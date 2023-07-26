Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Wirklich gigantischer Auftrag für NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.07.2023 | 13:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Y China's Feature: What does pandas' home look like?

BEIJING, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cute face, chunky body, dark eye circles that never fade: pandas' appeal to young and old from across the globe to visit their hometown city Chengdu in southwestern China. The adorable-to-all animal is also a token of the country's neighborliness and friendliness.

Rongbao, the mascot of the Chengdu FISU Games, is designed after a giant panda named Zhima (Sesame) in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Why is it chosen as the prototype of the mascot, and what does pandas' home of the Pandas look like?

Xingyue from Y China heads to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for close observation of the lovely creature. She experiences serving as a security guard at the research base while marshalling the crowds to visit the place; she talks to keepers of giant pandas, learning from them how to make steamed panda bread in the Giant Panda Kitchen.

Xingyue also interviews the mascot Rongbao's chief designer, Zang Xiaoke, who shares the inspiration and details for creating the mascot. "We have endowed the mascot with the spirits and cultural symbols of Chengdu," said Zang.

Nowadays, giant pandas, a calling card of Chengdu, serve as the best representation of the city's vibes. As Chengdu FISU Games is around the corner, the host city is ready to offer visitors an insight into its spirit of passion and hospitality.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOwkq4Qc3tI
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2158414/4181199/Y_China_Logo.jpg

Y China Logo

Media contact:
Y China
+86-15201656085
bd@wewowwe.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/y-chinas-feature-what-does-pandas-home-look-like-301886168.html

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.