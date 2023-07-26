AlayaCare Announces Technology Integration with Infusion Ventures

Leading provider of home infusion nursing services in the Northeast selects AlayaCare as its operating system

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2023 / AlayaCare, an industry-leading end-to-end platform for home-based care, today announced that Infusion Ventures, Inc., a major provider of home infusion nursing services, chose AlayaCare as its next-generation home-based care platform to prepare for continued growth.

Infusion Ventures currently offers home infusion nursing services in 6 northeastern States, providing positive clinical outcomes and excellence in specialty chronic therapies. The company is dedicated to working proactively with patients, specialty pharmacies and others to providecomprehensive nursing support in the home.

"As we provide more home infusion nursing services, our core functions of nurse scheduling, electronic visit verification, billing, and data management are important areas of focus," said David Pliner, President of Infusion Ventures. "We are delighted that AlayaCare has built a platform that addresses our immediate needs and easily expands as we do."

AlayaCare was chosen for its modern and configurable platform that provides valuable insights for decision support across the organization's care spectrum. This new client-centric solution will open efficiencies through modernization and standardization of processes for increased automation that reduce repetitive tasks.

"AlayaCare is pleased with this vote of confidence from Infusion Ventures. We are committed to the growing home-infusion services sector. Our extensible platform in AlayaCare scales to provide configurations that support a broad range of service providers and markets," said Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder of AlayaCare. "We are driven to modernize how home-based care and home infusion services will benefit from operational efficiency. Our data-rich platform helps service providers like Infusion Ventures provide our loved one's care and nurturing in the place they call home," added Schauer.

About Infusion Ventures

Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Infusion Ventures was founded in 2011 and now provides home infusion nursing services to patients in 6 states across the northeast. Its focus is on providing high quality care for patients who need specialty chronic treatments. Most of its services are provided directly to patients in their homes on behalf of specialty pharmacies. Infusion Ventures has earned the Gold Seal from its accreditor, The Joint Commission. For more information, visit www.infusionventures.com

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare offers an end-to-end software platform for governments, home-based care organizations, and community care providers to manage the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling and visit verification. Combining traditional in-home and virtual care solutions, AlayaCare enables care providers across the world to propel innovation and healthcare of the future. For more information, visit: www.alayacare.com

