Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

- Net income of $86.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for second quarter 2023; excluding merger related provision and expenses of $31.4 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.21 (1)
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $1.970 billion or 10.6% during second quarter 2023
- Deposits increased $376.7 million or 1.4% during the second quarter 2023
- Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.68%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.18% of second quarter average interest-earning assets
- Repurchased 595 thousand shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2023, and 1.2 million shares during the first six months of 2023
- Completed the merger and operational conversion of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
- Pending merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas
HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $86.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with $128.5 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2022. On May 1, 2023, First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity incurred a merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, or $0.16 (1) per diluted common share, and merger related expenses of $12.9 million, or $0.11 (1) per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, earnings per diluted common share was $1.21 (1) for the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $1.970 billion or 10.6% during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Merger. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 0.89%, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax was 1.14%(1). Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.18% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.
"I am pleased to announce that on May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares of Texas and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas . FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"For the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity's net income was impacted by merger related charges. Excluding those charges, our earnings remain strong but are lower than previous quarters, primarily because of the timing differences in that our cost of funds has increased faster than our earning assets have repriced. The good news is that based on our models, we show our net interest margin improving in a 12 month and 24-month time period to more normal levels. However, if rates increase more than we anticipate, this could change. Together with our model projections, strong capital position, liquidity, earnings, strong cost controls and sound asset quality, we believe opportunities remain for continued growth and expansion. I would like to welcome our new associates and thank our current associates for the all the hard work and integrity they show every day taking care of our customers," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net income was $86.9 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $128.5 million (3) for the same period in 2022, and was impacted by merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million . Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2022, and was also impacted by merger related provision and expenses. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $86.9 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $124.7 million (4) for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to the Merger. Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 0.89%, 5.01% and 9.67%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.14%(1), 6.45%(1) and 12.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 53.21%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.51%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $236.5 million compared with $248.5 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $12.0 million or 4.8%. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and rates on borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and an increase in average rates on investment securities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $236.5 million compared with $243.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $7.0 million or 2.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with 2.97% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and average rates on borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and an increase in average rates on investment securities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.
Noninterest income was $39.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $37.6 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.1 million or 5.6%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $39.7 million compared with $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.7%.
Noninterest expense was $145.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $122.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $23.0 million or 18.7%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $22.9 million or 18.6% to $145.9 million compared with $123.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to two months of FirstCapital Bank operations.
Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Net income was $211.6 million (5) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $250.8 million (6) for the same period in 2022, and was impacted by merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million . Net income per diluted common share was $2.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $2.73 for the same period in 2022, and was also impacted by merger related provision and expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.09%, 6.18% and 11.97%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.22%(1), 6.93%(1) and 13.41%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 48.38%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ; excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.90% (1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $479.9 million compared with $488.4 million for the the same period in 2022, a decrease of $8.5 million or 1.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in the average balances and increases in average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities.
The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.83% compared with 2.92% for the same period in 2022. The changes were primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in average balances and average rates on loans and an increase in average rates on investment securities.
Noninterest income was $78.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $72.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $5.2 million or 7.2%, primarily due to increases in trust income, credit card, debit card and ATM income and other noninterest income.
Noninterest expense was $268.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $242.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $26.1 million or 10.8%. The change was primarily due to $13.8 million of merger related expenses, an increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments of $4.4 million and an increase in additional expenses related to two months of FirstCapital Bank operations.
Balance Sheet Information
At June 30, 2023, Prosperity had $39.905 billion in total assets, an increase of $2.518 billion or 6.7%, compared with $37.387 billion at June 30, 2022.
Loans were $21.654 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.320 billion or 12.0% from $19.334 billion at March 31, 2023 . Loans increased $3.445 billion or 18.9% compared with $18.209 billion at June 30, 2022 . Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.505 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $18.535 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.970 billion or 10.6%, and compared to $17.071 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.434 billion or 20.1%.
Deposits were $27.381 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $376.7 million or 1.4% compared with $27.004 billion at March 31, 2023 . Deposits decreased $2.485 billion or 8.3%, compared with $29.866 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits and business deposits, partially offset by an increase in Merger acquired deposits.
The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger.
