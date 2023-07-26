Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

Net income of $86.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.94 for second quarter 2023; excluding merger related provision and expenses of $31.4 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.21 (1)

Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $1.970 billion or 10.6% during second quarter 2023

Deposits increased $376.7 million or 1.4% during the second quarter 2023

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, of 1.68% (1)

Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.18% of second quarter average interest-earning assets

Repurchased 595 thousand shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2023, and 1.2 million shares during the first six months of 2023

Completed the merger and operational conversion of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

Pending merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc., Lubbock, Texas

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $86.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with $128.5 million for the same period in 2022. Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2022. On May 1, 2023, First Bancshares of Texas, Inc. ("First Bancshares") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. ("FirstCapital Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Merger"). During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity incurred a merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million, or $0.16 (1) per diluted common share, and merger related expenses of $12.9 million, or $0.11 (1) per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, earnings per diluted common share was $1.21 (1) for the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $1.970 billion or 10.6% during the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to the Merger. The annualized return on second quarter average assets was 0.89%, and the annualized return on second quarter average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax was 1.14%(1). Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.18% of second quarter average interest-earning assets.

"I am pleased to announce that on May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares of Texas and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas . FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"For the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity's net income was impacted by merger related charges. Excluding those charges, our earnings remain strong but are lower than previous quarters, primarily because of the timing differences in that our cost of funds has increased faster than our earning assets have repriced. The good news is that based on our models, we show our net interest margin improving in a 12 month and 24-month time period to more normal levels. However, if rates increase more than we anticipate, this could change. Together with our model projections, strong capital position, liquidity, earnings, strong cost controls and sound asset quality, we believe opportunities remain for continued growth and expansion. I would like to welcome our new associates and thank our current associates for the all the hard work and integrity they show every day taking care of our customers," concluded Zalman.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $86.9 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $128.5 million (3) for the same period in 2022, and was impacted by merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million . Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.40 for the same period in 2022, and was also impacted by merger related provision and expenses. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $86.9 million (2) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $124.7 million (4) for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to the Merger. Net income per diluted common share was $0.94 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $1.37 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 0.89%, 5.01% and 9.67%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.14%(1), 6.45%(1) and 12.43%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 53.21%(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ; and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 48.51%(1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $236.5 million compared with $248.5 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of $12.0 million or 4.8%. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and rates on borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and an increase in average rates on investment securities. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income before provision for credit losses was $236.5 million compared with $243.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $7.0 million or 2.9%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with 2.97% for the same period in 2022. The change was primarily due to an increase in average balances and average rates on borrowings and an increase in the average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans held for investment and an increase in average rates on investment securities. On a linked quarter basis, the net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 2.73% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with 2.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings, an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average federal funds sold and other earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the average balances and average rates on loans.

Noninterest income was $39.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $37.6 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $2.1 million or 5.6%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income was $39.7 million compared with $38.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.7%.

Noninterest expense was $145.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $122.9 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $23.0 million or 18.7%. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $22.9 million or 18.6% to $145.9 million compared with $123.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to two months of FirstCapital Bank operations.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Net income was $211.6 million (5) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $250.8 million (6) for the same period in 2022, and was impacted by merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million . Net income per diluted common share was $2.30 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $2.73 for the same period in 2022, and was also impacted by merger related provision and expenses. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.09%, 6.18% and 11.97%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were 1.22%(1), 6.93%(1) and 13.41%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities) was 48.38%(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 ; excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 45.90% (1).

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $479.9 million compared with $488.4 million for the the same period in 2022, a decrease of $8.5 million or 1.7%. The change was primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on other borrowings and an increase in average rates on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in the average balances and increases in average rates on loans held for investment and on investment securities.

The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 2.83% compared with 2.92% for the same period in 2022. The changes were primarily due to an increase in the average balances and average rates on interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by an increase in average balances and average rates on loans and an increase in average rates on investment securities.

Noninterest income was $78.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $72.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $5.2 million or 7.2%, primarily due to increases in trust income, credit card, debit card and ATM income and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $268.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $242.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $26.1 million or 10.8%. The change was primarily due to $13.8 million of merger related expenses, an increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation assessments of $4.4 million and an increase in additional expenses related to two months of FirstCapital Bank operations.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2023, Prosperity had $39.905 billion in total assets, an increase of $2.518 billion or 6.7%, compared with $37.387 billion at June 30, 2022.

Loans were $21.654 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $2.320 billion or 12.0% from $19.334 billion at March 31, 2023 . Loans increased $3.445 billion or 18.9% compared with $18.209 billion at June 30, 2022 . Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $20.505 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $18.535 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.970 billion or 10.6%, and compared to $17.071 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $3.434 billion or 20.1%.

Deposits were $27.381 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $376.7 million or 1.4% compared with $27.004 billion at March 31, 2023 . Deposits decreased $2.485 billion or 8.3%, compared with $29.866 billion at June 30, 2022, primarily due to a decrease in public fund deposits and business deposits, partially offset by an increase in Merger acquired deposits.

The table below provides detail on the impact of loans acquired and deposits assumed in the Merger.

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























(In thousands)

































Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

































Loans acquired (including new production since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,590,137



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

Prosperity - Warehouse Purchase Program loans



1,148,883





799,115





740,620





922,764





1,137,623

Prosperity - All other loans



18,914,926





18,535,244





18,099,207





17,583,524





17,071,221

Total loans

$ 21,653,946



$ 19,334,359



$ 18,839,827



$ 18,506,288



$ 18,208,844

































Deposits assumed (including new deposits since acquisition date):





























FirstCapital Bank

$ 1,481,831



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -

All other deposits



25,899,055





27,004,236





28,533,531





29,300,095





29,865,618

Total deposits

$ 27,380,886



$ 27,004,236



$ 28,533,531



$ 29,300,095



$ 29,865,618



Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since May 1, 2023, loans at June 30, 2023 grew $729.5 million or 3.8% compared with March 31, 2023 and $1.855 billion or 10.2% compared with June 30, 2022 . Excluding loans acquired in the Merger and new production by the acquired lending operations since May 1, 2023 and Warehouse Purchase Program loans, loans at June 30, 2023 grew $379.7 million or 2.0% (8.2% annualized) compared with March 31, 2023 and $1.844 billion or 10.8% compared with June 30, 2022 .

