change

Total revenues

$4.6B

+10.0 %

$4.3B

+5.9 %

Total gross profit ("GP")

$775.5M

+0.9 %

$735.4M

(2.1) %

NV units sold

44,740

+15.2 %

42,343

+12.3 %

NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")

$4,503

(16.9) %

$4,435

(18.5) %

Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold

46,764

(4.4) %

44,831

(6.4) %

UV retail GP PRU

$1,684

(7.9) %

$1,661

(9.5) %

Parts & service ("P&S") GP

$304.1M

+9.5 %

$291.3M

+7.4 %

P&S Gross Margin ("GM")

54.1 %

(1.1) %

54.2 %

(1.0) %

Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues

$190.3M

0.0 %

$181.2M

(2.6) %

F&I GP PRU

$2,080

(4.1) %

$2,078

(4.4) %

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP

61.9 %

+199 bps

63.0 %

+296 bps

Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP

63.2 %

+292 bps

63.1 %

+308 bps

Corporate Development

A major contributor to our success and driver of incremental value creation for our shareholders is the speed at which we have been able to integrate new acquisitions into our existing operations. In the current quarter, the Company acquired three Buick-GMC dealerships and one Kia dealership in Texas . Two of the Buick-GMC dealerships located in the Houston market are among the highest volume dealerships in their brands in the U.S. The acquisition is expected to generate $845.0 million of annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $1.0 billion .

In April 2023, the Company disposed of one Buick-GMC dealership in New York . In May 2023, the Company disposed of one Ford dealership in Louisiana . In June 2023, the Company disposed of one Chevrolet dealership in Oklahoma . These dealerships generated approximately $145.0 million in annual revenues.

From January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2023, the Company actively pursued growth opportunities, acquiring dealership operations with total expected annual revenues of $4.4 billion. Over the same period, portfolio optimization activities resulted in opportunistic dispositions of certain dealerships and the Company's Brazilian operations, with annual revenues of $590.0 million and $319.8 million, respectively, based on the most recent annual period prior to disposition.

Share Repurchases

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 141,199 shares, representing approximately 1.0% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $221.52, for a total of $31 .3 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .3 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 322,181 shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1 of the current year, at an average price per common share of $204.85, for a total of $66 .0 million, excluding excise taxes of $0 .5 million. During the eighteen-month period ended June 30, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,343,204 shares, at an average price per common share of $175.66, for a total of $587.3 million, representing approximately 19.5% of the common shares outstanding at the commencement of the period.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had an aggregate 14.1 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. The Company currently has $97 .4 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.

Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2023 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic:1-888-317-6003

International:1-412-317-6061

Passcode:5138259

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 2, 2023, by dialing:

Domestic:1-877-344-7529

International:1-412-317-0088

Replay Code:4585195

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 205 automotive dealerships, 277 franchises, and 42 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Terry Bratton

Manager, Investor Relations

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

[email protected]

or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223 | [email protected]

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Three Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 2,243.2


$ 1,851.3


$ 391.9


21.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,450.6


1,505.4


(54.8)


(3.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


112.5


95.8


16.6


17.3 %

Parts and service sales


562.0


502.6


59.4


11.8 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


190.3


190.2


0.1


- %

Total revenues


4,558.5


4,145.4


413.1


10.0 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


2,041.7


1,641.0


400.7


24.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,371.8


1,415.9


(44.1)


(3.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


111.6


95.1


16.5


17.4 %

Parts and service sales


257.9


224.9


32.9


14.6 %

Total cost of sales


3,783.0


3,377.0


406.0


12.0 %

GROSS PROFIT


775.5


768.4


7.1


0.9 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


479.9


460.2


19.7


4.3 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


23.1


23.0


0.1


0.6 %

Asset impairments


1.8


0.8


1.0


118.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


270.8


284.5


(13.7)


(4.8) %

Floorplan interest expense


15.6


5.9


9.7


165.3 %

Other interest expense, net


25.9


18.5


7.4


40.2 %

Other expense


1.3


-


1.3


100.0 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


227.9


260.1


(32.2)


(12.4) %

Provision for income taxes


57.6


60.8


(3.2)


(5.3) %

Net income from continuing operations


170.3


199.3


(29.0)


(14.6) %

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations


0.2


(3.4)


3.6


107.0 %

NET INCOME


$ 170.5


$ 195.9


$ (25.4)


(13.0) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


4.1


5.4


(1.2)


(22.5) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 166.4


$ 190.6


$ (24.2)


(12.7) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 12.02


$ 12.11


$ (0.08)


(0.7) %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ (0.20)


$ 0.22


108.2 %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 12.04


$ 11.90


$ 0.14


1.2 %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


13.8


16.0


(2.2)


(13.7) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.3


0.5


(0.1)


(23.6) %

Total weighted average shares


14.2


16.5


(2.3)


(14.0) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


25.3 %


23.4 %


1.9 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

REVENUES:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 4,198.9


$ 3,596.4


$ 602.4


16.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales


2,799.5


2,865.3


(65.8)


(2.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


224.4


189.3


35.1


18.6 %

Parts and service sales


1,110.3


975.5


134.8


13.8 %

Finance, insurance and other, net


355.4


363.2


(7.8)


(2.1) %

Total revenues


8,688.5


7,989.7


698.8


8.7 %

COST OF SALES:









New vehicle retail sales


3,810.7


3,184.9


625.8


19.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales


2,644.0


2,688.0


(44.0)


(1.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


221.6


185.7


35.9


19.3 %

Parts and service sales


508.9


438.0


70.9


16.2 %

Total cost of sales


7,185.1


6,496.6


688.5


10.6 %

GROSS PROFIT


1,503.4


1,493.1


10.3


0.7 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses


942.7


878.6


64.1


7.3 %

Depreciation and amortization expense


45.5


44.2


1.4


3.1 %

Asset impairments


2.9


0.8


2.1


257.0 %

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS


512.3


569.5


(57.2)


(10.0) %

Floorplan interest expense


28.2


11.2


17.1


153.1 %

Other interest expense, net


45.6


35.9


9.7


27.0 %

Other expense


4.2


-


4.2


100.0 %

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


434.3


522.4


(88.2)


(16.9) %

Provision for income taxes


105.2


122.0


(16.8)


(13.8) %

Net income from continuing operations


329.1


400.4


(71.4)


(17.8) %

Net loss from discontinued operations


(0.1)


(1.6)


1.5


(93.9) %

NET INCOME


$ 329.0


$ 398.9


$ (69.9)