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,590,137
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans
1,148,883
799,115
740,620
922,764
1,137,623
Prosperity - All other loans
18,914,926
18,535,244
18,099,207
17,583,524
17,071,221
Total loans
$
21,653,946
$
19,334,359
$
18,839,827
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):
FirstCapital Bank
$
1,481,831
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
All other deposits
25,899,055
27,004,236
28,533,531
29,300,095
29,865,618
Total deposits
$
27,380,886
$
27,004,236
$
28,533,531
$
29,300,095
$
29,865,618
Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since May 1, 2023, loans at June 30, 2023 grew $729.5 million or 3.8% compared with March 31, 2023 and $1.855 billion or 10.2% compared with June 30, 2022 . Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since May 1, 2023 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at June 30, 2023 grew $379.7 million or 2.0% (8.2% annualized) compared with March 31, 2023 and $1.844 billion or 10.8% compared with June 30, 2022 .
Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at June 30, 2023 decreased by $1.105 billion or 4.1% compared with March 31, 2023 and decreased by $3.967 billion or 13.3% compared with June 30, 2022 .
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $62.7 million or 0.18% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2023 compared with $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022 and $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the Merger and two loans that were placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, one of which is under contract for sale.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $381.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $313.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $312.1 million at March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $18 .5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 . As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2023 included a $12.0 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $6 .5 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $345.2 million or 1.59% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared with $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.68%(1) at June 30, 2023 compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2022 and 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023 .
Net charge-offs were $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net recoveries of $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 included $15 .0 million related to one commercial real estate loan obtained in a previous merger. Additionally, $3.5 million of specific reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Net charge-offs were $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $15 .0 million related to one commercial real estate loan obtained in a previous merger. Additionally, $3.7 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on October 2, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 .
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 595 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $57.49 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and approximately 1.21 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $59.88 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2023 .
Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.
On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas .
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares, which resulted in goodwill of $152.1 million as of June 30, 2023 . Additionally, Prosperity recognized $25.3 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2023 . The goodwill balance as of June 30, 2023 does not include subsequent fair value adjustments that are still being finalized. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.
Pending Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.
On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (" Lone Star ") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (" Lone Star Bank ") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas . As of June 30, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.276 billion, total loans of $1.072 billion and total deposits of $1.117 billion .
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time ) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2023 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-885-0477 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7557443.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of June 30, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.905 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands ; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria ; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 32 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio ; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene ; Amarillo and Wichita Falls ; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including Lone Star ; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.