Excluding deposits assumed in the Merger and new deposits generated at the acquired banking centers since May 1, 2023, deposits at June 30, 2023 decreased by $1.105 billion or 4.1% compared with March 31, 2023 and decreased by $3.967 billion or 13.3% compared with June 30, 2022 .

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $62.7 million or 0.18% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2023 compared with $22.2 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at June 30, 2022 and $24.5 million or 0.07% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2023. The increase during the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the Merger and two loans that were placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, one of which is under contract for sale.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $381.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared with $313.9 million at June 30, 2022 and $312.1 million at March 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $18 .5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no provision for credit losses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 . As a result of the loans acquired in the Merger, the second quarter of 2023 included a $12.0 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $6 .5 million provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

The allowance for credit losses on loans was $345.2 million or 1.59% of total loans at June 30, 2023 compared with $284.0 million or 1.56% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and $282.2 million or 1.46% of total loans at March 31, 2023. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.68%(1) at June 30, 2023 compared with 1.66%(1) at June 30, 2022 and 1.52%(1) at March 31, 2023 .

Net charge-offs were $16.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared with net charge-offs of $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and net recoveries of $615 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 included $15 .0 million related to one commercial real estate loan obtained in a previous merger. Additionally, $3.5 million of specific reserves on resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Net charge-offs were $15.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 compared with $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2023 included $15 .0 million related to one commercial real estate loan obtained in a previous merger. Additionally, $3.7 million of specific reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs was released to the general reserve.

Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares declared a third quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.55 per share to be paid on October 2, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 .

Stock Repurchase Program

On January 17, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.6 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 17, 2024, at the discretion of management. Under its 2023 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 595 thousand shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $57.49 per share during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and approximately 1.21 million shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $59.88 per share during the six months ended June 30, 2023 .

Merger of First Bancshares of Texas, Inc.

On May 1, 2023, Prosperity completed the merger of First Bancshares and its wholly owned subsidiary FirstCapital Bank, headquartered in Midland, Texas. FirstCapital Bank operated 16 full-service banking offices in six different markets in West, North and Central Texas areas, including its main office in Midland, and banking offices in Midland, Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Burkburnett, Byers, Henrietta, Dallas, Horseshoe Bay, Marble Falls and Fredericksburg, Texas .

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity issued 3,583,370 shares of Prosperity common stock plus approximately $91.5 million in cash for all outstanding shares of First Bancshares, which resulted in goodwill of $152.1 million as of June 30, 2023 . Additionally, Prosperity recognized $25.3 million of core deposit intangibles as of June 30, 2023 . The goodwill balance as of June 30, 2023 does not include subsequent fair value adjustments that are still being finalized. During the second quarter of 2023, Prosperity completed the operational conversion of FirstCapital Bank.

Pending Merger of Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc.

On October 11, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares and Lone Star State Bancshares, Inc. (" Lone Star ") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement whereby Lone Star, the parent company of Lone Star State Bank of West Texas (" Lone Star Bank ") will merge with and into Prosperity. Lone Star Bank operates 5 banking offices in the West Texas area, including its main office in Lubbock, and 1 banking center in each of Brownfield, Midland, Odessa and Big Spring, Texas . As of June 30, 2023, Lone Star, on a consolidated basis, reported total assets of $1.276 billion, total loans of $1.072 billion and total deposits of $1.117 billion .

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Prosperity will issue 2,376,182 shares of Prosperity common stock plus $64.1 million in cash for all outstanding shares of Lone Star capital stock, subject to certain conditions and potential adjustments. Based on Prosperity's closing price of $69.27 on October 7, 2022, the total consideration was valued at approximately $228.7 million . The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. The shareholders of Lone Star approved the transaction on March 28, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close during the third quarter of 2023, although delays could occur.

Conference Call

Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time ( 10:30 a.m. Central Time ) to discuss Prosperity's second quarter 2023 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-885-0477 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7557443.

Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com . The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®

As of June 30, 2023, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $39.905 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.

Prosperity currently operates 285 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands ; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria ; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 32 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio ; 44 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland - Odessa, Abilene ; Amarillo and Wichita Falls ; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, changes in deposits, borrowings and the investment securities portfolio, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of each of the proposed transactions, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement. These forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks, including Lone Star ; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction, including the pending transaction with Lone Star, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Prosperity disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports and statements Prosperity has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

____________________ (1) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.4 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $2.4 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $12.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023. (3) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $103 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $59 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. (4) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $728 thousand, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $871 thousand, and merger related expenses of $860 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2023. (5) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.1 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million, merger related provision for credit losses of $18.5 million and merger related expenses of $13.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. (6) Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022

Balance Sheet Data (at period end)





























Loans held for sale

$ 10,656



$ 1,603



$ 554



$ 2,871



$ 3,350

Loans held for investment



20,494,407





18,533,641





18,098,653





17,580,653





17,067,871

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



1,148,883





799,115





740,620





922,764





1,137,623

Total loans



21,653,946





19,334,359





18,839,827





18,506,288





18,208,844

































Investment securities(A)



13,667,319





14,071,545





14,476,005





14,806,487





14,912,313

Federal funds sold



181





222





301





244





201

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(345,209)





(282,191)





(281,576)





(282,179)





(283,959)