(17.5) %

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


8.2


11.2


(3.0)


(26.8) %

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 320.8


$ 387.6


$ (66.9)


(17.3) %

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations


$ 23.14


$ 23.88


$ (0.74)


(3.1) %

Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations


$ (0.01)


$ (0.09)


$ 0.09


(92.8) %

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE


$ 23.13


$ 23.79


$ (0.65)


(2.7) %

Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding


13.9


16.3


(2.4)


(14.9) %

Weighted average participating securities


0.4


0.5


(0.1)


(24.8) %

Total weighted average shares


14.2


16.8


(2.5)


(15.2) %

Effective tax rate on continuing operations


24.2 %


23.4 %


0.9 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Additional Information - Consolidated

(Unaudited)












June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







(In millions)









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 22.8


$ 47.9


$ (25.1)


(52.3) %

Inventories, net


$ 1,718.0


$ 1,356.6


$ 361.5


26.6 %

Floorplan notes payable, net (1)


$ 1,160.5


$ 1,005.2


$ 155.3


15.5 %

Total debt


$ 2,249.6


$ 2,082.5


$ 167.1


8.0 %

Total equity


$ 2,518.9


$ 2,237.5


$ 281.4


12.6 %

(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $267.7 and $153.6, respectively.







Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


2023


2022

NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:







United States


82.0 %


81.5 %


80.1 %


80.9 %

United Kingdom


18.0 %


18.5 %


19.9 %


19.1 %










NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:







Toyota/Lexus


23.1 %


24.7 %


22.7 %


23.9 %

Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA


14.7 %


15.8 %


16.1 %


15.5 %

BMW/MINI


11.3 %


12.3 %


11.8 %


12.7 %

Chevrolet/GMC/Buick


9.4 %


6.4 %


8.1 %


6.3 %

Ford/Lincoln


7.7 %


8.6 %


8.0 %


8.4 %

Honda/Acura


8.0 %


6.6 %


7.6 %


7.3 %

Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter


6.5 %


6.5 %


6.5 %


6.2 %

Hyundai/Kia/Genesis


5.0 %


5.4 %


5.0 %


4.9 %

Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM


4.6 %


5.0 %


4.1 %


5.1 %

Nissan


4.0 %


3.5 %


4.1 %


4.0 %

Subaru


2.6 %


2.4 %


2.7 %


2.6 %

Jaguar/Land Rover


1.6 %


1.5 %


1.8 %


1.4 %

Mazda


1.3 %


1.1 %


1.2 %


1.2 %

Other


0.3 %


0.3 %


0.4 %


0.3 %



100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %


100.0 %









June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


June 30, 2022

DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):







Consolidated







New vehicle inventory


27


24


15

Used vehicle inventory


35


34


35

U.S.







New vehicle inventory


27


21


11

Used vehicle inventory


31


28


32

U.K.







New vehicle inventory


29


36


31

Used vehicle inventory


48


63


43


(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,243.2


$ 1,851.3


$ 391.9


21.2 %



$ (1.3)


21.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,450.6


1,505.4


(54.8)


(3.6) %



(1.2)


(3.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

112.5


95.8


16.6


17.3 %



(0.1)


17.4 %

Total used

1,563.0


1,601.2


(38.2)


(2.4) %



(1.3)


(2.3) %

Parts and service sales

562.0


502.6


59.4


11.8 %



(0.2)


11.9 %

F&I, net

190.3


190.2


0.1


- %



(0.1)


0.1 %

Total revenues

$ 4,558.5


$ 4,145.4


$ 413.1


10.0 %



$ (2.8)


10.0 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 201.5


$ 210.3


$ (8.8)


(4.2) %



$ 0.1


(4.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales

78.8


89.5


(10.7)


(12.0) %



(0.1)


(11.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.9


0.8


0.1


10.5 %



-


10.9 %

Total used

79.6


90.3


(10.6)


(11.8) %



(0.1)


(11.7) %

Parts and service sales

304.1


277.7


26.4


9.5 %



(0.1)


9.5 %

F&I, net

190.3


190.2


0.1


- %



(0.1)


0.1 %

Total gross profit

$ 775.5


$ 768.4


$ 7.1


0.9 %



$ (0.2)


0.9 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.0 %


11.4 %


(2.4) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %


5.9 %


(0.5) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.8 %


0.8 %


- %








Total used

5.1 %


5.6 %


(0.5) %








Parts and service sales

54.1 %


55.2 %


(1.1) %








Total gross margin

17.0 %


18.5 %


(1.5) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

44,740


38,822


5,918


15.2 %






Retail used vehicles sold

46,764


48,907


(2,143)


(4.4) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

10,493


9,514


979


10.3 %






Total used

57,257


58,421


(1,164)


(2.0) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,504


$ 47,686


$ 2,818


5.9 %



$ 338


5.2 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 31,019


$ 30,781


$ 238


0.8 %



$ (25)


0.9 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,503


$ 5,416


$ (913)


(16.9) %



$ 2


(16.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,684


$ 1,830


$ (145)


(7.9) %



$ (2)


(7.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 81


$ 81


$ -


0.2 %



$ -


0.5 %

Total used

$ 1,390


$ 1,545


$ (154)


(10.0) %



$ (2)


(9.9) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,080


$ 2,168


$ (88)


(4.1) %



$ (1)


(4.1) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 479.9


$ 460.2


$ 19.7


4.3 %



$ (0.3)


4.4 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 490.3


$ 463.3


$ 26.9


5.8 %



$ (0.3)


5.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit

61.9 %


59.9 %


2.0 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

63.2 %


60.3 %


2.9 %








Operating margin %

5.9 %


6.9 %


(0.9) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

5.8 %


6.8 %


(1.0) %








Pretax margin %

5.0 %


6.3 %


(1.3) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

4.8 %


6.2 %


(1.4) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 15.6


$ 5.9


$ 9.7


165.3 %



$ -


165.6 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

18.5


14.1


4.4


30.8 %



-


30.8 %

Net floorplan expense

$ (2.9)


$ (8.3)


$ 5.4





$ -





(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3)

Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,198.9


$ 3,596.4


$ 602.4


16.8 %



$ (34.4)


17.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,799.5


2,865.3


(65.8)


(2.3) %



(33.5)


(1.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

224.4


189.3


35.1


18.6 %



(3.2)


20.2 %

Total used

3,023.9


3,054.6


(30.7)


(1.0) %



(36.7)