____________________
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.4 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
(5)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
(6)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
10,656
$
1,603
$
554
$
2,871
$
3,350
Loans held for investment
20,494,407
18,533,641
18,098,653
17,580,653
17,067,871
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
1,148,883
799,115
740,620
922,764
1,137,623
Total loans
21,653,946
19,334,359
18,839,827
18,506,288
18,208,844
Investment securities(A)
13,667,319
14,071,545
14,476,005
14,806,487
14,912,313
Federal funds sold
181
222
301
244
201
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(345,209)
(282,191)
(281,576)
(282,179)
(283,959)
Cash and due from banks
396,848
405,331
423,832
602,152
393,716
Goodwill
3,383,698
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
3,231,636
Core deposit intangibles, net
71,128
48,974
51,348
53,906
56,483
Other real estate owned
3,107
1,989
1,963
1,758
1,555
Fixed assets, net
365,299
345,149
339,453
337,099
335,939
Other assets
708,814
672,218
607,040
586,111
530,528
Total assets
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,364,921
$
10,108,348
$
10,915,448
$
11,154,143
$
11,032,184
Interest-bearing deposits
17,015,965
16,895,888
17,618,083
18,145,952
18,833,434
Total deposits
27,380,886
27,004,236
28,533,531
29,300,095
29,865,618
Other borrowings
4,800,000
3,365,000
1,850,000
1,165,000
300,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
434,160
434,261
428,134
|
454,304
481,785
Subordinated debentures
3,093
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures
36,503
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
282,373
256,671
148,843
282,514
188,079
Total liabilities
32,937,015
31,090,115
30,990,455
31,231,860
30,865,429
Shareholders' equity(B)
6,968,116
6,739,117
6,699,374
6,611,642
6,521,827
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
(A)
Includes $(3,393), $(4,399), $(4,396), $(296) and $1,517 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(B)
Includes $(2,681), $(3,476), $(3,473), $(234) and $1,198 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
286,638
$
247,118
$
235,126
$
210,268
$
192,770
$
533,756
$
385,795
Securities(C)
72,053
73,185
72,533
68,761
64,111
145,238
119,122
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,757
7,006
933
525
925
8,763
1,772
Total interest income
360,448
327,309
308,592
279,554
257,806
687,757
506,689
Interest expense:
Deposits
63,964
47,343
36,048
14,669
8,641
111,307
17,395
Other borrowings
57,351
34,396
14,682
3,719
450
91,747
450
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,674
2,103
1,725
487
244
4,777
429
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest expense
123,989
83,842
52,455
18,875
9,335
207,831
18,274
Net interest income
236,459
243,467
256,137
260,679
248,471
479,926
488,415
Provision for credit losses
18,540
-
-
-
-
18,540
-
Net interest income after provision for credit
217,919
243,467
256,137
260,679
248,471
461,386
488,415
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
8,512
8,095
8,519
8,887
8,484
16,607
16,608
Credit card, debit card and ATM card
9,206
8,666
8,816
8,889
8,880
17,872
17,059
Service charges on deposit accounts
6,078
5,926
5,932
6,222
6,365
12,004
12,576
Trust income
3,358
3,225
3,498
3,174
2,875
6,583
5,578
Mortgage income
661
238
102
340
502
899
957
Brokerage income
1,000
1,149
905
940
917
2,149
1,809
Bank owned life insurance income
1,553
1,354
1,329
1,214
1,293
2,907
2,576
Net gain on sale or write-down of assets
1,994
121
2,087
50
1,108
2,115
1,797
Other noninterest income
7,326
9,492
6,536
4,972
7,170
16,818
13,756
Total noninterest income
39,688
38,266
37,724
34,688
37,594
77,954
72,716
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
84,723
77,798
75,353
79,578
80,371
162,521
159,782
Net occupancy and equipment
8,935
8,025
8,147
8,412
8,039
16,960
15,887
Credit and debit card, data processing and
10,344
9,566
9,716
9,516
9,246
19,910
18,095
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
5,097
4,973
2,873
2,807
2,851
10,070
5,701
Core deposit intangibles amortization
3,167
2,374
2,558
2,577
2,581
5,541
5,201
Depreciation
4,658
4,433
4,438
4,436
4,539
9,091
9,086
Communications
3,693
3,462
3,506
3,374
3,206
7,155
6,125
Other real estate expense
(464)
58
154
198
195
(406)
409
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of
(33)
(13)
(63)
(213)
14
(46)
(607)
Merger related expenses
12,891
860
272
-
-
13,751
-
Other noninterest expense
12,859
11,464
12,290
11,529
11,836
24,323
23,049
Total noninterest expense
145,870
123,000
119,244
122,214
122,878
268,870
242,728
Income before income taxes
111,737
158,733
174,617
173,153
163,187
270,470
318,403
Provision for income taxes
24,799
34,039
36,737
37,333
34,697
58,838
67,587
Net income available to common shareholders
$
86,938