Cash and due from banks



396,848





405,331





423,832





602,152





393,716

Goodwill



3,383,698





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636





3,231,636

Core deposit intangibles, net



71,128





48,974





51,348





53,906





56,483

Other real estate owned



3,107





1,989





1,963





1,758





1,555

Fixed assets, net



365,299





345,149





339,453





337,099





335,939

Other assets



708,814





672,218





607,040





586,111





530,528

Total assets

$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,364,921



$ 10,108,348



$ 10,915,448



$ 11,154,143



$ 11,032,184

Interest-bearing deposits



17,015,965





16,895,888





17,618,083





18,145,952





18,833,434

Total deposits



27,380,886





27,004,236





28,533,531





29,300,095





29,865,618

Other borrowings



4,800,000





3,365,000





1,850,000





1,165,000





300,000

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



434,160





434,261





428,134





454,304





481,785

Subordinated debentures



3,093





-





-





-





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures



36,503





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



282,373





256,671





148,843





282,514





188,079

Total liabilities



32,937,015





31,090,115





30,990,455





31,231,860





30,865,429

Shareholders' equity(B)



6,968,116





6,739,117





6,699,374





6,611,642





6,521,827

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256





(A) Includes $(3,393), $(4,399), $(4,396), $(296) and $1,517 in unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (B) Includes $(2,681), $(3,476), $(3,473), $(234) and $1,198 in after-tax unrealized (losses) gains on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2022

Income Statement Data









































Interest income:









































Loans

$ 286,638



$ 247,118



$ 235,126



$ 210,268



$ 192,770



$ 533,756



$ 385,795

Securities(C)



72,053





73,185





72,533





68,761





64,111





145,238





119,122

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



1,757





7,006





933





525





925





8,763





1,772

Total interest income



360,448





327,309





308,592





279,554





257,806





687,757





506,689













































Interest expense:









































Deposits



63,964





47,343





36,048





14,669





8,641





111,307





17,395

Other borrowings



57,351





34,396





14,682





3,719





450





91,747





450

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



2,674





2,103





1,725





487





244





4,777





429

Subordinated debentures



-





-





-





-





-





-





-

Total interest expense



123,989





83,842





52,455





18,875





9,335





207,831





18,274

Net interest income



236,459





243,467





256,137





260,679





248,471





479,926





488,415

Provision for credit losses



18,540





-





-





-





-





18,540





-

Net interest income after provision for credit

losses



217,919





243,467





256,137





260,679





248,471





461,386





488,415













































Noninterest income:









































Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees



8,512





8,095





8,519





8,887





8,484





16,607





16,608

Credit card, debit card and ATM card

income



9,206





8,666





8,816





8,889





8,880





17,872





17,059

Service charges on deposit accounts



6,078





5,926





5,932





6,222





6,365





12,004





12,576

Trust income



3,358





3,225





3,498





3,174





2,875





6,583





5,578

Mortgage income



661





238





102





340





502





899





957

Brokerage income



1,000





1,149





905





940





917





2,149





1,809

Bank owned life insurance income



1,553





1,354





1,329





1,214





1,293





2,907





2,576

Net gain on sale or write-down of assets



1,994





121





2,087





50





1,108





2,115





1,797

Other noninterest income



7,326





9,492





6,536





4,972





7,170





16,818





13,756

Total noninterest income



39,688





38,266





37,724





34,688





37,594





77,954





72,716













































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and benefits



84,723





77,798





75,353





79,578





80,371





162,521





159,782

Net occupancy and equipment



8,935





8,025





8,147





8,412





8,039





16,960





15,887

Credit and debit card, data processing and

software amortization



10,344





9,566





9,716





9,516





9,246





19,910





18,095

Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance



5,097





4,973





2,873





2,807





2,851





10,070





5,701

Core deposit intangibles amortization



3,167





2,374





2,558





2,577





2,581





5,541





5,201

Depreciation



4,658





4,433





4,438





4,436





4,539





9,091





9,086

Communications



3,693





3,462





3,506





3,374





3,206





7,155





6,125

Other real estate expense



(464)





58





154





198





195





(406)





409

Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of

other real estate



(33)





(13)





(63)





(213)





14





(46)





(607)

Merger related expenses



12,891





860





272





-





-





13,751





-

Other noninterest expense



12,859





11,464





12,290





11,529





11,836





24,323





23,049

Total noninterest expense



145,870





123,000





119,244





122,214





122,878





268,870





242,728

Income before income taxes



111,737





158,733





174,617





173,153





163,187





270,470





318,403

Provision for income taxes



24,799





34,039





36,737





37,333





34,697





58,838





67,587

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 211,632



$ 250,816







(C) Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384, $8,703, $9,947 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and $14,515 and $24,307 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2022













































Profitability









































Net income (D) (E)

$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 211,632



$ 250,816













































Basic earnings per share

$ 0.94



$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 2.30



$ 2.73

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.94



$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 2.30



$ 2.73













































Return on average assets (F)



0.89 % (J)

1.31 % (J)

1.47 % (J)

1.45 %



1.36 %



1.09 % (J)

1.32 % Return on average common equity (F)



5.01 % (J)

7.38 % (J)

8.26 % (J)

8.24 %



7.84 %



6.18 % (J)

7.69 % Return on average tangible common

equity (F) (G)



9.67 % (J)

14.34 % (J)

16.26 % (J)

16.44 %



15.73 %



11.97 % (J)

15.52 % Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)



2.73 %



2.93 %



3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %



2.83 %



2.92 % Efficiency ratio (G) (I)



53.21 % (K)

43.68 % (K)

40.87 % (K)

41.38 %



43.12 %



48.38 % (K)

43.40 %











































Liquidity and Capital Ratios









































Equity to assets



17.46 %



17.81 %



17.78 %



17.47 %



17.44 %



17.46 %



17.44 % Common equity tier 1 capital



14.48 %



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.44 %



15.26 %



14.48 %



15.26 % Tier 1 risk-based capital



14.48 %



15.59 %



15.88 %



15.44 %



15.26 %



14.48 %



15.26 % Total risk-based capital



15.51 %



16.41 %



16.51 %



16.09 %



15.91 %



15.51 %



15.91 % Tier 1 leverage capital



9.96 %



10.06 %



10.16 %



9.94 %



9.58 %



9.96 %



9.58 % Period end tangible equity to period end

tangible assets (G)