0.2 %

Parts and service sales

1,110.3


975.5


134.8


13.8 %



(7.9)


14.6 %

F&I, net

355.4


363.2


(7.8)


(2.1) %



(1.8)


(1.7) %

Total revenues

$ 8,688.5


$ 7,989.7


$ 698.8


8.7 %



$ (80.8)


9.8 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 388.2


$ 411.5


$ (23.3)


(5.7) %



$ (2.9)


(5.0) %

Used vehicle retail sales

155.5


177.3


(21.8)


(12.3) %



(1.9)


(11.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.9


3.6


(0.7)


(20.3) %



-


(20.7) %

Total used

158.4


180.9


(22.6)


(12.5) %



(1.9)


(11.4) %

Parts and service sales

601.4


537.5


64.0


11.9 %



(4.5)


12.7 %

F&I, net

355.4


363.2


(7.8)


(2.1) %



(1.8)


(1.7) %

Total gross profit

$ 1,503.4


$ 1,493.1


$ 10.3


0.7 %



$ (11.2)


1.4 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.2 %


11.4 %


(2.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.6 %


6.2 %


(0.6) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.3 %


1.9 %


(0.6) %








Total used

5.2 %


5.9 %


(0.7) %








Parts and service sales

54.2 %


55.1 %


(0.9) %








Total gross margin

17.3 %


18.7 %


(1.4) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

84,389


75,555


8,834


11.7 %






Retail used vehicles sold

92,201


92,713


(512)


(0.6) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

20,867


18,613


2,254


12.1 %






Total used

113,068


111,326


1,742


1.6 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 50,103


$ 47,600


$ 2,503


5.3 %



$ (61)


5.4 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,363


$ 30,905


$ (542)


(1.8) %



$ (364)


(0.6) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,600


$ 5,446


$ (846)


(15.5) %



$ (35)


(14.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,687


$ 1,913


$ (226)


(11.8) %



$ (21)


(10.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 137


$ 193


$ (56)


(29.0) %



$ 1


(29.3) %

Total used

$ 1,401


$ 1,625


$ (224)


(13.8) %



$ (17)


(12.8) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,013


$ 2,159


$ (146)


(6.8) %



$ (10)


(6.3) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 942.7


$ 878.6


$ 64.1


7.3 %



$ (7.9)


8.2 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 953.9


$ 903.2


$ 50.7


5.6 %



$ (7.9)


6.5 %

SG&A as % gross profit

62.7 %


58.8 %


3.9 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

63.4 %


60.5 %


3.0 %








Operating margin %

5.9 %


7.1 %


(1.2) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

5.8 %


6.8 %


(1.0) %








Pretax margin %

5.0 %


6.5 %


(1.5) %








Adjusted pretax margin % (2)

4.9 %


6.2 %


(1.4) %








Floorplan expense:













Floorplan interest expense

$ 28.2


$ 11.2


$ 17.1


153.1 %



$ (0.3)


155.3 %

Less: Floorplan assistance (3)

33.1


28.2


4.9


17.3 %



-


17.4 %

Net floorplan expense

$ (4.8)


$ (17.0)


$ 12.2





$ (0.2)





(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

(3)

Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Three Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 1,915.5


$ 1,561.7


$ 353.8


22.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


1,139.9


1,197.6


(57.7)


(4.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


79.8


59.1


20.6


34.9 %

Total used


1,219.7


1,256.8


(37.1)


(3.0) %

Parts and service sales


491.2


445.6


45.7


10.2 %

F&I, net


173.2


173.1


0.1


0.1 %

Total revenues


$ 3,799.6


$ 3,437.2


$ 362.4


10.5 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 170.7


$ 184.5


$ (13.8)


(7.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales


62.0


73.7


(11.7)


(15.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


1.2


1.9


(0.6)


(34.7) %

Total used


63.2


75.5


(12.3)


(16.3) %

Parts and service sales


262.6


243.1


19.4


8.0 %

F&I, net


173.2


173.1


0.1


0.1 %

Total gross profit


$ 669.7


$ 676.3


$ (6.6)


(1.0) %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


8.9 %


11.8 %


(2.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.4 %


6.2 %


(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


1.5 %


3.1 %


(1.6) %



Total used


5.2 %


6.0 %


(0.8) %



Parts and service sales


53.5 %


54.6 %


(1.1) %



Total gross margin


17.6 %


19.7 %


(2.1) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


36,695


31,627


5,068


16.0 %

Retail used vehicles sold


36,306


38,523


(2,217)


(5.8) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


7,436


6,059


1,377


22.7 %

Total used


43,742


44,582


(840)


(1.9) %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,201


$ 49,380


$ 2,821


5.7 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 31,397


$ 31,089


$ 308


1.0 %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 4,651


$ 5,834


$ (1,183)


(20.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,707


$ 1,913


$ (205)


(10.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 163


$ 307


$ (144)


(46.8) %

Total used


$ 1,445


$ 1,694


$ (250)


(14.7) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,373


$ 2,468


$ (95)


(3.8) %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 403.7


$ 393.6


$ 10.1


2.6 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 413.2


$ 396.8


$ 16.4


4.1 %

SG&A as % gross profit


60.3 %


58.2 %


2.1 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


61.7 %


58.7 %


3.0 %





(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)












Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 3,524.1


$ 2,994.9


$ 529.2


17.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales


2,170.0


2,235.5


(65.5)


(2.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


162.1


116.4


45.8


39.3 %

Total used


2,332.1


2,351.9


(19.8)


(0.8) %

Parts and service sales


965.0


854.0


111.0


13.0 %

F&I, net


320.8


327.9


(7.0)


(2.1) %

Total revenues


$ 7,142.0


$ 6,528.5


$ 613.5


9.4 %

Gross profit:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 324.8


$ 357.8


$ (33.0)


(9.2) %

Used vehicle retail sales


121.8


142.3


(20.6)


(14.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


3.4


5.1


(1.7)


(32.4) %

Total used


125.2


147.4


(22.2)


(15.1) %

Parts and service sales


516.4


464.1


52.3


11.3 %

F&I, net


320.8


327.9


(7.0)


(2.1) %

Total gross profit


$ 1,287.2


$ 1,297.2


$ (10.0)


(0.8) %

Gross margin:









New vehicle retail sales


9.2 %


11.9 %


(2.7) %



Used vehicle retail sales


5.6 %


6.4 %


(0.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales


2.1 %


4.4 %


(2.3) %



Total used


5.4 %


6.3 %


(0.9) %



Parts and service sales


53.5 %


54.3 %


(0.8) %



Total gross margin


18.0 %


19.9 %


(1.8) %



Units sold:









Retail new vehicles sold


67,578


61,125


6,453


10.6 %

Retail used vehicles sold


70,746


72,463


(1,717)


(2.4) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold


14,916


12,060


2,856


23.7 %

Total used


85,662


84,523


1,139


1.3 %

Average sales price per unit sold:









New vehicle retail


$ 52,148


$ 48,996


$ 3,153


6.4 %

Used vehicle retail


$ 30,672


$ 30,850


$ (178)


(0.6) %

Gross profit per unit sold:









New vehicle retail sales


$ 4,806


$ 5,854


$ (1,048)


(17.9) %

Used vehicle retail sales


$ 1,721


$ 1,964


$ (243)


(12.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales


$ 231


$ 423


$ (192)


(45.3) %

Total used


$ 1,462


$ 1,744


$ (283)


(16.2) %

F&I PRU


$ 2,320


$ 2,454


$ (135)


(5.5) %

Other:









SG&A expenses


$ 792.4


$ 747.2


$ 45.2


6.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)


$ 802.6


$ 769.1


$ 33.5


4.4 %

SG&A as % gross profit


61.6 %


57.6 %


4.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.4 %


59.3 %


3.1 %





(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Three Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 327.6


$ 289.5


$ 38.1


13.2 %



$ (1.3)


13.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

310.7


307.8


2.9


0.9 %



(1.2)


1.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

32.7


36.7


(4.0)


(10.9) %



(0.1)


(10.7) %

Total used

343.4


344.5


(1.1)


(0.3) %



(1.3)


0.1 %

Parts and service sales

70.8


57.1


13.7


24.0 %



(0.2)


24.4 %

F&I, net

17.1


17.1


-


(0.2) %



(0.1)


0.1 %

Total revenues

$ 758.9


$ 708.2


$ 50.7


7.2 %



$ (2.8)


7.6 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 30.8


$ 25.8


$ 5.0


19.6 %



$ 0.1


19.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

16.8


15.8


1.0


6.2 %



(0.1)


6.8 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.4)


(1.1)


0.7


66.7 %



-


66.9 %

Total used

16.4


14.7


1.7


11.6 %



(0.1)


12.3 %

Parts and service sales

41.5


34.5


7.0


20.2 %



(0.1)


20.5 %

F&I, net

17.1


17.1


-


(0.2) %



(0.1)


0.1 %

Total gross profit

$ 105.8


$ 92.1


$ 13.7


14.9 %



$ (0.2)


15.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.4 %


8.9 %


0.5 %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %


5.1 %


0.3 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.1) %


(3.0) %


1.9 %








Total used

4.8 %


4.3 %


0.5 %








Parts and service sales

58.7 %


60.5 %


(1.9) %








Total gross margin

13.9 %


13.0 %


0.9 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

8,045


7,195


850


11.8 %






Retail used vehicles sold

10,458


10,384


74


0.7 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

3,057


3,455


(398)


(11.5) %






Total used

13,515


13,839


(324)


(2.3) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 42,416


$ 40,241


$ 2,176


5.4 %



$ (162)


5.8 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,708


$ 29,640


$ 68


0.2 %



$ (113)


0.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,829


$ 3,580


$ 249


7.0 %



$ 10


6.7 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,604


$ 1,521


$ 82


5.4 %



$ (10)


6.1 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (119)


$ (316)


$ 197


62.4 %



$ (1)


62.6 %

Total used

$ 1,214


$ 1,063


$ 151


14.2 %



$ (8)


15.0 %

F&I PRU

$ 923


$ 973


$ (50)


(5.2) %



$ (3)


(4.9) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 76.1


$ 66.6


$ 9.6


14.4 %



$ (0.3)


14.9 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 77.1


$ 66.6


$ 10.5


15.8 %



$ (0.3)


16.3 %

SG&A as % gross profit

71.9 %


72.2 %


(0.3) %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

72.8 %


72.2 %


0.6 %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reported Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 674.8


$ 601.6


$ 73.2


12.2 %



$ (34.4)


17.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

629.5


629.8


(0.3)


- %



(33.5)


5.3 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

62.3


72.9


(10.6)


(14.6) %



(3.2)


(10.2) %

Total used

691.8


702.7


(10.9)


(1.6) %



(36.7)


3.7 %

Parts and service sales

145.3


121.5


23.8


19.6 %



(7.9)


26.1 %

F&I, net

34.6


35.4


(0.8)


(2.2) %



(1.8)


2.8 %

Total revenues

$ 1,546.5


$ 1,461.2


$ 85.3


5.8 %



$ (80.8)


11.4 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 63.4


$ 53.7


$ 9.7


18.1 %



$ (2.9)


23.6 %

Used vehicle retail sales

33.7


35.0


(1.3)


(3.6) %



(1.9)


1.9 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.6)


(1.5)


0.9


61.1 %



-


60.3 %

Total used

33.1


33.5


(0.3)


(1.0) %



(1.9)


4.8 %

Parts and service sales

85.1


73.4


11.7


15.9 %



(4.5)


22.1 %

F&I, net

34.6


35.4


(0.8)


(2.2) %



(1.8)


2.8 %

Total gross profit

$ 216.2


$ 195.9


$ 20.3


10.3 %



$ (11.2)


16.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.4 %


8.9 %


0.5 %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %


5.6 %


(0.2) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.9) %


(2.1) %


1.1 %








Total used

4.8 %


4.8 %


- %








Parts and service sales

58.5 %


60.4 %


(1.9) %








Total gross margin

14.0 %


13.4 %


0.6 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

16,811


14,430


2,381


16.5 %






Retail used vehicles sold

21,455


20,250


1,205


6.0 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,951


6,553


(602)


(9.2) %






Total used

27,406


26,803


603


2.2 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 41,566


$ 41,689


$ (123)


(0.3) %



$ (2,119)


4.8 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,341


$ 31,101


$ (1,760)


(5.7) %



$ (1,564)


(0.6) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,772


$ 3,721


$ 51


1.4 %



$ (175)


6.1 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,572


$ 1,727


$ (155)


(9.0) %



$ (90)


(3.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (99)


$ (230)


$ 132


57.2 %



$ 2


56.3 %

Total used

$ 1,209


$ 1,249


$ (39)


(3.2) %



$ (70)


