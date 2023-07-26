Anzeige
WKN: A0HHHL | ISIN: FI0009013114 | Ticker-Symbol: A4M
Frankfurt
26.07.23
08:01 Uhr
8,760 Euro
-0,080
-0,90 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALMA MEDIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,7609,00014:07
GlobeNewswire
26.07.2023 | 13:10
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Otava Ltd announces the final result of its mandatory public tender offer for the shares in Alma Media Corporation

OTAVA LTD                               Stock
exchange release                   26 July 2023, at 2:00
p.m. EEST 



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH
AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE OFFER WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. SHAREHOLDERS IN THE UNITED STATES SHOULD ALSO
REFER TO THE SECTION TITLED "INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS OF ALMA MEDIA IN THE
UNITED STATES" AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE. 



Otava Ltd announces the final result of its mandatory public tender offer for
the shares in Alma Media Corporation 



Otava Ltd ("Otava" or the "Offeror") has on 30 June 2023 commenced a mandatory
tender offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in Alma Media
Corporation ("Alma Media" or the "Company") that are not held by the Offeror,
Alma Media or any of its subsidiaries (the "Offer"). The offer period for the
Offer commenced on 30 June 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and expired on 21
July 2023 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). 



Based on the final result of the Offer, the 962,462 shares validly tendered and
accepted in the Offer represent approximately a total of 1.17 per cent of all
the shares and voting rights carried by the shares in Alma Media, excluding
shares held in treasury by Alma Media. The shares validly tendered and accepted
in the Offer together with the total of 24,723,705 shares in Alma Media
otherwise held by the Offeror by 24 July 2023 represent approximately a total
of 31.26 per cent of all the shares and voting rights carried by the shares in
Alma Media, excluding shares held in treasury by Alma Media. 



The Offeror will complete the Offer. The settlement of the Offer will be
executed with respect to all of those shares of Alma Media with respect to
which the Offer has been validly tendered, and not validly withdrawn, on or
about 27 July 2023. If possible, the settlement of the shares will be executed
on Nasdaq Helsinki, provided that such execution is allowed under the rules
applied to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki. Otherwise, the settlement will be made
outside Nasdaq Helsinki. The completion trades will be settled on or about the
completion date, preliminarily expected to be on 27 July 2023. 



The Offeror may continue to acquire shares in Alma Media in public trading on
Nasdaq Helsinki or otherwise outside the Offer. 



Otava Ltd



Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:



Alexander Lindholm, CEO, Otava Ltd

Tel. +358 40 833 0126



Information about the Offer is made available at
otavakonserni.fi/group-news/mandatory-public-tender-offer-of-shares-in-alma-medi
a-corporation/. 



ABOUT THE OFFEROR



The Offeror is a private limited company Otava Ltd (Business ID 0822255-6),
which is incorporated under the laws of Finland. The Offeror is domiciled in
Helsinki and its registered address is Uudenmaankatu 10, FI-00120 Helsinki,
Finland. The Offeror publishes books, educational materials and periodicals,
publishes online services and owns the bookstore Suomalainen Kirjakauppa. 



ABOUT ALMA MEDIA



Alma Media is an international company of digital media, marketplaces and
services with a strong capacity for renewal. Alma Media's business operations
in Finland includes leading housing and automotive marketplaces, financial and
professional media, national consumer media and content and data services for
businesses and professionals. Alma Media's international business in Eastern
Central Europe, Sweden and the Baltic countries consists of recruitment
services and an online marketplace for commercial properties. In Finland, Alma
Media's best-known brands include Kauppalehti, Talouselämä, Iltalehti, Jobly,
Etuovi.com, Nettiauto and Nettimoto. Internationally, Alma Media has
recruitment services in countries such as the Czech Republic (prace.cz and
jobs.cz), Slovakia (Profesia.sk) and Croatia (mojposao.net). 



IMPORTANT INFORMATION



THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW
ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE
OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. 



THIS RELEASE IS NOT A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT AND AS SUCH DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN
OFFER OR INVITATION TO MAKE A SALES OFFER. IN PARTICULAR, THIS RELEASE IS NOT
AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES
DESCRIBED HEREIN, AND IS NOT AN EXTENSION OF THE OFFER, IN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA,
HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND. INVESTORS SHALL
ACCEPT THE OFFER FOR THE SHARES ONLY ON THE BASIS OF THE INFORMATION PROVIDED
IN A TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT. OFFERS WILL NOT BE MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN
ANY JURISDICTION WHERE EITHER AN OFFER OR PARTICIPATION THEREIN IS PROHIBITED
BY APPLICABLE LAW OR WHERE ANY TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT OR REGISTRATION OR OTHER
REQUIREMENTS WOULD APPLY IN ADDITION TO THOSE UNDERTAKEN IN FINLAND. 