9.64 %



10.01 %



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.64 %



9.48 %











































Other Data









































Weighted-average shares used in computing

earnings per common share









































Basic



92,930





91,207





91,287





91,209





91,772





92,073





91,965

Diluted



92,930





91,207





91,287





91,209





91,772





92,073





91,965

Period end shares outstanding



93,721





90,693





91,314





91,210





91,196





93,721





91,196

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.55



$ 0.52



$ 0.52



$ 1.10



$ 1.04

Book value per common share

$ 74.35



$ 74.31



$ 73.37



$ 72.49



$ 71.51



$ 74.35



$ 71.51

Tangible book value per common share (G)

$ 37.49



$ 38.13



$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 37.49



$ 35.46













































Common Stock Market Price









































High

$ 63.13



$ 78.76



$ 76.32



$ 77.93



$ 73.50



$ 78.76



$ 80.46

Low

$ 55.12



$ 58.25



$ 66.71



$ 65.37



$ 64.69



$ 55.12



$ 64.69

Period end closing price

$ 56.48



$ 61.52



$ 72.68



$ 66.68



$ 68.27



$ 56.48



$ 68.27

Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)



3,710





3,651





3,633





3,592





3,576





3,710





3,576

Number of banking centers



286





272





272





272





272





286





272





(D) Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year-to-Date

Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2023

Jun 30, 2022 Loan discount accretion

























Non-PCD $1,242

$532

$603

$912

$(265)

$1,774

$4,409 PCD $1,178

$339

$310

$322

$324

$1,517

$845 Securities net amortization $(426)

$2

$12

$40

$12

$(424)

$64 Time deposits amortization $187

$53

$59

$68

$84

$240

$184





(E) Using effective tax rate of 22.2%, 21.4%, 21.0%, 21.6% and 21.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively, and 21.8% and 21.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022. (F) Interim periods annualized. (G) Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (H) Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (I) Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation. (J) For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (K) For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Three Months Ended







Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Jun 30, 2022







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(L) Interest-earning assets:























































Loans held for sale

$ 3,910



$ 67



6.87 %



$ 2,343



$ 38



6.58 %



$ 3,199



$ 40



5.02 %



Loans held for investment



19,802,751





270,688



5.48 %





18,317,712





236,606



5.24 %





16,799,609





182,286



4.35 %



Loans held for investment -

Warehouse Purchase Program



898,768





15,883



7.09 %





617,822





10,474



6.88 %





1,257,521





10,444



3.33 %



Total loans



20,705,429





286,638



5.55 %





18,937,877





247,118



5.29 %





18,060,329





192,770



4.28 %



Investment securities



13,976,818





72,053



2.07 %

(M)

14,332,509





73,185



2.07 %

(M)

14,989,666





64,111



1.72 %

(M) Federal funds sold and other

earning assets



150,300





1,757



4.69 %





600,048





7,006



4.74 %





540,907





925



0.69 %



Total interest-earning assets



34,832,547





360,448



4.15 %





33,870,434





327,309



3.92 %





33,590,902





257,806



3.08 %



Allowance for credit losses on

loans



(283,594)

















(282,316)

















(284,550)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,738,673

















4,589,735

















4,448,060















Total assets

$ 39,287,626















$ 38,177,853















$ 37,754,412









































































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,147,453



$ 3,791



0.30 %



$ 5,877,641



$ 3,792



0.26 %



$ 6,437,614



$ 2,154



0.13 %



Savings and money market

deposits



9,156,047





43,025



1.88 %





9,579,679





35,521



1.50 %





10,702,273





4,473



0.17 %



Certificates and other time

deposits



2,652,064





17,148



2.59 %





2,045,580





8,030



1.59 %





2,409,663





2,014



0.34 %



Other borrowings



4,427,914





57,351



5.20 %





2,887,011





34,396



4.83 %





112,582





450



1.60 %



Securities sold under repurchase

agreements



441,303





2,674



2.43 %





427,887





2,103



1.99 %





463,108





244



0.21 %



Subordinated debentures



1,547





-





-





-





-





-





-





-





-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,826,328





123,989



2.28 %

(N)

20,817,798





83,842



1.63 %

(N)

20,125,240





9,335



0.19 %

(N)

























































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























































Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits



10,274,819

















10,389,980

















10,855,802















Allowance for credit losses on

off-balance sheet credit

exposures



30,022

















29,947

















29,947















Other liabilities



220,775

















180,685

















186,344















Total liabilities



32,351,944

















31,418,410

















31,197,333















Shareholders' equity



6,935,682

















6,759,443

















6,557,079















Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$ 39,287,626















$ 38,177,853















$ 37,754,412









































































Net interest income and margin







$ 236,459



2.72 %









$ 243,467



2.92 %









$ 248,471



2.97 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP

reconciliation:























































Tax equivalent adjustment









854

















833

















445









Net interest income and margin

(tax equivalent basis)







$ 237,313



2.73 %









$ 244,300



2.93 %









$ 248,916



2.97 %





















































































(L) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (M) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. (N) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.55%, 1.09% and 0.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

YIELD ANALYSIS

Year-to-Date







Jun 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2022







Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Average

Balance



Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid



Average

Yield/

Rate

(O) Interest-earning assets:





































Loans held for sale

$ 3,131



$ 105



6.76 %



$ 3,901



$ 80



4.14 %



Loans held for investment



19,064,334





507,294



5.37 %





16,756,345





365,319



4.40 %



Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase Program



759,071





26,357



7.00 %





1,263,132





20,396



3.26 %



Total loans



19,826,536





533,756



5.43 %





18,023,378





385,795



4.32 %



Investment securities



14,153,681





145,238



2.07 %

(P)