2.4 %

F&I PRU

$ 904


$ 1,020


$ (116)


(11.4) %



$ (46)


(6.8) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 150.3


$ 131.4


$ 18.9


14.4 %



$ (7.9)


20.3 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 151.3


$ 134.1


$ 17.2


12.8 %



$ (7.9)


18.7 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.5 %


67.1 %


2.4 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

70.0 %


68.4 %


1.5 %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,093.0


$ 1,806.4


$ 286.6


15.9 %



$ (1.2)


15.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,377.2


1,480.6


(103.4)


(7.0) %



(1.1)


(6.9) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

106.7


93.8


12.9


13.8 %



(0.1)


13.8 %

Total used

1,483.9


1,574.3


(90.5)


(5.7) %



(1.2)


(5.7) %

Parts and service sales

537.7


491.2


46.5


9.5 %



(0.2)


9.5 %

F&I, net

181.2


186.0


(4.9)


(2.6) %



(0.1)


(2.6) %

Total revenues

$ 4,295.7


$ 4,058.0


$ 237.7


5.9 %



$ (2.7)


5.9 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 187.8


$ 205.1


$ (17.3)


(8.4) %



$ 0.1


(8.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

74.5


88.0


(13.5)


(15.4) %



(0.1)


(15.2) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.8


0.7


-


1.1 %



-


1.4 %

Total used

75.2


88.7


(13.5)


(15.2) %



(0.1)


(15.1) %

Parts and service sales

291.3


271.2


20.1


7.4 %



(0.1)


7.5 %

F&I, net

181.2


186.0


(4.9)


(2.6) %



(0.1)


(2.6) %

Total gross profit

$ 735.4


$ 751.0


$ (15.6)


(2.1) %



$ (0.2)


(2.0) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.0 %


11.4 %


(2.4) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %


5.9 %


(0.5) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

0.7 %


0.8 %


(0.1) %








Total used

5.1 %


5.6 %


(0.6) %








Parts and service sales

54.2 %


55.2 %


(1.0) %








Total gross margin

17.1 %


18.5 %


(1.4) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

42,343


37,691


4,652


12.3 %






Retail used vehicles sold

44,831


47,917


(3,086)


(6.4) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

10,065


9,250


815


8.8 %






Total used

54,896


57,167


(2,271)


(4.0) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,811


$ 47,927


$ 1,884


3.9 %



$ 352


3.2 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,719


$ 30,898


$ (179)


(0.6) %



$ (25)


(0.5) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,435


$ 5,441


$ (1,006)


(18.5) %



$ 2


(18.5) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,661


$ 1,836


$ (175)


(9.5) %



$ (2)


(9.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 75


$ 80


$ (6)


(7.1) %



$ -


(6.8) %

Total used

$ 1,370


$ 1,552


$ (182)


(11.7) %



$ (2)


(11.6) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,078


$ 2,173


$ (95)


(4.4) %



$ (1)


(4.3) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 463.4


$ 450.9


$ 12.4


2.8 %



$ (0.3)


2.8 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 464.2


$ 450.9


$ 13.3


2.9 %



$ (0.3)


3.0 %

SG&A as % gross profit

63.0 %


60.0 %


3.0 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

63.1 %


60.0 %


3.1 %








Operating margin %

5.8 %


6.8 %


(1.0) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

5.8 %


6.8 %


(1.0) %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)






Six Months Ended June 30,



2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,947.4


$ 3,514.8


$ 432.6


12.3 %



$ (33.6)


13.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,654.4


2,815.5


(161.1)


(5.7) %



(32.6)


(4.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

209.8


185.5


24.3


13.1 %



(3.1)


14.8 %

Total used

2,864.2


3,001.0


(136.8)


(4.6) %



(35.7)


(3.4) %

Parts and service sales

1,059.5


953.2


106.2


11.1 %



(7.2)


11.9 %

F&I, net

337.5


354.9


(17.4)


(4.9) %



(1.7)


(4.4) %

Total revenues

$ 8,208.5


$ 7,823.9


$ 384.6


4.9 %



$ (78.3)


5.9 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 363.3


$ 401.4


$ (38.1)


(9.5) %



$ (2.9)


(8.8) %

Used vehicle retail sales

147.9


174.1


(26.2)


(15.0) %



(1.9)


(14.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.8


3.6


(0.8)


(21.1) %



-


(21.4) %

Total used

150.7


177.7


(26.9)


(15.2) %



(1.8)


(14.1) %

Parts and service sales

573.8


524.7


49.1


9.4 %



(4.2)


10.2 %

F&I, net

337.5


354.9


(17.4)


(4.9) %



(1.7)


(4.4) %

Total gross profit

$ 1,425.3


$ 1,458.6


$ (33.3)


(2.3) %



$ (10.7)


(1.6) %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.2 %


11.4 %


(2.2) %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.6 %


6.2 %


(0.6) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.3 %


1.9 %


(0.6) %








Total used

5.3 %


5.9 %


(0.7) %








Parts and service sales

54.2 %


55.0 %


(0.9) %








Total gross margin

17.4 %


18.6 %


(1.3) %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

80,022


73,425


6,597


9.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold

88,008


90,747


(2,739)


(3.0) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

19,835


18,069


1,766


9.8 %






Total used

107,843


108,816


(973)


(0.9) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 49,691


$ 47,869


$ 1,822


3.8 %



$ (57)


3.9 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,161


$ 31,026


$ (865)


(2.8) %



$ (371)


(1.6) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,540


$ 5,466


$ (926)


(16.9) %



$ (36)


(16.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,680


$ 1,918


$ (238)


(12.4) %



$ (21)


(11.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 143


$ 199


$ (56)


(28.1) %



$ 1


(28.4) %

Total used

$ 1,398


$ 1,633


$ (235)


(14.4) %



$ (17)


(13.4) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,009


$ 2,162


$ (153)


(7.1) %



$ (10)


(6.6) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 903.1


$ 878.7


$ 24.3


2.8 %



$ (7.6)


3.6 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (2)

$ 902.8


$ 878.7


$ 24.1


2.7 %



$ (7.6)


3.6 %

SG&A as % gross profit

63.4 %


60.2 %


3.1 %








Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (2)

63.3 %


60.2 %


3.1 %








Operating margin %

5.8 %


6.9 %


(1.1) %








Adjusted operating margin % (2)

5.8 %


6.9 %


(1.0) %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.