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
211,632
$
250,816
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384, $8,703, $9,947 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and $14,515 and $24,307 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
86,938
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
211,632
$
250,816
Basic earnings per share
$
0.94
$
1.37
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
2.30
$
2.73
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.94
$
1.37
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
2.30
$
2.73
Return on average assets (F)
0.89
%
(J)
1.31
%
(J)
1.47
%
(J)
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.09
%
(J)
1.32
%
Return on average common equity (F)
5.01
%
(J)
7.38
%
(J)
8.26
%
(J)
8.24
%
7.84
%
6.18
%
(J)
7.69
%
Return on average tangible common
9.67
%
(J)
14.34
%
(J)
16.26
%
(J)
16.44
%
15.73
%
11.97
%
(J)
15.52
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
2.73
%
2.93
%
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
2.83
%
2.92
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I)
53.21
%
(K)
43.68
%
(K)
40.87
%
(K)
41.38
%
43.12
%
48.38
%
(K)
43.40
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
17.46
%
17.81
%
17.78
%
17.47
%
17.44
%
17.46
%
17.44
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
14.48
%
15.59
%
15.88
%
15.44
%
15.26
%
14.48
%
15.26
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
14.48
%
15.59
%
15.88
%
15.44
%
15.26
%
14.48
%
15.26
%
Total risk-based capital
15.51
%
16.41
%
16.51
%
16.09
%
15.91
%
15.51
%
15.91
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.96
%
10.06
%
10.16
%
9.94
%
9.58
%
9.96
%
9.58
%
Period end tangible equity to period end
9.64
%
10.01
%
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.64
%
9.48
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing
Basic
92,930
91,207
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,073
91,965
Diluted
92,930
91,207
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,073
91,965
Period end shares outstanding
93,721
90,693
91,314
91,210
91,196
93,721
91,196
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
0.52
$
1.10
$
1.04
Book value per common share
$
74.35
$
74.31
$
73.37
$
72.49
$
71.51
$
74.35
$
71.51
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
37.49
$
38.13
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
37.49
$
35.46
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
63.13
$
78.76
$
76.32
$
77.93
$
73.50
$
78.76
$
80.46
Low
$
55.12
$
58.25
$
66.71
$
65.37
$
64.69
$
55.12
$
64.69
Period end closing price
$
56.48
$
61.52
$
72.68
$
66.68
$
68.27
$
56.48
$
68.27
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
3,710
3,651
3,633
3,592
3,576
3,710
3,576
Number of banking centers
286
272
272
272
272
286
272
(D)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Loan discount accretion
Non-PCD
$1,242
$532
$603
$912
$(265)
$1,774
$4,409
PCD
$1,178
$339
$310
$322
$324
$1,517
$845
Securities net amortization
$(426)
$2
$12
$40
$12
$(424)
$64
Time deposits amortization
$187
$53
$59
$68
$84
$240
$184
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 22.2%, 21.4%, 21.0%, 21.6% and 21.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
3,910
$
67
6.87 %
$
2,343
$
38
6.58 %
$
3,199
$
40
5.02 %
Loans held for investment
19,802,751
270,688
5.48 %
18,317,712
236,606
5.24 %
16,799,609
182,286
4.35 %
Loans held for investment -
898,768
15,883
7.09 %
617,822
10,474
6.88 %
1,257,521
10,444
3.33 %
Total loans
20,705,429
286,638
5.55 %
18,937,877
247,118
5.29 %
18,060,329
192,770
4.28 %
Investment securities
13,976,818
72,053
2.07 %
(M)
14,332,509
73,185
2.07 %
(M)
14,989,666
64,111
1.72 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other
150,300
1,757
4.69 %
600,048
7,006
4.74 %
540,907
925
0.69 %
Total interest-earning assets
34,832,547
360,448
4.15 %
33,870,434
327,309
3.92 %
33,590,902
257,806
3.08 %
Allowance for credit losses on
(283,594)
(282,316)
(284,550)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,738,673
4,589,735
4,448,060
Total assets
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
$
37,754,412
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,147,453
$
3,791
0.30 %
$
5,877,641
$
3,792
0.26 %
$
6,437,614
$
2,154
0.13 %
Savings and money market
9,156,047
43,025
1.88 %
9,579,679
35,521
1.50 %
10,702,273
4,473
0.17 %
Certificates and other time
2,652,064
17,148
2.59 %
2,045,580
8,030
1.59 %
2,409,663
2,014
0.34 %
Other borrowings
4,427,914
57,351
5.20 %
2,887,011
34,396
4.83 %
112,582
450
1.60 %
Securities sold under repurchase
441,303
2,674
2.43 %
427,887
2,103
1.99 %
463,108
244
0.21 %
Subordinated debentures
1,547
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
21,826,328
123,989
2.28 %
(N)
20,817,798
83,842
1.63 %
(N)
20,125,240
9,335
0.19 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand
10,274,819
10,389,980
10,855,802
Allowance for credit losses on
30,022
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
220,775
180,685
186,344
Total liabilities