14,384,681





119,122



1.67 %

(P) Federal funds sold and other earning assets



373,931





8,763



4.73 %





1,333,800





1,772



0.27 %



Total interest-earning assets



34,354,148





687,757



4.04 %





33,741,859





506,689



3.03 %



Allowance for credit losses on loans



(282,959)

















(285,118)















Noninterest-earning assets



4,667,547

















4,453,117















Total assets

$ 38,738,736















$ 37,909,858























































Interest-bearing liabilities:





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 5,510,530



$ 7,583



0.28 %



$ 6,605,431



$ 4,606



0.14 %



Savings and money market deposits



9,366,694





78,546



1.69 %





10,785,902





8,499



0.16 %



Certificates and other time deposits



2,350,498





25,178



2.16 %





2,522,966





4,290



0.34 %



Other borrowings



3,661,719





91,747



5.05 %





56,602





450



1.60 %



Securities sold under repurchase agreements



434,632





4,777



2.22 %





457,612





429



0.19 %



Subordinated debentures



774





-





-





-





-





-



Total interest-bearing liabilities



21,324,847





207,831



1.97 %

(Q)

20,428,513





18,274



0.18 %

(Q)







































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:





































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits



10,332,082

















10,746,819















Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



29,985

















29,947















Other liabilities



203,769

















181,157















Total liabilities



31,890,683

















31,386,436















Shareholders' equity



6,848,053

















6,523,422















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



38,738,736















$ 37,909,858























































Net interest income and margin







$ 479,926



2.82 %









$ 488,415



2.92 %



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation:





































Tax equivalent adjustment









1,687

















917









Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent basis)







$ 481,613



2.83 %









$ 489,332



2.92 %





























































(O) Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis. (P) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $14,515 and $24,307 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (Q) Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.32% and 0.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022

YIELD TREND (R)

























































Interest-Earning Assets:



























Loans held for sale

6.87 %



6.58 %



6.09 %



5.47 %



5.02 % Loans held for investment

5.48 %



5.24 %



4.98 %



4.58 %



4.35 % Loans held for investment - Warehouse

Purchase Program

7.09 %



6.88 %



6.02 %



4.56 %



3.33 % Total loans

5.55 %



5.29 %



5.02 %



4.58 %



4.28 % Investment securities (S)

2.07 %



2.07 %



1.96 %



1.82 %



1.72 % Federal funds sold and other earning assets

4.69 %



4.74 %



3.63 %



2.37 %



0.69 % Total interest-earning assets

4.15 %



3.92 %



3.67 %



3.33 %



3.08 %





























Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



























Interest-bearing demand deposits

0.30 %



0.26 %



0.22 %



0.15 %



0.13 % Savings and money market deposits

1.88 %



1.50 %



1.13 %



0.37 %



0.17 % Certificates and other time deposits

2.59 %



1.59 %



0.94 %



0.52 %



0.34 % Other borrowings

5.20 %



4.83 %



3.97 %



2.55 %



1.60 % Securities sold under repurchase agreements

2.43 %



1.99 %



1.55 %



0.41 %



0.21 % Subordinated debentures

-





-





-





-





-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

2.28 %



1.63 %



1.06 %



0.38 %



0.19 %





























Net Interest Margin

2.72 %



2.92 %



3.04 %



3.11 %



2.97 % Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)

2.73 %



2.93 %



3.05 %



3.11 %



2.97 %





(R) Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis. (S) Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $7,131, $7,384, $8,703, $9,947 and $11,450 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022

Balance Sheet Averages





























Loans held for sale

$ 3,910



$ 2,343



$ 1,758



$ 4,136



$ 3,199

Loans held for investment



19,802,751





18,317,712





17,818,769





17,275,866





16,799,609

Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase

Program



898,768





617,822





747,007





938,589





1,257,521

Total Loans



20,705,429





18,937,877





18,567,534





18,218,591





18,060,329

































Investment securities



13,976,818





14,332,509





14,715,516





14,962,847





14,989,666

Federal funds sold and other earning assets



150,300





600,048





101,986





87,859





540,907

Total interest-earning assets



34,832,547





33,870,434





33,385,036





33,269,297





33,590,902

Allowance for credit losses on loans



(283,594)





(282,316)





(282,546)





(283,244)





(284,550)