THE OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW AND, WHEN PUBLISHED, THE OFFER DOCUMENT AND
RELATED ACCEPTANCE FORMS WILL NOT AND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED, FORWARDED OR
TRANSMITTED INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAWS
OR REGULATIONS. IN PARTICULAR, THE OFFER IS NOT BEING MADE, DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR BY USE OF THE POSTAL SERVICE OF, OR BY ANY MEANS OR
INSTRUMENTALITY (INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, FACSIMILE TRANSMISSION, TELEX,
TELEPHONE OR THE INTERNET) OF INTERSTATE OR FOREIGN COMMERCE OF, OR ANY
FACILITIES OF A NATIONAL SECURITIES EXCHANGE OF, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG,
JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR SWITZERLAND. THE OFFER CANNOT BE ACCEPTED,
DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, BY ANY SUCH USE, MEANS OR INSTRUMENTALITY OR FROM
WITHIN, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR
SWITZERLAND AND ANY PURPORTED ACCEPTANCE OF THE OFFER RESULTING DIRECTLY OR
INDIRECTLY FROM A VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS WILL BE INVALID. 



THIS RELEASE HAS BEEN PREPARED IN COMPLIANCE WITH FINNISH LAW, THE RULES OF
NASDAQ HELSINKI AND THE HELSINKI TAKEOVER CODE AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED
MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS RELEASE HAD
BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS OF JURISDICTIONS OUTSIDE OF FINLAND. 



Information for shareholders of Alma Media in the United States



The Offer is made for the issued and outstanding shares (which are not held in
treasury) of Alma Media, which is domiciled in Finland, and is subject to
Finnish disclosure and procedural requirements. The Offer is made in the United
States pursuant to Section 14(e) and Regulation 14E under the U.S. Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), subject to the exemption
provided under Rule 14d-1(c) under the Exchange Act, for a Tier I tender offer
(the "Tier I Exemption"), and otherwise in accordance with the disclosure and
procedural requirements of Finnish law, including with respect to the Offer
timetable, settlement procedures, withdrawal, waiver of conditions and timing
of payments, which are different from those of the United States. The Offer is
made to Alma Media's shareholders resident in the United States on the same
terms and conditions as those made to all other shareholders of Alma Media to
whom an offer is made. Any informational documents, including this release, are
being disseminated to U.S. shareholders on a basis comparable to the method
that such documents are provided to Alma Media's other shareholders. U.S.
shareholders should consider that the Offer Price is being paid in EUR and that
no adjustment will be made based on any changes in the exchange rate. 



To the extent permissible under applicable law or regulations, the Offeror and
its affiliates or its brokers and its brokers' affiliates (acting as agents for
the Offeror or its affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time after the
date of this release and during the pendency of the Offer, and other than
pursuant to the Offer, directly or indirectly purchase or arrange to purchase
shares or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or
exercisable for shares. These purchases may occur either in the open market at
prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. To the
extent information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase is made
public in Finland, such information will be disclosed by means of a press
release or other means reasonably calculated to inform U.S. shareholders of
Alma Media of such information. In addition, the financial advisers to the
Offeror may also engage in ordinary course trading activities in securities of
Alma Media, which may include purchases or arrangements to purchase such
securities. To the extent required in Finland, any information about such
purchases will be made public in Finland in the manner required by Finnish law. 



NEITHER THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ANY U.S. STATE
SECURITIES COMMISSION HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE OFFER, PASSED UPON THE
MERITS OR FAIRNESS OF THE OFFER, OR PASSED ANY COMMENT UPON THE ADEQUACY,
ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE DISCLOSURE IN THIS RELEASE IN RELATION TO THE
OFFER. ANY REPRESENTATION TO THE CONTRARY IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE IN THE UNITED
STATES. 



The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer may be a taxable transaction. Each
holder of shares is urged to consult its independent professional advisers
regarding the tax and other consequences of accepting the Offer. 



To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only
apply to U.S. holders of shares and will not give rise to claims on the part of
any other person. It may be difficult for Alma Media's shareholders to enforce
their rights and any claims they may have arising under the U.S. federal
securities laws, since the Offeror and Alma Media are located in non-U.S.
jurisdictions and some or all of their respective officers and directors may be
residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions. Alma Media shareholders may not be able to
sue the Offeror or Alma Media or their respective officers or directors in a
non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. It may be
difficult to compel the Offeror or Alma Media or their respective affiliates to
subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. 



Forward-looking statements



This stock exchange release contains statements that, to the extent they are
not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking
statements include statements concerning plans, expectations, projections,
objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or
performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions
relating to acquisitions, competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals
relating to financial position, future operations and development, business
strategy and the trends in the industries and the political and legal
environment and other information that is not historical information. In some
instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology,
including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in
each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their
very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties
and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the
predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will
not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Any forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of
this stock exchange release. 



Disclaimer



Advium Corporate Finance Ltd is acting exclusively on behalf of the Offeror and
no one else in connection with the Offer or other matters referred to in this
release, does not consider any other person (whether the recipient of this
release or not) as a client in connection to the Offer, and is not responsible
to anyone other than the Offeror for providing protection or providing advice
in connection with the Offer or any other transaction or arrangement referred
to in this release. 



Evli Plc is acting as the Arranger of the Offer, and will not consider any
person other than the Offeror as a client in connection with the Offer, and
will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the
protections afforded to clients of Evli, nor for providing any advice in
relation with the Offer.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