32,351,944
31,418,410
31,197,333
Shareholders' equity
6,935,682
6,759,443
6,557,079
Total liabilities and
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
$
37,754,412
Net interest income and margin
$
236,459
2.72 %
$
243,467
2.92 %
$
248,471
2.97 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP
Tax equivalent adjustment
854
833
445
Net interest income and margin
$
237,313
2.73 %
$
244,300
2.93 %
$
248,916
2.97 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.55%, 1.09% and 0.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Average
Interest
Average
(O)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
3,131
$
105
6.76 %
$
3,901
$
80
4.14 %
Loans held for investment
19,064,334
507,294
5.37 %
16,756,345
365,319
4.40 %
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program
759,071
26,357
7.00 %
1,263,132
20,396
3.26 %
Total loans
19,826,536
533,756
5.43 %
18,023,378
385,795
4.32 %
Investment securities
14,153,681
145,238
2.07 %
(P)
14,384,681
119,122
1.67 %
(P)
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
373,931
8,763
4.73 %
1,333,800
1,772
0.27 %
Total interest-earning assets
34,354,148
687,757
4.04 %
33,741,859
506,689
3.03 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(282,959)
(285,118)
Noninterest-earning assets
4,667,547
4,453,117
Total assets
$
38,738,736
$
37,909,858
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
5,510,530
$
7,583
0.28 %
$
6,605,431
$
4,606
0.14 %
Savings and money market deposits
9,366,694
78,546
1.69 %
10,785,902
8,499
0.16 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,350,498
25,178
2.16 %
2,522,966
4,290
0.34 %
Other borrowings
3,661,719
91,747
5.05 %
56,602
450
1.60 %
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
434,632
4,777
2.22 %
457,612
429
0.19 %
Subordinated debentures
774
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
21,324,847
207,831
1.97 %
(Q)
20,428,513
18,274
0.18 %
(Q)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
10,332,082
10,746,819
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
29,985
29,947
Other liabilities
203,769
181,157
Total liabilities
31,890,683
31,386,436
Shareholders' equity
6,848,053
6,523,422
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
38,738,736
$
37,909,858
Net interest income and margin
$
479,926
2.82 %
$
488,415
2.92 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,687
917
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)
$
481,613
2.83 %
$
489,332
2.92 %
(O)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,515 and $24,307 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(Q)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.32% and 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
YIELD TREND (R)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.87
%
6.58
%
6.09
%
5.47
%
5.02
%
Loans held for investment
5.48
%
5.24
%
4.98
%
4.58
%
4.35
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse
7.09
%
6.88
%
6.02
%
4.56
%
3.33
%
Total loans
5.55
%
5.29
%
5.02
%
4.58
%
4.28
%
Investment securities (S)
2.07
%
2.07
%
1.96
%
1.82
%
1.72
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
4.69
%
4.74
%
3.63
%
2.37
%
0.69
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.15
%
3.92
%
3.67
%
3.33
%
3.08
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.30
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
0.15
%
0.13
%
Savings and money market deposits
1.88
%
1.50
%
1.13
%
0.37
%
0.17
%
Certificates and other time deposits
2.59
%
1.59
%
0.94
%
0.52
%
0.34
%
Other borrowings
5.20
%
4.83
%
3.97
%
2.55
%
1.60
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.43
%
1.99
%
1.55
%
0.41
%
0.21
%
Subordinated debentures
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.28
%
1.63
%
1.06
%
0.38
%
0.19
%
Net Interest Margin
2.72
%
2.92
%
3.04
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
2.73
%
2.93
%
3.05
%
3.11
%
2.97
%
(R)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(S)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384, $8,703, $9,947 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
3,910
$
2,343
$
1,758
$
4,136
$
3,199
Loans held for investment
19,802,751
18,317,712
17,818,769
17,275,866
16,799,609
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
898,768
617,822
747,007
938,589
1,257,521
Total Loans
20,705,429
18,937,877
18,567,534
18,218,591
18,060,329
Investment securities
13,976,818
14,332,509
14,715,516
14,962,847
14,989,666
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
150,300
600,048
101,986
87,859
540,907
Total interest-earning assets
34,832,547
33,870,434
33,385,036
33,269,297
33,590,902
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(283,594)
(282,316)
(282,546)
(283,244)
(284,550)
Cash and due from banks
281,593
319,960
306,235
302,479
309,223
Goodwill
3,291,659
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
3,231,637
Core deposit intangibles, net
48,616
50,208
52,591
55,158
57,728
Other real estate
2,712
2,083
2,075
1,652
1,639
Fixed assets, net
357,593
342,380
338,572
336,657
336,242