Cash and due from banks



281,593





319,960





306,235





302,479





309,223

Goodwill



3,291,659





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637





3,231,637

Core deposit intangibles, net



48,616





50,208





52,591





55,158





57,728

Other real estate



2,712





2,083





2,075





1,652





1,639

Fixed assets, net



357,593





342,380





338,572





336,657





336,242

Other assets



756,500





643,467





584,302





552,929





511,591

Total assets

$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412

































Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 10,274,819



$ 10,389,980



$ 11,064,714



$ 11,048,856



$ 10,855,802

Interest-bearing demand deposits



5,147,453





5,877,641





5,843,672





6,155,511





6,437,614

Savings and money market deposits



9,156,047





9,579,679





9,805,024





10,172,986





10,702,273

Certificates and other time deposits



2,652,064





2,045,580





2,066,085





2,185,529





2,409,663

Total deposits



27,230,383





27,892,880





28,779,495





29,562,882





30,405,352

Other borrowings



4,427,914





2,887,011





1,465,533





577,828





112,582

Securities sold under repurchase agreements



441,303





427,887





441,405





473,584





463,108

Subordinated debentures



1,547





-





-





-





-

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit

exposures



30,022





29,947





29,947





29,947





29,947

Other liabilities



220,775





180,685





224,512





231,812





186,344

Shareholders' equity



6,935,682





6,759,443





6,677,010





6,590,512





6,557,079

Total liabilities and equity

$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Jun 30, 2023

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2022

Sep 30, 2022

Jun 30, 2022 Period End Balances





























































Loan Portfolio





























Commercial and industrial

$2,245,620 10.5 %

$2,074,078 10.7 %

$2,165,263 11.6 %

$2,197,033 11.9 %

$2,183,277 12.0 % Warehouse purchase program

1,148,883 5.3 %

799,115 4.1 %

740,620 3.9 %

922,764 5.0 %

1,137,623 6.2 % Construction, land development and other land loans

3,215,016 14.8 %

2,899,980 15.0 %

2,805,438 14.9 %

2,659,552 14.4 %

2,460,526 13.5 % 1-4 family residential

6,780,813 31.3 %

6,055,532 31.3 %

5,774,814 30.6 %

5,447,993 29.4 %

5,156,200 28.3 % Home equity

977,070 4.5 %

959,124 5.0 %

966,410 5.1 %

943,197 5.1 %

932,725 5.1 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

5,676,526 26.2 %

5,133,693 26.6 %

4,986,211 26.5 %

4,966,243 26.8 %

4,967,662 27.3 % Agriculture (includes farmland)

804,376 3.7 %

721,395 3.7 %

688,033 3.6 %

670,603 3.6 %

665,960 3.7 % Consumer and other

305,207 1.4 %

288,300 1.5 %

283,559 1.5 %

288,834 1.6 %

274,532 1.5 % Energy

500,435 2.3 %

403,142 2.1 %

429,479 2.3 %

410,069 2.2 %

430,339 2.4 % Total loans

$21,653,946



$19,334,359



$18,839,827



$18,506,288



$18,208,844

































Deposit Types





























Noninterest-bearing DDA

$10,364,921 37.9 %

$10,108,348 37.4 %

$10,915,448 38.2 %

$11,154,143 38.1 %

$11,032,184 36.9 % Interest-bearing DDA

4,953,090 18.1 %

5,332,086 19.8 %

5,986,203 21.0 %

6,027,157 20.6 %

6,331,314 21.2 % Money market

5,904,160 21.5 %

6,021,449 22.3 %

6,164,025 21.6 %

6,438,787 22.0 %

6,646,726 22.3 % Savings

3,179,351 11.6 %

3,304,482 12.2 %

3,471,970 12.2 %

3,563,776 12.1 %

3,597,820 12.0 % Certificates and other time deposits

2,979,364 10.9 %

2,237,871 8.3 %

1,995,885 7.0 %

2,116,232 7.2 %

2,257,574 7.6 % Total deposits

$27,380,886



$27,004,236



$28,533,531



$29,300,095



$29,865,618

































Loan to Deposit Ratio

79.1 %



71.6 %



66.0 %



63.2 %



61.0 %



Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

Construction Loans





Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022





















































Single family residential

construction

$ 1,244,631



38.7 %

$ 1,179,883



40.7 %

$ 1,097,176



39.1 %

$ 1,004,000



37.8 %

$ 911,443



37.0 % Land development



310,199



9.7 %



222,511



7.7 %



181,747



6.5 %



145,303



5.5 %



133,398



5.4 % Raw land



359,228



11.2 %



326,168



11.2 %



332,603



11.9 %



343,066



12.9 %



316,750



12.9 % Residential lots



216,706



6.7 %



226,600



7.8 %



243,942



8.7 %



237,714



8.9 %



223,703



9.1 % Commercial lots



158,278



4.9 %



167,151



5.8 %



177,378



6.3 %



181,679



6.8 %



184,794



7.5 % Commercial construction and other



927,025



28.8 %



777,678



26.8 %



772,606



27.5 %



747,803



28.1 %



690,453



28.1 % Net unaccreted discount



(1,051)









(11)









(14)









(13)









(15)





Total construction loans

$ 3,215,016







$ 2,899,980







$ 2,805,438







$ 2,659,552







$ 2,460,526







Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of June 30, 2023



Houston



Dallas



Austin



OK City



Tulsa



Other (T)



Total



Collateral Type









































Shopping center/retail $ 373,900



$ 281,847



$ 59,128



$ 29,016



$ 18,882



$ 312,841



$ 1,075,614



Commercial and industrial

buildings

170,181





110,798





29,482





43,950





14,714





256,246





625,371



Office buildings

81,491





227,950





25,751





66,157





4,132





100,329





505,810



Medical buildings

79,536





17,707





3,757





25,514





35,555





54,935





217,004



Apartment buildings

166,554





130,937





17,770





13,550





8,555





165,768





503,134



Hotel

118,798





89,146





39,351





25,585





-





171,692





444,572



Other

86,007





91,433





43,997





7,893





1,762





79,522





310,614



Total $ 1,076,467



$ 949,818



$ 219,236



$ 211,665



$ 83,600



$ 1,141,333



$ 3,682,119

(U)

Acquired Loans



Non-PCD Loans



PCD Loans



Total Acquired Loans



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023



Balance at

Jun 30,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023



Balance at

Jun 30,

2023



Balance at

Acquisition

Date



Balance at

Mar 31,

2023



Balance at

Jun 30,

2023

Loan marks:



















































Acquired banks (V) $ 345,599



$ 1,701



$ 1,208



$ 320,052



$ 3,022



$ 2,776



$ 665,651



$ 4,723



$ 3,984

FirstCapital Bank (W)

22,593





-





21,844





8,336





-





7,334





30,929





-





29,178

Total

368,192





1,701





23,052





328,388





3,022





10,110





696,580





4,723





33,162























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances:



















































Acquired banks (V)

12,286,159





1,249,921





1,174,855





689,573





58,549





61,484





12,975,732





1,308,470





1,236,339

FirstCapital Bank (W)

1,035,768





-





953,646





613,917





-





599,865





1,649,685





-





1,553,511

Total

13,321,927





1,249,921





2,128,501





1,303,490





58,549





661,349





14,625,417

(X)