(2)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Three Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,772.8


$ 1,517.8


$ 255.1


16.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales

1,074.4


1,174.6


(100.3)


(8.5) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

75.0


57.3


17.7


30.9 %

Total used

1,149.3


1,231.9


(82.5)


(6.7) %

Parts and service sales

472.6


436.6


35.9


8.2 %

F&I, net

164.5


169.0


(4.6)


(2.7) %

Total revenues

$ 3,559.2


$ 3,355.3


$ 203.9


6.1 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 157.7


$ 179.4


$ (21.7)


(12.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

58.4


72.3


(13.9)


(19.3) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.1


1.8


(0.7)


(38.7) %

Total used

59.5


74.1


(14.6)


(19.8) %

Parts and service sales

252.3


237.8


14.5


6.1 %

F&I, net

164.5


169.0


(4.6)


(2.7) %

Total gross profit

$ 634.0


$ 660.4


$ (26.4)


(4.0) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

8.9 %


11.8 %


(2.9) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.4 %


6.2 %


(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.5 %


3.2 %


(1.7) %



Total used

5.2 %


6.0 %


(0.8) %



Parts and service sales

53.4 %


54.5 %


(1.1) %



Total gross margin

17.8 %


19.7 %


(1.9) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

34,468


30,529


3,939


12.9 %

Retail used vehicles sold

34,670


37,631


(2,961)


(7.9) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

7,077


5,825


1,252


21.5 %

Total used

41,747


43,456


(1,709)


(3.9) %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 51,434


$ 49,716


$ 1,718


3.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,989


$ 31,215


$ (226)


(0.7) %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,575


$ 5,876


$ (1,301)


(22.1) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,683


$ 1,921


$ (238)


(12.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 157


$ 312


$ (154)


(49.5) %

Total used

$ 1,425


$ 1,706


$ (281)


(16.5) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,379


$ 2,480


$ (101)


(4.1) %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 389.8


$ 386.0


$ 3.8


1.0 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 390.7


$ 386.0


$ 4.7


1.2 %

SG&A as % gross profit

61.5 %


58.4 %


3.0 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

61.6 %


58.4 %


3.2 %





(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)










Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change

Revenues:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,288.3


$ 2,914.6


$ 373.6


12.8 %

Used vehicle retail sales

2,042.0


2,189.3


(147.3)


(6.7) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

149.1


112.9


36.2


32.1 %

Total used

2,191.1


2,302.2


(111.1)


(4.8) %

Parts and service sales

925.8


837.4


88.4


10.6 %

F&I, net

303.7


319.8


(16.1)


(5.0) %

Total revenues

$ 6,708.8


$ 6,374.0


$ 334.8


5.3 %

Gross profit:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 301.6


$ 347.8


$ (46.2)


(13.3) %

Used vehicle retail sales

115.5


139.3


(23.8)


(17.1) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

3.4


5.1


(1.6)


(32.2) %

Total used

118.9


144.4


(25.5)


(17.6) %

Parts and service sales

493.9


454.1


39.8


8.8 %

F&I, net

303.7


319.8


(16.1)


(5.0) %

Total gross profit

$ 1,218.2


$ 1,266.1


$ (47.9)


(3.8) %

Gross margin:








New vehicle retail sales

9.2 %


11.9 %


(2.8) %



Used vehicle retail sales

5.7 %


6.4 %


(0.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

2.3 %


4.5 %


(2.2) %



Total used

5.4 %


6.3 %


(0.8) %



Parts and service sales

53.4 %


54.2 %


(0.9) %



Total gross margin

18.2 %


19.9 %


(1.7) %



Units sold:








Retail new vehicles sold

63,570


59,051


4,519


7.7 %

Retail used vehicles sold

67,187


70,676


(3,489)


(4.9) %

Wholesale used vehicles sold

13,991


11,576


2,415


20.9 %

Total used

81,178


82,252


(1,074)


(1.3) %

Average sales price per unit sold:








New vehicle retail

$ 51,727


$ 49,358


$ 2,369


4.8 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 30,393


$ 30,977


$ (584)


(1.9) %

Gross profit per unit sold:








New vehicle retail sales

$ 4,745


$ 5,890


$ (1,145)


(19.4) %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,719


$ 1,972


$ (252)


(12.8) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 245


$ 437


$ (192)


(43.9) %

Total used

$ 1,465


$ 1,756


$ (290)


(16.5) %

F&I PRU

$ 2,323


$ 2,465


$ (142)


(5.8) %

Other:








SG&A expenses

$ 758.6


$ 747.6


$ 11.0


1.5 %

Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 758.3


$ 747.6


$ 10.8


1.4 %

SG&A as % gross profit

62.3 %


59.0 %


3.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

62.3 %


59.0 %


3.2 %





(1)

See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)















Three Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 320.2


$ 288.7


$ 31.5


10.9 %



$ (1.2)


11.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

302.8


305.9


(3.1)


(1.0) %



(1.1)


(0.6) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

31.7


36.5


(4.8)


(13.2) %



(0.1)


(12.9) %

Total used

334.5


342.5


(7.9)


(2.3) %



(1.2)


(2.0) %

Parts and service sales

65.1


54.5


10.6


19.4 %



(0.2)


19.8 %

F&I, net

16.7


17.0


(0.3)


(1.8) %



(0.1)


(1.5) %

Total revenues

$ 736.5


$ 702.6


$ 33.9


4.8 %



$ (2.7)


5.2 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 30.1


$ 25.7


$ 4.4


17.2 %



$ 0.1


16.9 %

Used vehicle retail sales

16.1


15.7


0.4


2.7 %



(0.1)


3.4 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.4)


(1.1)


0.7


66.2 %



-


66.4 %

Total used

15.7


14.6


1.1


7.8 %



(0.1)


8.5 %

Parts and service sales

39.0


33.3


5.6


16.9 %



(0.1)


17.2 %

F&I, net

16.7


17.0


(0.3)


(1.8) %



(0.1)


(1.5) %

Total gross profit

$ 101.5


$ 90.6


$ 10.9


12.0 %



$ (0.2)


12.2 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.4 %


8.9 %


0.5 %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %


5.1 %


0.2 %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.1) %


(2.9) %


1.8 %








Total used

4.7 %


4.3 %


0.4 %








Parts and service sales

59.9 %


61.1 %


(1.3) %








Total gross margin

13.8 %


12.9 %


0.9 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

7,875


7,162


713


10.0 %






Retail used vehicles sold

10,161


10,286


(125)


(1.2) %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

2,988


3,425


(437)


(12.8) %






Total used

13,149


13,711


(562)