Other assets
756,500
643,467
584,302
552,929
511,591
Total assets
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,274,819
$
10,389,980
$
11,064,714
$
11,048,856
$
10,855,802
Interest-bearing demand deposits
5,147,453
5,877,641
5,843,672
6,155,511
6,437,614
Savings and money market deposits
9,156,047
9,579,679
9,805,024
10,172,986
10,702,273
Certificates and other time deposits
2,652,064
2,045,580
2,066,085
2,185,529
2,409,663
Total deposits
27,230,383
27,892,880
28,779,495
29,562,882
30,405,352
Other borrowings
4,427,914
2,887,011
1,465,533
577,828
112,582
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
441,303
427,887
441,405
473,584
463,108
Subordinated debentures
1,547
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
30,022
29,947
29,947
29,947
29,947
Other liabilities
220,775
180,685
224,512
231,812
186,344
Shareholders' equity
6,935,682
6,759,443
6,677,010
6,590,512
6,557,079
Total liabilities and equity
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$2,245,620
10.5 %
$2,074,078
10.7 %
$2,165,263
11.6 %
$2,197,033
11.9 %
$2,183,277
12.0 %
Warehouse purchase program
1,148,883
5.3 %
799,115
4.1 %
740,620
3.9 %
922,764
5.0 %
1,137,623
6.2 %
Construction, land development and other land loans
3,215,016
14.8 %
2,899,980
15.0 %
2,805,438
14.9 %
2,659,552
14.4 %
2,460,526
13.5 %
1-4 family residential
6,780,813
31.3 %
6,055,532
31.3 %
5,774,814
30.6 %
5,447,993
29.4 %
5,156,200
28.3 %
Home equity
977,070
4.5 %
959,124
5.0 %
966,410
5.1 %
943,197
5.1 %
932,725
5.1 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
5,676,526
26.2 %
5,133,693
26.6 %
4,986,211
26.5 %
4,966,243
26.8 %
4,967,662
27.3 %
Agriculture (includes farmland)
804,376
3.7 %
721,395
3.7 %
688,033
3.6 %
670,603
3.6 %
665,960
3.7 %
Consumer and other
305,207
1.4 %
288,300
1.5 %
283,559
1.5 %
288,834
1.6 %
274,532
1.5 %
Energy
500,435
2.3 %
403,142
2.1 %
429,479
2.3 %
410,069
2.2 %
430,339
2.4 %
Total loans
$21,653,946
$19,334,359
$18,839,827
$18,506,288
$18,208,844
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$10,364,921
37.9 %
$10,108,348
37.4 %
$10,915,448
38.2 %
$11,154,143
38.1 %
$11,032,184
36.9 %
Interest-bearing DDA
4,953,090
18.1 %
5,332,086
19.8 %
5,986,203
21.0 %
6,027,157
20.6 %
6,331,314
21.2 %
Money market
5,904,160
21.5 %
6,021,449
22.3 %
6,164,025
21.6 %
6,438,787
22.0 %
6,646,726
22.3 %
Savings
3,179,351
11.6 %
3,304,482
12.2 %
3,471,970
12.2 %
3,563,776
12.1 %
3,597,820
12.0 %
Certificates and other time deposits
2,979,364
10.9 %
2,237,871
8.3 %
1,995,885
7.0 %
2,116,232
7.2 %
2,257,574
7.6 %
Total deposits
$27,380,886
$27,004,236
$28,533,531
$29,300,095
$29,865,618
Loan to Deposit Ratio
79.1 %
71.6 %
66.0 %
63.2 %
61.0 %
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Single family residential
$
1,244,631
38.7
%
$
1,179,883
40.7
%
$
1,097,176
39.1
%
$
1,004,000
37.8
%
$
911,443
37.0
%
Land development
310,199
9.7
%
222,511
7.7
%
181,747
6.5
%
145,303
5.5
%
133,398
5.4
%
Raw land
359,228
11.2
%
326,168
11.2
%
332,603
11.9
%
343,066
12.9
%
316,750
12.9
%
Residential lots
216,706
6.7
%
226,600
7.8
%
243,942
8.7
%
237,714
8.9
%
223,703
9.1
%
Commercial lots
158,278
4.9
%
167,151
5.8
%
177,378
6.3
%
181,679
6.8
%
184,794
7.5
%
Commercial construction and other
927,025
28.8
%
777,678
26.8
%
772,606
27.5
%
747,803
28.1
%
690,453
28.1
%
Net unaccreted discount
(1,051)
(11)
(14)
(13)
(15)
Total construction loans
$
3,215,016
$
2,899,980
$
2,805,438
$
2,659,552
$
2,460,526
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2023
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (T)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
373,900
$
281,847
$
59,128
$
29,016
$
18,882
$
312,841
$
1,075,614
Commercial and industrial
170,181
110,798
29,482
43,950
14,714
256,246
625,371
Office buildings
81,491
227,950
25,751
66,157
4,132
100,329
505,810
Medical buildings
79,536
17,707
3,757
25,514
35,555
54,935
217,004
Apartment buildings
166,554
130,937
17,770
13,550
8,555
165,768
503,134
Hotel
118,798
89,146
39,351
25,585
-
171,692
444,572
Other
86,007
91,433
43,997
7,893
1,762
79,522
310,614
Total
$
1,076,467
$
949,818
$
219,236
$
211,665
$
83,600
$
1,141,333
$
3,682,119
(U)
Acquired Loans
Non-PCD Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (V)
$
345,599
$
1,701
$
1,208
$
320,052
$
3,022
$
2,776
$
665,651
$
4,723
$
3,984
FirstCapital Bank (W)
22,593
-
21,844
8,336
-
7,334
30,929
-
29,178
Total
368,192
1,701
23,052
328,388
3,022
10,110
696,580
4,723
33,162
Acquired portfolio loan
Acquired banks (V)
12,286,159
1,249,921
1,174,855
689,573
58,549
61,484
12,975,732
1,308,470
1,236,339
FirstCapital Bank (W)
1,035,768
-
953,646
613,917
-
599,865
1,649,685
-
1,553,511
Total
13,321,927
1,249,921
2,128,501
1,303,490
58,549
661,349
14,625,417
(X)
1,308,470
2,789,850
Acquired portfolio loan
$
12,953,735
$
1,248,220
$
2,105,449
$
975,102
$
55,527
$
651,239
$
13,928,837
$
1,303,747
$
2,756,688
(T)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(U)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.677 billion as of June 30, 2023.