1,308,470





2,789,850























































Acquired portfolio loan

balances less loan marks $ 12,953,735



$ 1,248,220



$ 2,105,449



$ 975,102



$ 55,527



$ 651,239



$ 13,928,837



$ 1,303,747



$ 2,756,688







(T) Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions. (U) Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $5.677 billion as of June 30, 2023. (V) Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank and LegacyTexas Bank. (W) FirstCapital Bank merger was completed on May 1, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Merger resulted in the addition of $1.650 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $30.9 million at acquisition date. (X) Actual principal balances acquired.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date



Jun 30, 2023



Mar 31, 2023



Dec 31, 2022



Sep 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2022



Jun 30, 2023



Jun 30, 2022

Asset Quality







































Nonaccrual loans $ 57,723



$ 22,496



$ 19,614



$ 17,729



$ 20,619



$ 57,723



$ 20,619

Accruing loans 90 or more days past due

1,744





-





5,917





378





13





1,744





13

Total nonperforming loans

59,467





22,496





25,531





18,107





20,632





59,467





20,632

Repossessed assets

153





-





-





13





-





153





-

Other real estate

3,107





1,989





1,963





1,758





1,555





3,107





1,555

Total nonperforming assets $ 62,727



$ 24,485



$ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 62,727



$ 22,187











































Nonperforming assets:







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 24,027



$ 2,832



$ 3,921



$ 2,376



$ 2,964



$ 24,027



$ 2,964

Construction, land development and other land loans

4,245





3,210





6,166





1,712





1,866





4,245





1,866

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

19,609





16,951





15,326





13,986





14,335





19,609





14,335

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

13,504





1,051





1,649





1,364





2,448





13,504





2,448

Agriculture (includes farmland)

1,284





432





421





434





567





1,284





567

Consumer and other

58





9





11





6





7





58





7

Total $ 62,727



$ 24,485



$ 27,494



$ 19,878



$ 22,187



$ 62,727



$ 22,187

Number of loans/properties

241





190





170





150





160





241





160

Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 345,209



$ 282,191



$ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 345,209



$ 283,959











































Net charge-offs (recoveries):







































Commercial and industrial (includes energy) $ 160



$ (1,472)



$ (643)



$ (15)



$ (197)



$ (1,312)



$ (183)

Construction, land development and other land loans

50





(13)





(5)





(4)





(5)





37





425

1-4 family residential (includes home equity)

(70)





(140)





(55)





(202)





(32)





(210)





55

Commercial real estate (includes multi-family

residential)

14,957





(1)





74





757





395





14,956





29

Agriculture (includes farmland)

(78)





(6)





(14)





119





(9)





(84)





(112)

Consumer and other

1,046





1,017





1,246





1,125





1,052





2,063





2,207

Total $ 16,065



$ (615)



$ 603



$ 1,780



$ 1,204



$ 15,450



$ 2,421











































Asset Quality Ratios







































Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets

0.18 %



0.07 %



0.08 %



0.06 %



0.07 %



0.18 %



0.07 % Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate

0.29 %



0.13 %



0.15 %



0.11 %



0.12 %



0.29 %



0.12 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.31 %



-0.01 %



0.01 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.16 %



0.03 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

1.59 %



1.46 %



1.49 %



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.59 %



1.56 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans,

excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)

1.68 %



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.60 %



1.66 %



1.68 %



1.66 %

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)

(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)

NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, Prosperity reviews diluted earnings per share excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average assets excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses, for internal planning and forecasting purposes. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.





Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2022

Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted

earnings per share excluding merger related provision

for credit losses, net of tax, and merger related

expenses, net of tax:









































Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)

$ 0.94



$ 1.37



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 2.30



$ 2.73













































Net income

$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 211,632



$ 250,816

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax(Y)



14,647





-





-





-





-





14,647





-

Merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)



10,184





679





215





-





-





10,863





-

Net income excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of

tax(Y):

$ 111,769



$ 125,373



$ 138,095



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 237,142



$ 250,816













































Weighted average diluted shares outstanding



92,930





91,207





91,287





91,209





91,772





92,073





91,965

Merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

per diluted common share(Y)

$ 0.16



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.16





-

Merger related expenses per diluted share, net of tax,

per diluted common share(Y)

$ 0.11



$ 0.01



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 0.12





-

Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related

provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger

related expenses, net of tax:(Y)

$ 1.21



$ 1.38



$ 1.51



$ 1.49



$ 1.40



$ 2.58



$ 2.73













































Reconciliation of return on average assets to

return on average assets excluding merger related

provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger

related expenses, net of tax:









































Return on average assets (unadjusted)



0.89 %



1.31 %



1.47 %



1.45 %



1.36 %



1.09 %



1.32 %











































Net income excluding merger related provision for

credit losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses,

net of tax(Y)

$ 111,769



$ 125,373



$ 138,095



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 237,142



$ 250,816

Average total assets

$ 39,287,626



$ 38,177,853



$ 37,617,902



$ 37,466,565



$ 37,754,412



$ 38,738,736



$ 37,909,858

Return on average assets excluding merger related

provision for credit losses, net of tax, and merger

related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)



1.14 %



1.31 %



1.47 %



1.45 %



1.36 %



1.22 %



1.32 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common

equity to return on average common equity

excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses,

net of tax:









































Return on average common equity (unadjusted)



5.01 %



7.38 %



8.26 %



8.24 %



7.84 %



6.18 %



7.69 %











































Net income, excluding merger related provision for

credit losses, net of tax, and merger related

expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 111,769



$ 125,373



$ 138,095



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 237,142



$ 250,816

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443



$ 6,677,010



$ 6,590,512



$ 6,557,079



$ 6,848,053



$ 6,523,422

Return on average common equity excluding merger

related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and

merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)



6.45 %



7.42 %



8.27 %



8.24 %



7.84 %



6.93 %



7.69 %























































































































Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2022

Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity:









































Net income

$ 86,938



$ 124,694



$ 137,880



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 211,632



$ 250,816

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443



$ 6,677,010



$ 6,590,512



$ 6,557,079



$ 6,848,053



$ 6,523,422

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,340,275)