(4.1) %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 42,383


$ 40,305


$ 2,077


5.2 %



$ (163)


5.6 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,798


$ 29,740


$ 58


0.2 %



$ (112)


0.6 %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,821


$ 3,585


$ 236


6.6 %



$ 10


6.3 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,584


$ 1,523


$ 61


4.0 %



$ (10)


4.7 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (122)


$ (314)


$ 192


61.2 %



$ (1)


61.5 %

Total used

$ 1,196


$ 1,064


$ 132


12.4 %



$ (8)


13.2 %

F&I PRU

$ 925


$ 974


$ (49)


(5.0) %



$ (3)


(4.7) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 73.6


$ 65.0


$ 8.6


13.3 %



$ (0.3)


13.7 %

SG&A as % gross profit

72.5 %


71.7 %


0.8 %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Same Store Operating Data - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except unit data)




Six Months Ended June 30,


2023


2022


Increase/

(Decrease)


% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results


Constant

Currency

% Change

Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 659.1


$ 600.1


$ 59.0


9.8 %



$ (33.6)


15.4 %

Used vehicle retail sales

612.4


626.2


(13.8)


(2.2) %



(32.6)


3.0 %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

60.7


72.6


(11.9)


(16.4) %



(3.1)


(12.1) %

Total used

673.2


698.8


(25.7)


(3.7) %



(35.7)


1.4 %

Parts and service sales

133.7


115.9


17.8


15.4 %



(7.2)


21.7 %

F&I, net

33.8


35.1


(1.3)


(3.8) %



(1.7)


1.1 %

Total revenues

$ 1,499.8


$ 1,449.9


$ 49.8


3.4 %



$ (78.3)


8.8 %

Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 61.7


$ 53.6


$ 8.1


15.1 %



$ (2.9)


20.5 %

Used vehicle retail sales

32.4


34.7


(2.4)


(6.8) %



(1.9)


(1.4) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

(0.6)


(1.5)


0.9


59.3 %



-


58.4 %

Total used

31.8


33.3


(1.5)


(4.4) %



(1.8)


1.1 %

Parts and service sales

79.9


70.6


9.3


13.1 %



(4.2)


19.1 %

F&I, net

33.8


35.1


(1.3)


(3.8) %



(1.7)


1.1 %

Total gross profit

$ 207.1


$ 192.5


$ 14.6


7.6 %



$ (10.7)


13.1 %

Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales

9.4 %


8.9 %


0.4 %








Used vehicle retail sales

5.3 %


5.5 %


(0.3) %








Used vehicle wholesale sales

(1.0) %


(2.0) %


1.0 %








Total used

4.7 %


4.8 %


- %








Parts and service sales

59.7 %


60.9 %


(1.2) %








Total gross margin

13.8 %


13.3 %


0.5 %








Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold (1)

16,452


14,374


2,078


14.5 %






Retail used vehicles sold

20,821


20,071


750


3.7 %






Wholesale used vehicles sold

5,844


6,493


(649)


(10.0) %






Total used

26,665


26,564


101


0.4 %






Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail (1)

$ 41,517


$ 41,751


$ (234)


(0.6) %



$ (2,117)


4.5 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 29,413


$ 31,199


$ (1,786)


(5.7) %



$ (1,566)


(0.7) %

Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,748


$ 3,727


$ 21


0.6 %



$ (174)


5.2 %

Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,555


$ 1,730


$ (175)


(10.1) %



$ (89)


(5.0) %

Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ (103)


$ (227)


$ 124


54.8 %



$ 2


53.8 %

Total used

$ 1,192


$ 1,252


$ (60)


(4.8) %



$ (69)


0.7 %

F&I PRU

$ 907


$ 1,020


$ (113)


(11.1) %



$ (46)


(6.5) %

Other:













SG&A expenses

$ 144.4


$ 131.2


$ 13.3


10.1 %



$ (7.6)


15.9 %

SG&A as % gross profit

69.7 %


68.1 %


1.6 %










(1)

Retail new vehicle units sold for 2023 include new vehicle agency units. The agency units and related revenues are excluded from the calculation of the average sales price per unit sold for new vehicles due to their net presentation within revenues. The agency units and related net revenues are included in the calculation of gross profit per unit sold.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership

and real

estate

transactions


Acquisition

costs


Legal items

and other

professional

fees


Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 479.9


$ 9.6


$ (0.3)


$ 1.1


$ -


$ 490.3

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 23.1


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ 22.8

Asset impairments


$ 1.8


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (1.8)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 270.8


$ (9.6)


$ 0.3


$ (1.1)


$ 2.1


$ 262.5














Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 227.9


$ (9.6)


$ 0.3


$ (1.1)


$ 2.1


$ 219.6

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


57.6


(4.5)


0.1


(0.3)


0.5


53.5

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


170.3


(5.1)


0.2


(0.9)


1.6


166.1

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating

securities


4.1


(0.1)


-


-


-


4.0

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares


$ 166.1


$ (5.0)


$ 0.2


$ (0.8)


$ 1.5


$ 162.1














Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations


$ 12.02


$ (0.36)


$ 0.01


$ (0.06)


$ 0.11


$ 11.73














Effective tax rate


25.3 %










24.3 %














SG&A as % gross profit (1)


61.9 %










63.2 %

Operating margin (2)


5.9 %










5.8 %

Pretax margin (3)


5.0 %










4.8 %














Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 463.4


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ 1.1


$ -


$ 464.2

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


63.0 %










63.1 %














Same Store income (loss) from operations


$ 248.3


$ -


$ 0.3


$ (1.1)


$ 2.1


$ 249.5

Same Store operating margin (2)


5.8 %










5.8 %
















U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP

adjustments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

Net income from discontinued operations


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 0.2








Net income (loss)


$ 170.5


$ (4.2)


$ 166.4

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


4.1


(0.1)


4.0

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 166.4


$ (4.1)


$ 162.3








Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ 0.02


$ -


$ 0.02

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


12.02


(0.29)


11.73

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 12.04


$ (0.29)


$ 11.75



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges





Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Asset

impairments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 460.2


$ 3.2


$ -


$ 463.3

Asset impairments


$ 0.8


$ -


$ (0.8)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 284.5


$ (3.2)


$ 0.8


$ 282.1










Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 260.1


$ (3.2)


$ 0.8


$ 257.8

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


60.8


(0.8)


0.2


60.2

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


199.3


(2.4)


0.6


197.5

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


5.4


(0.1)