(V)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank.
(W)
FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.9 million at acquisition date.
(X)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30, 2023
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Jun 30, 2022
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
57,723
$
22,496
$
19,614
$
17,729
$
20,619
$
57,723
$
20,619
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
1,744
-
5,917
378
13
1,744
13
Total nonperforming loans
59,467
22,496
25,531
18,107
20,632
59,467
20,632
Repossessed assets
153
-
-
13
-
153
-
Other real estate
3,107
1,989
1,963
1,758
1,555
3,107
1,555
Total nonperforming assets
$
62,727
$
24,485
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
62,727
$
22,187
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
24,027
$
2,832
$
3,921
$
2,376
$
2,964
$
24,027
$
2,964
Construction, land development and other land loans
4,245
3,210
6,166
1,712
1,866
4,245
1,866
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
19,609
16,951
15,326
13,986
14,335
19,609
14,335
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
13,504
1,051
1,649
1,364
2,448
13,504
2,448
Agriculture (includes farmland)
1,284
432
421
434
567
1,284
567
Consumer and other
58
9
11
6
7
58
7
Total
$
62,727
$
24,485
$
27,494
$
19,878
$
22,187
$
62,727
$
22,187
Number of loans/properties
241
190
170
150
160
241
160
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
345,209
$
282,191
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
345,209
$
283,959
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
160
$
(1,472)
$
(643)
$
(15)
$
(197)
$
(1,312)
$
(183)
Construction, land development and other land loans
50
(13)
(5)
(4)
(5)
37
425
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
(70)
(140)
(55)
(202)
(32)
(210)
55
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family
14,957
(1)
74
757
395
14,956
29
Agriculture (includes farmland)
(78)
(6)
(14)
119
(9)
(84)
(112)
Consumer and other
1,046
1,017
1,246
1,125
1,052
2,063
2,207
Total
$
16,065
$
(615)
$
603
$
1,780
$
1,204
$
15,450
$
2,421
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.18
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.18
%
0.07
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.29
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.29
%
0.12
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.31
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
0.04
%
0.03
%
0.16
%
0.03
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.59
%
1.46
%
1.49
%
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.59
%
1.56
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans,
1.68
%
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.60
%
1.66
%
1.68
%
1.66
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$
0.94
$
1.37
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
2.30
$
2.73
Net income
$
86,938
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
211,632
$
250,816
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Y)
14,647
-
-
-
-
14,647
-
Merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)
10,184
679
215
-
-
10,863
-
Net income excluding merger related provision for credit
$
111,769
$
125,373
$
138,095
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
237,142
$
250,816
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
92,930
91,207
91,287
91,209
91,772
92,073
91,965
Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,
$
0.16
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.16
-
Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax,
$
0.11
$
0.01
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
0.12
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related
$
1.21
$
1.38
$
1.51
$
1.49
$
1.40
$
2.58
$
2.73
Reconciliation of return on average assets to
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
0.89
%
1.31
%
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.09
%
1.32
%
Net income excluding merger related provision for
$
111,769
$
125,373
$
138,095
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
237,142
$
250,816
Average total assets
$
39,287,626
$
38,177,853
$
37,617,902
$
37,466,565
$
37,754,412
$
38,738,736
$
37,909,858
Return on average assets excluding merger related
1.14
%
1.31
%
1.47
%
1.45
%
1.36
%
1.22
%
1.32
%
Reconciliation of return on average common
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
5.01
%
7.38
%
8.26
%
8.24
%
7.84
%
6.18
%
7.69
%
Net income, excluding merger related provision for
$
111,769
$
125,373
$
138,095
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
237,142
$
250,816
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
$
6,677,010
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,848,053
$
6,523,422
Return on average common equity excluding merger
6.45
%
7.42
%
8.27
%
8.24
%
7.84
%
6.93
%
7.69
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
Net income
$
86,938
$
124,694
$
137,880