(3,281,845)





(3,284,228)





(3,286,795)





(3,289,365)





(3,311,222)





(3,290,667)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,595,407



$ 3,477,598



$ 3,392,782



$ 3,303,717



$ 3,267,714



$ 3,536,831



$ 3,232,755

Return on average tangible common equity (F)



9.67 %



14.34 %



16.26 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



11.97 %



15.52 %











































Reconciliation of return on average common equity to

return on average tangible common equity excluding

merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax,

and merger related expenses, net of tax:









































Net income, excluding merger related provision for credit

losses, net of tax, and merger related expenses, net of tax(Y)

$ 111,769



$ 125,373



$ 138,095



$ 135,820



$ 128,490



$ 237,142



$ 250,816

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,935,682



$ 6,759,443



$ 6,677,010



$ 6,590,512



$ 6,557,079



$ 6,848,053



$ 6,523,422

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,340,275)





(3,281,845)





(3,284,228)





(3,286,795)





(3,289,365)





(3,311,222)





(3,290,667)

Average tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,595,407



$ 3,477,598



$ 3,392,782



$ 3,303,717



$ 3,267,714



$ 3,536,831



$ 3,232,755

Return on average tangible common equity excluding

merger related provision for credit losses, net of tax, and

merger related expenses, net of tax (F) (Y)



12.43 %



14.42 %



16.28 %



16.44 %



15.73 %



13.41 %



15.52 %











































Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book

value per share:









































Shareholders' equity

$ 6,968,116



$ 6,739,117



$ 6,699,374



$ 6,611,642



$ 6,521,827



$ 6,968,116



$ 6,521,827

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,454,826)





(3,280,610)





(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,454,826)





(3,288,119)

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,513,290



$ 3,458,507



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,513,290



$ 3,233,708













































Period end shares outstanding



93,721





90,693





91,314





91,210





91,196





93,721





91,196

Tangible book value per share

$ 37.49



$ 38.13



$ 37.41



$ 36.47



$ 35.46



$ 37.49



$ 35.46













































Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end

tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio:









































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 3,513,290



$ 3,458,507



$ 3,416,390



$ 3,326,100



$ 3,233,708



$ 3,513,290



$ 3,233,708

Total assets

$ 39,905,131



$ 37,829,232



$ 37,689,829



$ 37,843,502



$ 37,387,256



$ 39,905,131



$ 37,387,256

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



(3,454,826)





(3,280,610)





(3,282,984)





(3,285,542)





(3,288,119)





(3,454,826)





(3,288,119)

Tangible assets

$ 36,450,305



$ 34,548,622



$ 34,406,845



$ 34,557,960



$ 34,099,137



$ 36,450,305



$ 34,099,137

Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio



9.64 %



10.01 %



9.93 %



9.62 %



9.48 %



9.64 %



9.48 %











































Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans

to allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans

excluding Warehouse Purchase Program:









































Allowance for credit losses on loans

$ 345,209



$ 282,191



$ 281,576



$ 282,179



$ 283,959



$ 345,209



$ 283,959

Total loans

$ 21,653,946



$ 19,334,359



$ 18,839,827



$ 18,506,288



$ 18,208,844



$ 21,653,946



$ 18,208,844

Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans



(1,148,883)





(799,115)





(740,620)





(922,764)





(1,137,623)





(1,148,883)





(1,137,623)

Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program

$ 20,505,063



$ 18,535,244



$ 18,099,207



$ 17,583,524



$ 17,071,221



$ 20,505,063



$ 17,071,221

Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding

Warehouse Purchase Program



1.68 %



1.52 %



1.56 %



1.60 %



1.66 %



1.68 %



1.66 %











































Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio

excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down

of assets and securities:









































Noninterest expense

$ 145,870



$ 123,000



$ 119,244



$ 122,214



$ 122,878



$ 268,870



$ 242,728













































Net interest income

$ 236,459



$ 243,467



$ 256,137



$ 260,679



$ 248,471



$ 479,926



$ 488,415

Noninterest income



39,688





38,266





37,724





34,688





37,594





77,954





72,716

Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets



1,994





121





2,087





50





1,108





2,115





1,797

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the

sale or write down of assets and securities



37,694





38,145





35,637





34,638





36,486





75,839





70,919

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale

or write down of assets and securities

$ 274,153



$ 281,612



$ 291,774



$ 295,317



$ 284,957



$ 555,765



$ 559,334

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale

or write down of assets and securities



53.21 %



43.68 %



40.87 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



48.38 %



43.40 %























































































































Three Months Ended



Year-to-Date





Jun 30,

2023



Mar 31,

2023



Dec 31,

2022



Sep 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2022



Jun 30,

2023



Jun 30,

2022

Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio,

excluding net gains and losses on the sale or write down

of assets and securities and merger related expenses:









































Noninterest expense

$ 145,870



$ 123,000



$ 119,244



$ 122,214



$ 122,878



$ 268,870



$ 242,728

Less: merger related expenses



12,891





860





272





-





-





13,751





-

Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses

$ 132,979



$ 122,140



$ 118,972



$ 122,214



$ 122,878



$ 255,119



$ 242,728













































Net interest income

$ 236,459



$ 243,467



$ 256,137



$ 260,679



$ 248,471



$ 479,926



$ 488,415

Noninterest income



39,688





38,266





37,724





34,688





37,594





77,954





72,716

Less: net gain on sale or write down of assets



1,994





121





2,087





50





1,108





2,115





1,797

Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the

sale or write down of assets and securities



37,694





38,145





35,637





34,638





36,486





75,839





70,919

Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale

or write down of assets and securities

$ 274,153



$ 281,612



$ 291,774



$ 295,317



$ 284,957



$ 555,765



$ 559,334

Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale

or write down of assets and securities and merger related expenses



48.51 %



43.37 %



40.78 %



41.38 %



43.12 %



45.90 %



43.40 %





(Y) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.