-


5.4

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to

diluted common shares


$ 193.9


$ (2.3)


$ 0.6


$ 192.1










Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing

operations


$ 12.11


$ (0.15)


$ 0.04


$ 12.00










Effective tax rate


23.4 %






23.4 %










SG&A as % gross profit (1)


59.9 %






60.3 %

Operating margin (2)


6.9 %






6.8 %

Pretax margin (3)


6.3 %






6.2 %










Same Store income from operations


$ 277.0


$ -


$ 0.8


$ 277.8

Same Store operating margin (2)


6.8 %






6.8 %












U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP

adjustments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations


$ (3.4)


$ 5.0


$ 1.6

Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities


(0.1)


0.1


-

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ (3.3)


$ 4.9


$ 1.6








Net income


$ 195.9


$ 3.2


$ 199.2

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


5.4


0.1


5.4

Net income available to diluted common shares


$ 190.6


$ 3.1


$ 193.7








Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ (0.20)


$ 0.30


$ 0.10

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


12.11


(0.11)


12.00

Diluted earnings per common share


$ 11.90


$ 0.20


$ 12.10



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)


















Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Non-cash

gain on

interest rate

swaps


Dealership

and real

estate

transactions


Acquisition

costs


Legal items

and other

professional

fees


Asset

impairments

and

accelerated

depreciation


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 942.7


$ -


$ 11.4


$ (0.3)


$ -


$ -


$ 953.9

Depreciation and amortization expense


$ 45.5


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (0.6)


$ 45.0

Asset impairments


$ 2.9


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ (2.9)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 512.3


$ -


$ (11.4)


$ 0.3


$ -


$ 3.5


$ 504.6

Other interest expense, net


$ 45.6


$ 4.0


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 49.6
















Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 434.3


$ (4.0)


$ (11.4)


$ 0.3


$ -


$ 3.5


$ 422.5

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


105.2


(0.9)


(4.9)


0.1


-


0.8


100.2

Net income (loss) from continuing

operations


329.1


(3.1)


(6.5)


0.2


-


2.6


322.3

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities


8.2


(0.1)


(0.2)


-


-


0.1


8.1

Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted common

shares


$ 320.8


$ (3.0)


$ (6.4)


$ 0.2


$ -


$ 2.6


$ 314.2
















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

from continuing operations


$ 23.14


$ (0.22)


$ (0.46)


$ 0.01


$ -


$ 0.18


$ 22.66
















Effective tax rate


24.2 %












23.7 %
















SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.7 %












63.4 %

Operating margin (2)


5.9 %












5.8 %

Pretax margin (3)


5.0 %












4.9 %
















Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 903.1


$ -


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ -


$ -


$ 902.8

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


63.4 %












63.3 %
















Same Store income from operations


$ 476.2


$ -


$ -


$ 0.3


$ -


$ 3.2


$ 479.7

Same Store operating margin (2)


5.8 %












5.8 %



U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP

adjustments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ (0.1)

Less: (Loss) earnings allocated to participating securities


-


-


-

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ (0.1)


$ -


$ (0.1)








Net income (loss)


$ 329.0


$ (6.8)


$ 322.2

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


8.2


(0.2)


8.0

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 320.8


$ (6.6)


$ 314.1








Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ (0.01)


$ -


$ (0.01)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


23.14


(0.48)


22.66

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 23.13


$ (0.48)


$ 22.65



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense and asset impairment charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, accelerated depreciation expense, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)












Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Asset

impairments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 878.6


$ 24.5


$ -


$ 903.2

Asset impairments


$ 0.8


$ -


$ (0.8)


$ -

Income (loss) from operations


$ 569.5


$ (24.5)


$ 0.8


$ 545.8










Income (loss) before income taxes


$ 522.4


$ (24.5)


$ 0.8


$ 498.7

Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes


122.0


(5.6)


0.2


116.5

Net income (loss) from continuing operations


400.4


(18.9)


0.6


382.2

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


11.3


(0.5)


-


10.8

Net income (loss) from continuing operations available to

diluted common shares


$ 389.2


$ (18.4)


$ 0.6


$ 371.4










Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing

operations


$ 23.88


$ (1.13)


$ 0.04


$ 22.79










Effective tax rate


23.4 %






23.4 %










SG&A as % gross profit (1)


58.8 %






60.5 %

Operating margin (2)


7.1 %






6.8 %

Pretax margin (3)


6.5 %






6.2 %










Same Store income from operations


$ 536.3


$ -


$ 0.8


$ 537.1

Same Store operating margin (2)


6.9 %






6.9 %












U.S. GAAP


Non-GAAP

adjustments


Non-GAAP

adjusted

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations


$ (1.6)


$ 5.0


$ 3.4

Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities


-


0.1


0.1

Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares


$ (1.5)


$ 4.9


$ 3.3








Net income (loss)


$ 398.9


$ (13.3)


$ 385.6

Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities


11.2


(0.4)


10.9

Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares


$ 387.6


$ (12.9)


$ 374.7








Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations


$ (0.09)


$ 0.30


$ 0.21

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations


23.88


(1.09)


22.79

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share


$ 23.79


$ (0.79)


$ 22.99



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

(2)

Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.

(3)

Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items and asset impairment charges.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.S.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)






Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Acquisition

costs


Legal items

and other

professional

fees


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 403.7


$ 8.6


$ (0.3)


$ 1.1


$ 413.2

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


60.3 %








61.7 %












Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 389.8


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ 1.1


$ 390.7

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


61.5 %








61.6 %














Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 393.6


$ 3.2


$ 396.8

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


58.2 %




58.7 %










Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Acquisition

costs


Legal items

and other

professional

fees


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 792.4


$ 10.5


$ (0.3)


$ -


$ 802.6

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


61.6 %








62.4 %












Same Store SG&A expenses


$ 758.6


$ -


$ (0.3)


$ -


$ 758.3

Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)


62.3 %








62.3 %














Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Non-GAAP

adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 747.2


$ 21.9


$ 769.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


57.6 %




59.3 %



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.



Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.

(Unaudited)

(In millions)










Three Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Non-GAAP

Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 76.1


$ 0.9


$ 77.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


71.9 %




72.8 %










Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Non-GAAP

Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 150.3


$ 0.9


$ 151.3

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


69.5 %




70.0 %










Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP


Dealership and

real estate

transactions


Non-GAAP

Adjusted

SG&A expenses


$ 131.4


$ 2.7


$ 134.1

SG&A as % gross profit (1)


67.1 %




68.4 %



(1)

Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.