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
211,632
$
250,816
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
$
6,677,010
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,848,053
$
6,523,422
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,340,275)
(3,281,845)
(3,284,228)
(3,286,795)
(3,289,365)
(3,311,222)
(3,290,667)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,595,407
$
3,477,598
$
3,392,782
$
3,303,717
$
3,267,714
$
3,536,831
$
3,232,755
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
9.67
%
14.34
%
16.26
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
11.97
%
15.52
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to
Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit
$
111,769
$
125,373
$
138,095
$
135,820
$
128,490
$
237,142
$
250,816
Average shareholders' equity
$
6,935,682
$
6,759,443
$
6,677,010
$
6,590,512
$
6,557,079
$
6,848,053
$
6,523,422
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,340,275)
(3,281,845)
(3,284,228)
(3,286,795)
(3,289,365)
(3,311,222)
(3,290,667)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,595,407
$
3,477,598
$
3,392,782
$
3,303,717
$
3,267,714
$
3,536,831
$
3,232,755
Return on average tangible common equity excluding
12.43
%
14.42
%
16.28
%
16.44
%
15.73
%
13.41
%
15.52
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book
Shareholders' equity
$
6,968,116
$
6,739,117
$
6,699,374
$
6,611,642
$
6,521,827
$
6,968,116
$
6,521,827
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,454,826)
(3,280,610)
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,454,826)
(3,288,119)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,513,290
$
3,458,507
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,513,290
$
3,233,708
Period end shares outstanding
93,721
90,693
91,314
91,210
91,196
93,721
91,196
Tangible book value per share
$
37.49
$
38.13
$
37.41
$
36.47
$
35.46
$
37.49
$
35.46
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
3,513,290
$
3,458,507
$
3,416,390
$
3,326,100
$
3,233,708
$
3,513,290
$
3,233,708
Total assets
$
39,905,131
$
37,829,232
$
37,689,829
$
37,843,502
$
37,387,256
$
39,905,131
$
37,387,256
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,454,826)
(3,280,610)
(3,282,984)
(3,285,542)
(3,288,119)
(3,454,826)
(3,288,119)
Tangible assets
$
36,450,305
$
34,548,622
$
34,406,845
$
34,557,960
$
34,099,137
$
36,450,305
$
34,099,137
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
9.64
%
10.01
%
9.93
%
9.62
%
9.48
%
9.64
%
9.48
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
345,209
$
282,191
$
281,576
$
282,179
$
283,959
$
345,209
$
283,959
Total loans
$
21,653,946
$
19,334,359
$
18,839,827
$
18,506,288
$
18,208,844
$
21,653,946
$
18,208,844
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,148,883)
(799,115)
(740,620)
(922,764)
(1,137,623)
(1,148,883)
(1,137,623)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$
20,505,063
$
18,535,244
$
18,099,207
$
17,583,524
$
17,071,221
$
20,505,063
$
17,071,221
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding
1.68
%
1.52
%
1.56
%
1.60
%
1.66
%
1.68
%
1.66
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense
$
145,870
$
123,000
$
119,244
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
268,870
$
242,728
Net interest income
$
236,459
$
243,467
$
256,137
$
260,679
$
248,471
$
479,926
$
488,415
Noninterest income
39,688
38,266
37,724
34,688
37,594
77,954
72,716
Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets
1,994
121
2,087
50
1,108
2,115
1,797
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the
37,694
38,145
35,637
34,638
36,486
75,839
70,919
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale
$
274,153
$
281,612
$
291,774
$
295,317
$
284,957
$
555,765
$
559,334
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale
53.21
%
43.68
%
40.87
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
48.38
%
43.40
%
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Jun 30,
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,
Noninterest expense
$
145,870
$
123,000
$
119,244
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
268,870
$
242,728
Less: merger related expenses
12,891
860
272
-
-
13,751
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses
$
132,979
$
122,140
$
118,972
$
122,214
$
122,878
$
255,119
$
242,728
Net interest income
$
236,459
$
243,467
$
256,137
$
260,679
$
248,471
$
479,926
$
488,415
Noninterest income
39,688
38,266
37,724
34,688
37,594
77,954
72,716
Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets
1,994
121
2,087
50
1,108
2,115
1,797
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the
37,694
38,145
35,637
34,638
36,486
75,839
70,919
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale
$
274,153
$
281,612
$
291,774
$
295,317
$
284,957
$
555,765
$
559,334
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale
48.51
%
43.37
%
40.78
%
41.38
%
43.12
%
45.90
%
43.40
%
(Y)
Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.